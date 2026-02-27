Quirk's new bike is limited to just 25 frames and if that's not enough to get your heart racing, we've got luggage, HR straps, and better phone coverage for you.

I can't remember when I first became aware of Quirk Cycles - at a Bespoked show perhaps? - but I do recall being drawn to Quirk's bikes. At a glance they were pretty traditional in appearance. Their beauty was to be found in the craftsmanship and the details, both serving form and function. They were beguiling rather than bling, and all the better for it.

Quirk has gone from strength to strength, and is now embarking on a move from bespoke builds to larger production runs, albeit in tiny numbers still. We take a look at the first Founders' Batch, an all-road offering that bears all the hallmarks that made me first take notice of the brand.

Elsewhere there's a new award-winning rack from Restrap, a heart rate monitor from 4iiii and news of an event to promote women's participation in cycling, supported by Danish style merchants, Pas Normal Studios.

Quirk Cycles Mamtor

(Image credit: Quirk Cycles)

For me, and many others I'm imagining, a handbuilt steel road remains the pinnacle of what a road bike can be. Away from the cut and thrust of racing, round tubes, sensible geometry and a clean, classic aesthetic can prevail. Quirk Cycles from London do this kind of bike rather well, with its latest Founders’ Batch living proof.

(Image credit: Quirk Cycles)

Quirk recently embarked on a equity raise, led by Rapha Founder, Simon Mottram, and this new approach is the first clear move in a new direction, where scale is the stated destination.

Despite the aim to take over the world, it's clearly still committed to doing it in pretty exclusive terms. The latest batch is limited to just 25 framesets. The Mamtor is Quirk’s interpretation of a modern road bike and marks its shift from bespoke builds to small-batch production. Made from Columbus Life tubing and with 3D printed dropouts, head tube and seat cluster, the Mamtor features a Enve carbon fork and clearance for 40mm tyres, or 35 mm with mudguards.

(Image credit: Quirk Cycles)

Available to order until March 31 from the Quirk Cycles website, you also get a UDH hanger, Chris King headset bearings, a 3D printed topcap. And each frame is individually numbered.

Frameset pricing is from £4,999, and there’s also a framekit option for £5,699 that includes an Enve seat post and SES handlebar. Once closed, Quirk says this specification will not be produced again.

For more on his approach, we recently covered it's new film, Provenance, which is an intimate portrait of Rob Quirk, the founder and head honcho, who oversees every build.

Restrap Switch Rack

(Image credit: Future / Rachel Sokal)

Restrap have launched the Switch Rack , a lightweight rear pannier rack. It’s designed for those who prefer a more traditional way to carry their bike luggage; be that to carry a little more, have the convenience of panniers or perhaps have a smaller frame and so limited capacity with on-frame bags.

Despite it only just being launched, it’s already won the coveted Design & Innovation Award .

The Switch Rack utilises Restrap’s Switch mounting system developed with Hiplock which allows quick and secure mounting of the pannier bags. In fact the modular fitting can be used anywhere with 64mm spaced mounting bolts like bottle cages and fork legs, giving even greater flexibility to carry your luggage.

(Image credit: Restrap)

The Rack uses a lightweight aluminium alloy and weighs in at 395g. It mounts to your bike using a proprietary 12mm thru-axle and fabric strap secured to the seat post or tube. This means it is only compatible with bikes with a 12mm rear axle. It also isn’t designed for use on full-suspension frames with Restrap favouring the reliability that comes with the non-articulated design.

Capacity of the Switch Rack is a generous 30kgs, ten on each side in panniers and another load on the top utilising the additional Switch Rack Cage.

Switch Panniers are available in 5 and – now – 10 litre sizes. They’re made from tough and durable fabric and fully waterproof with taped seams. The larger version has compression straps so you can sinch down when you’re carrying smaller loads. Claimed weight of the 10 litre bag is 520g including all fittings.

RRP for the Switch Rack is £124.99 / $189.99. For additional capacity the top cage is £39.99 / $69.99 and the new 10 litre pannier £79.99 / $119.99

We’ve got a Switch Rack in for testing so will be back with a full review later in the year.

4iiii Viiiiva heart rate monitor

(Image credit: 4iiii)

Pairing a heart rate monitor and a power meter makes lots of sense. Combined they help to deliver a deeper understanding of your performance, both in training and during a race. With this in mind 4iiii has released its newest Viiiiva heart rate monitor. The unit is designed to work in unison with the Canadian brand’s PRECISION 3+ Powermeter.

The chest-strap monitor delivers medical-grade precision, according to 4iiii, transmitting data (up to 240 BPM) instantly via ANT+ and Bluetooth to your favoured cycling computer, smartwatch or training app.

(Image credit: 4iiii)

At under 50g with the battery, it should be light enough to ‘set and forget’, and it comes with a IPX7 waterproof rating to help protect against sweat and moisture. As for the battery, it uses a single CR2032 coin cell, which 4iiii says it is good for more than 540 hours of use.

“I tell every athlete I work with that power and heart rate aren't competing metrics, they're complementary,” says Alex Dowsett, Former WorldTour Cyclist, Coach and 4iiii Ambassador “Power shows what you're producing, heart rate reveals how your body is responding. You can't optimize what you can't accurately measure."

O2 Satellite upgrades for better signal when out in the sticks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you enjoy riding in the middle of nowhere, or almost anywhere far away from Wifi for a little peace and quiet, it’s likely that your network coverage hasn’t quite matched the views.

That might not be an issue if you'd rather get away from your devices, but if you use your phone for navigation, then it can prove somewhat frustrating. However, cyclists who are also Virgin Media O2 customers should be in a better spot as it becomes the first UK network to launch satellite-powered mobile data.

The new service is said to bring coverage to “an area around two thirds the size of Wales, taking O2’s UK landmass coverage from 89% to 95%”, turning ‘not spots’ into ‘hot spots’, allowing you to navigate maps and call home in areas that would have once left you without signal.

Virgin Media O2 says the service activates as soon as customers move outside traditional cellular coverage. While no app is needed, O2 Pay Monthly customers will have to pay £3 per month for the service; Ultimate Plan customers will receive it with an additional fee “soon”.

“This is a huge step forward for mobile connectivity in the UK, " says Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2. "O2 Satellite means our customers can stay connected in places where phones have never worked before, giving them reassurance whether they are exploring the countryside, travelling along the coast or simply moving beyond traditional coverage.”

You can check the O2 website for more details, including a current list of the compatible devices.