State Bicycle Co’s 'pro-worthy' $1,399 Carbon Road aero frameset now available

Following Phil Gaimon’s intriguing teaser back in January, State Bicycle Company’s “pro-worthy” yet affordable aero road bike is now officially available.

State may be best known for its fixed-gear bikes, Klunker builds, bold collaborations and value-focused beginner offerings, but this latest launch marks a clear step into performance road territory. Gaimon, a former climber for the celebrated Garmin-Sharp WorldTour team and now a State-sponsored athlete, boldly proclaimed that "Tadej could win the Tour de France on this bike."

While Tadej Pogačar could probably win on just about any bike, Gaimon’s statement certainly piqued our interest. Now that the bike has landed, it’s time to take a closer look at the State Bicycle Company Carbon Road platform.

Meet the all-new State Bicycle Company Carbon Road Bike

Replacing State’s Undefeated model, the simply named Carbon Road has all the features expected of a 2026 road bike: aerodynamic tube shaping, fully internal cable routing, clearance for up to 32mm tyres and UDH compatibility. It also uses a service-friendly T47 threaded bottom bracket and is offered in five sizes, from XS through XL.

"With this Carbon Road, we’re trying to blur the lines between ‘entry level’ and real performance," says Mehdi Farsi, the brand’s co-founder.

“We want to cast a wide net with this one… let more people experience what it feels like to own a really nice road bike. At the end of the day, State has always made the stuff that gets me and our team genuinely excited to ride, and this is no different.”

The initial launch consists of three frameset options, with complete builds arriving later this spring.

The standard layup, priced at $1,399.99, is available in Midnight Blue, a translucent finish over visible UD carbon, and Panda Pearl, a pearl-white scheme with carbon accents. In a size medium, the frame, uncut fork and hardware carry a claimed combined weight of 1,556g.

The SL (Super Light) layup, retailing for $1,699.99, is offered exclusively in a raw carbon finish with UV-treated UD carbon and oil-slick decals. In a medium size, the frame, uncut fork and hardware have a claimed weight of 1,276g.

For context, a current Specialized Tarmac SL8 Frameset (built from FACT 10r carbon rather than the lighter 12r used on S-Works models) is claimed at approximately 780g for the frame and 371g for the fork, bringing the chassis weight to just over 1,150g for a size 56, minus any hardware. That package retails at $3,499.99.

Similarly, a Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD frameset in a size 56 is claimed at approximately 789g for the frame and 399g for the fork, for a combined weight just under 1,200g, without hardware. That frameset typically retails around $4,999.

It was the lighter SL frameset that Gaimon used on his recent Mauna Kea KOM effort. He built his bike to around 13.5lb (6.12kg) and suggests there is room to go lighter still.

"This is a very capable, super fun bike," he says. "It doesn't have a bunch of crazy aero features that are gonna add weight, make it harder to work on, harder to travel with, easier to break." And, crucially, "it’s super light."

State's limited frameset-only drop includes the frame, fork, thru-axles and an aero carbon seatpost with hardware. Riders can optionally add an FSA No.55 headset solution or upgrade to lighter Overfast carbon thru-axles for additional weight savings.

When complete bikes arrive later this spring, two builds will be available: a super-light option expected to land around $4,000, and a more value-focused option equipped with SRAM Rival AXS electronic shifting and DT Swiss wheels, priced at $2,800.