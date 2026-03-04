'We shouldn't complain about Tadej Pogačar' – the Slovenian is there to be beaten, says Tom Pidcock's coach ahead of Strade Bianche

The Italian 'white roads' race is one that gets the Briton out of bed, says Kurt Bogaerts

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: (L-R) Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates-XRG compete in the breakaway during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock suffers in the cold at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Tom Pidcock's coach Kurt Bogaerts has said that the presence of Tadej Pogačar is something to be accepted and relished as a challenge, rather than something to complain about.

The Pinarello-Q36.5 head of performance was speaking to Dutch outlet Wielerflits about the Briton's approach to this weekend's Strade Bianche – a race that he won back in 2023 but which UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Pogačar has made his own for the past two seasons.

"But he still managed to get back to the front from behind the last group. I don't really understand how he managed that… You can't do that if you're not in top form, I think," he said.

Strade Bianche takes place this Saturday 7 March – if you want to follow the action, check out our streaming guide here.

