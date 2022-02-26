Wout van Aert wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with stinging Bosberg attack

The Belgian champion wins his opening race of the 2022 season

Wout van Aert won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 with a stinging attack at the foot of the Bosberg, sailing away from his rivals and solo-ing to the finish line.

The Belgian champion played down his chances before the start, this being his first road race of the 2022 season, but Van Aert could barely help himself at the business end of the first big race of the year, launching from a whittled down bunch after Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tiesj Benoot had worked well to soften up the other contenders.

Behind, the group that had either been unable or unwilling to chase Van Aert saw Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) emerge as the best of the rest in the sprint for second, with Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citröen) claiming third.

More to follow...

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022: Ghent to Ninove (204.2km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 4-50-28
2. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, at 23 seconds
3. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2r Citroën
4. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r Citroën
5. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
6. Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X
7. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché- Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux
9. Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
10. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

