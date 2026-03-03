'The industry must self-regulate until the laws are defined' – cycling legend issues call to action to protect e-bikes in the US

'The industry is at a crossroads', says MTB trials star Hans Rey

Hans Rey mountain biking in Arizona
Mountain biking pioneer Hans 'No Way' Rey is the latest voice to weigh in on the debate around e-bikes in the USA, where a lack of clarity around the industry has seen them effectively banned in New Jersey, and California clamping down on more powerful machines.

In an open letter published in Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, Rey says the industry is at a crossroads and decisions taken now will effectively decide whether ebikes become a viable cyclists' choice, or end up classed, effectively, as motor vehicles, with all the administrative issues that go with that.

"I’m writing because I care deeply about where bicycles — and electric bicycles — are headed. We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make about language, power limits, and definitions will determine whether Class 1 e-bikes remain accepted as bicycles — or get grouped with much more powerful machines," said the 59-year-old US-German rider, who is famed for his MTB trials successes.

"To media and marketers: Use precise language — even when it’s less convenient. Help draw and defend the line that protects this category.

"To riders: Ride responsibly. Understand what’s at stake. Don’t take trail access for granted.

He concluded: "In order to protect what we have we must stop asking how much power we can get away with — and start asking how much power is too much."

