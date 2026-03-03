'The industry must self-regulate until the laws are defined' – cycling legend issues call to action to protect e-bikes in the US

Mountain biking pioneer Hans 'No Way' Rey is the latest voice to weigh in on the debate around e-bikes in the USA, where a lack of clarity around the industry has seen them effectively banned in New Jersey, and California clamping down on more powerful machines.

In an open letter published in Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, Rey says the industry is at a crossroads and decisions taken now will effectively decide whether ebikes become a viable cyclists' choice, or end up classed, effectively, as motor vehicles, with all the administrative issues that go with that.

"I’m writing because I care deeply about where bicycles — and electric bicycles — are headed. We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make about language, power limits, and definitions will determine whether Class 1 e-bikes remain accepted as bicycles — or get grouped with much more powerful machines," said the 59-year-old US-German rider, who is famed for his MTB trials successes.

Class 1 ebikes in the USA are those which require a pedalling action in order for the assistance to work, with a maximum power of 750 watts that will cut out beyond 20mph. The regulations are different to the UK laws, where pedalling assistance is also required, but a maximum 250w of continuous power is allowed, and only up to 15.5mph.

Rey set out an action plan for manufacturers, media and marketers, riders, and trade and advocate groups, suggesting they could all play a part by taking a measured approach to e-bikes and surrounding issues.

In what he called a "call to responsibility", he said:

"To manufacturers: Resist the temptation to chase bigger numbers at the expense of long-term access. Short-term sales gains could lead to long-term collapse.

"To media and marketers: Use precise language — even when it’s less convenient. Help draw and defend the line that protects this category.

"To riders: Ride responsibly. Understand what’s at stake. Don’t take trail access for granted.

"To advocates and trade groups: Defend Class 1 clearly and consistently. The industry must self-regulate until the laws are defined."

Currently the term 'e-bikes' was used too loosely, Rey said, with it being applied to everything from Class 1 machines all the way up to powerful electric motorbikes, which was fostering confusion and conflict.

Those around the industry should take great care to ensure that if a machine was described as an e-bikes, it would be clear that this would mean class 1 only. Class 2 and 3 ebikes, which are more powerful, or throttle-powered, should become 'emopeds', he said, while high-powered machines that clearly are not bicycles should always be referred to as 'emotorcycles'.

He concluded: "In order to protect what we have we must stop asking how much power we can get away with — and start asking how much power is too much."