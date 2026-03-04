'We shouldn't complain about Tadej Pogačar' – the Slovenian is there to be beaten, says Tom Pidcock's coach ahead of Strade Bianche

Tom Pidcock's coach Kurt Bogaerts has said that the presence of Tadej Pogačar is something to be accepted and relished as a challenge, rather than something to complain about.

The Pinarello-Q36.5 head of performance was speaking to Dutch outlet Wielerflits about the Briton's approach to this weekend's Strade Bianche – a race that he won back in 2023 but which UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Pogačar has made his own for the past two seasons.

"You're going to face him in all the big races, right?" Bogaerts said of the Slovenian. "So you have to deal with that. You have to try to be really good yourself and then see how you can battle him. I think something is definitely possible. If we aim for a good result, the rest will follow. We shouldn't complain. It's only good for the sport that Pogačar is interested in a wide range of races. Honestly, I like that."

He was responding to a comment suggesting it did not matter how well prepared Pidcock was, he would still have to face the defending champion.

Bogaerts added: "Last year, Tom went first. Not necessarily with the intention of anticipating, but mainly to play to his own strengths. Tom has a good sense of his capabilities, and then it's a matter of waiting to see how the opposition reacts. We're going to try to do that again. We're not averse to taking action ourselves, but we might end up in a scenario we have to follow."

He said Pidcock was "not losing any sleep" over a disappointing 48th place finish at Omloop Nieuwsblad, where he suffered with the cold after what Bogaerts said were poor clothing choices, and a crash.

"But he still managed to get back to the front from behind the last group. I don't really understand how he managed that… You can't do that if you're not in top form, I think," he said.

He called Strade Bianche "one of the races that [Pidcock] gets out of bed for" and is very passionate about. The Yorkshire rider has already done a recon ride himself, and the whole team is set to do another this week.

Things hadn't really "fallen into place" for Pidcock so far this year, said Bogaerts, with the issues at Omloop and a shortened Vuelta Murcia, for example. But his performance at the Ruta del Sol, where he won a stage, showed he was on good form.

Strade Bianche takes place this Saturday 7 March – if you want to follow the action, check out our streaming guide here.