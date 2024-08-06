I watched the Olympic road race with friends who aren’t cycling fans, and it made me realise how insular the sport is

A global event like the Olympics is the perfect time to realise how silly and niche our sport is to most people

I was away on holiday over the weekend, spending some time with friends in West Wales, so I did something reasonably unusual - I watched cycling with people who don’t like cycling. Let me rephrase that, I subjected some of my friends to the Paris Olympics men’s road race on Saturday, and another friend to the women’s road race on Sunday. How often do you actually do this? Your housemate or partner might walk in and quickly out of the living room while you watch a stage of the Tour de France, but it feels rare to watch an extended period of time with someone who has no real interest in the sport.

