'It's a huge disappointment' – Belgian one-day star to miss Classics following back operation

Belgian one-day star Tiesj Benoot is to miss the Spring Classics, following a back operation on a herniated disc. It's a far from ideal start for the 31-year-old at his new Decathlon CMA CGM team, for whom the former Strade Bianche winner was set to have been a leading Classics hope.

"During his winter preparation, Tiesj Benoot experienced back pain that disrupted his training schedule," the team said in a press release. "Following a consultation and diagnosis by the team’s medical department, a disc herniation was identified, requiring surgical intervention.

"Tiesj Benoot underwent successful surgery this week for a hernia in his lower back," said Jacky Maillot, the team's medical director in the statement. "He is now beginning his recovery period. His return to the peloton depends on his recovery."

For Benoot himself the enforced layoff is a major setback, but he said would be watching the racing closely and cheering his team-mates on. He moved from Visma-Lease a Bike over the winter, where he had been a key part of the Classics squad alongside Wout van Aert. He is the second rider who moved from Visma to Decathlon this year to have suffered injury setbacks, with sprinter Olav Kooij also yet to start racing for his new team in 2026.

"It's a huge disappointment for me to miss the Classics for the first time in my career," he said. "I'll be cheering my team-mates on in front of the TV. I'm incredibly motivated to come back stronger than ever. A big thank you to the team for their confidence in these difficult times."

Accepting his role as Classics leader, Benoot had earlier said at the Decathlon CMA CGM team presentation: "I think I'll be a bit higher up on paper, but we have a strong team across the board. We don't have to control the race, so many guys will get their chance."

Now, alas, Benoot will not get his chance and he will now have to re-plan his season. However, a successful recovery will mean he should get his moment as a high-level domestique at the Giro d'Italia for Felix Gall, or at the Vuelta España for Matthew Riccitello, and there are plenty more one-day races this season that may become new personal targets for the Belgian.

A fine all-rounder, Benoot's win in the 2018 Strade Bianche still sits at the top of his palmarès, but he has also won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (2023), was second on GC at Paris-Nice in 2020 and has twice finished third at Amstel Gold.