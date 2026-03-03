Tadej Pogačar kept one of these new bikes in the dark for most of last season – introducing the new special edition Colnago Y1RS and V5RS in stripped carbon finish

Colnago launches two limited edition black race bikes – bikes so dark you can barely make them out in the pictures

shadowy shots of a black Colnago bike on a black background
(Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago today launched a 'Dark' version of the V5RS and Y1RS. The bikes are the very same models available to be used by Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG who has already opened its 2026 account with some early success, on board Colnago bikes.

We love both V5RS and Y1RS here at Cycling Weekly, with Rook, our North American Editor, testing the V5RS recently and commending it for its excellent ride characteristics, but we can't help but giggle at the photography provided to show off this latest pairing of bare-carbon finished bikes. I rode a V5RS myself for most of the summer, and absolutely loved it too, but these new photos are quite something.

But that's perhaps the point. Tadej Pogačar dispensed with the paint on his bikes, not caring what they looked like either, ordering the team to shed every gram so he could bring the Y1RS into service at every stage of last year's Tour De France. They take things so seriously at that level that perhaps it doesn’t matter if you can’t see them.

While lights were used sparingly in the studio, so has the necessary protective lacquer to keep the new limited-edition bikes looking on point for their new owners—both models have been coated in the minimum amount of protective coating, just like Tadej's were.

shadowy shots of a black Colnago bike on a black background
