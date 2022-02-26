Wout van Aert wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with stinging Bosberg attack
The Belgian champion wins his opening race of the 2022 season
Wout van Aert won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022 with a stinging attack at the foot of the Bosberg, sailing away from his rivals and solo-ing to the finish line.
The Belgian champion played down his chances before the start, this being his first road race of the 2022 season, but Van Aert could barely help himself at the business end of the first big race of the year, launching from a whittled down bunch after Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tiesj Benoot had worked well to soften up the other contenders.
Behind, the group that had either been unable or unwilling to chase Van Aert saw Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) emerge as the best of the rest in the sprint for second, with Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citröen) claiming third.
More to follow...
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2022: Ghent to Ninove (204.2km)
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 4-50-28
2. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, at 23 seconds
3. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2r Citroën
4. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r Citroën
5. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
6. Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X
7. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché- Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux
9. Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
10. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo, all at same time
