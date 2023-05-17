Tao Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro d'Italia after crashing on stage 11
Ineos Grenadiers rider was sitting in third before falling heavily with 69km to go
Tao Geoghegan Hart was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia during stage 11 on Wednesday after crashing heavily.
The Ineos Grenadiers was one of several riders caught up in a crash with 69km to go, on the descent from the Colla di Boasi. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) slid out towards the front of the bunch, his front wheel coming out from under him, with a similar thing occurring to Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) were also caught up in the crash.
However, it was Geoghegan Hart who came down heaviest, falling on his shoulder and head, which left him in the road while other riders remounted and continues racing. Shortly afterwards, the 28-year-old was put into the back of a race ambulance on the back of a stretcher.
"The Brit will head to hospital for checks and we will have further updates in due course," his Ineos Grenadiers team wrote on Twitter.
It is disappointing news for Geoghegan Hart and his team, as the 2020 winner was sitting in third on the general classification heading into stage 11; he was one of the five Ineos riders in the overall top 11. Before the incident, the Londoner was five seconds behind his teammate Thomas on GC.
His third place in stage nine's individual time trial proved that he was in very good form heading into the last two weeks of the race. Geoghegan Hart had come into the Giro off the back of winning the Tour of the Alps, his first overall win since that Giro in 2020.
It was not the only bad crash on the descent, as shortly after Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar) clipped wheels at the front of the peloton and went at full pace into a road sign, narrowly missing a house after it. He abandoned shortly after too.
There are now 140 riders left in the Giro after various abandons due to Covid, other illness and crashes throughout the 11 days so far. The race started with 176 riders 12 days ago.
Sivakov was riding hard to finish within the time limit during stage 11.
Cycling Weekly will update this piece once the stage has finished and the status of Geoghegan Hart and others caught up in crashes is known.
