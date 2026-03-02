Five road bike tech trends spotted at Opening Weekend

The Spring Classics are finally underway, and Opening Weekend didn't disappoint with emphatic wins by Mathieu van der Poel and Demi Vollering at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Matthew Brennan at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. As expected, the team paddocks were awash with fans and cycling royalty, not to mention mechanics frantically prepping bikes ahead of the start. We were fortunate enough to be on the ground at both races, camera and notepad in hand, meticulously searching for new tech and trends.

While there’s still no sign of a new Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, there was plenty of groupset experimentation behind the scenes, along with some common themes explored by most teams. There was an even split between Shimano and SRAM components (Cofidis was the only team running Campagnolo groupsets), with further subdivisions in drivetrain specifications.

While dominated the 1x setups, Tim Wellens led the charge for Shimano with a Dura-Ace Di2 single-ring configuration (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

One-by setups were commonplace given the nature of the punchy parcours. As such, SRAM-sponsored teams such as Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike, and Unibet Rose Rockets employed mullet configurations, categorised by SRAM Red AXS front ends, Red AXS XPLR cassettes, and direct-mount rear derailleurs. This move allowed the teams to safely run the brand's aero-optimised 54T chainring.



Chain guides were standard fare on all one-by setups, with Wolf Tooth dominating chain keeper duties. Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates XRG was seen aboard a Y1Rs with a Shimano Dura-Ace 1x setup, complete with a Carbon-Ti ring and a K-Edge chain keeper.



The humble butyl inner tube still had a small role to play, used on forks to hold the timing transponders.

Most teams were using the humble butyl tube to safely (and easily) store the timing transponder (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Race profile stickers were seen in various guises, from beautifully printed glossy decals to handwritten paper and fabric adhesives. Stem lengths were pretty long, too, with nothing less than 120mm fitted. Most riders opted for 130mm while others were seen using stems as long as 145mm.

Handwritten race notes and stickers were commonplace atop stems (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

There was a mix of handlebar configurations, too, with both traditional stem-and-bar clamps and integrated one-piece arrangements. This was used by Lidl-Trek, with rider Kragh Andersen no doubt using a Bontrager Aero RSL bar and stem to find the right combinations before settling on an integrated setup. Most Lidl-Trek riders were using the fully integrated RSL setup.

While integration was well and truly leading the charge, there were several teams employing separate bar and stem assemblies – no doubt, for riders trialing various combinations ahead of settling on a one-piece unit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

While we were at it, we weighed as many bikes as we could get our hands on to get a sense of the Classics-spec race rigs, which averaged around 7.5kg. The lightest bike was Tom Pidcock's 7.18kg Pinarello Dogma F, while the heaviest was Cole Kessler's Factor One of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling. His bike tipped the scales at 8.39kg, granted it was outfitted in SRAM Force AXS.

Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL were the most popular pedals at Opening Weekend (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

There was a fair bit of mixed-and-matched components on show, too, but this is nothing new owing to sponsor obligations or rider preference. As such, Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals lead the charge and were also seen attached to many SRAM crankarms. There were Look Keo Blade Ceramic Ti and Time XPro SL pedals also on display, but the latter was used on SRAM-sponsored teams only – we didn’t see any Time pedals fitted to Shimano-equipped bikes.



Among the drivetrain component combinations, Bahrain Victorious paired regular Shimano cranksets and Chinese Elilee carbon cranks (with power meters in some configurations) with their Dura-Ace groupsets.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bahrain Victorious were using a meld of Chinese Elilee carbon cranks and Dura-Ace components (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Mathieu van der Poel went on to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on a two-by Shimano Dura-Ace Di2-outfitted bike, proving 24 gears are still a no-brainer for most race situations. With over 1,600m of vertical ascent to negotiate across the Flanders landscape, van der Poel's 56-44T, 11-34T gearing setup proved a successful recipe for the Dutchman.

Mathieu van der Poel was spotted aboard a very mildly updated Canyon Aeroad CFR frameset (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

There was a lot on display, but there were several clear trends seen on the bikes of all the major WorldTour teams – and we've compiled our findings below.

Image 1 of 11 Unibet Rose Rockets were one of the SRAM-powered teams to run 54T aero chainrings in conjunction with Red XPLR AXS cassettes and rear mechs (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The aero chainring also used by Lidl-Trek features X-Sync narrow-wide teeth for chain security (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) 56-44T was a common Shimano Dura-Ace double ring gear ratio (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) As was SRAM's 54-42T ring combo (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The smallest double ring ratio was the popular 54-40T of Shimano stock Dura-Ace assembly (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The SRAM mullet configuration categorised by a Red AXS road front end and XPLR AXS rear (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Kasper Asgreen also opted for a 54-41T SRAM double chain ring setup (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Lidl-Trek, like Unit Rose Rockets, went full aero mullet (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Mathieu van der Poel opted for a 55-40T combination, on what appears to be non-series Shimano rings (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) TotalEnergies was one of the teams on the biggest 2x rings, in this case; 6-44T (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The largest SRAM double chain ring setup we found belonged to Stefan Bissegger, spotted using a 56-43T configuration (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

1. The single chainring revolution

Owing to the parcours, which was predominantly flat and rolling with several steep bergs, the chainring standards were fairly diverse.

The common chainring size across both single- and double-chainring configurations was 54T. For Shimano double chainsets, 54-40T was a popular ratio, while van der Poel used a 55/40T combination on rings that looked aftermarket, albeit with laser-cut Dura-Ace nomenclature. The largest ring combination was spotted on bikes from Bahrain Victorious and TotalEnergies, both teams that used 56-44T Dura Ace-branded rings, and on the 56-43T rings seen on Decathlon CMA CGM rider Stefan Bisseger's Van Rysel RCR Pro.

Image 1 of 4 Despite the rhetoric surrounding 'shorter is better', the majority of the peloton were using 1725.mm cranks (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Yep, more 172.5mm... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Mathieu van der Poel was using 172.5mm crankarms (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) 165mm was a popular choice, but Jonas Abrahamsen preferred 167.5mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

2. The crank length debate

The crank length debate is well and truly undecided, with a host of sizes seen employed across the teams for Opening Weekend. Of all the sizes, 172.5mm was the most popular size, followed by 165mm and 175mm.



There were several oddball lengths, such as Jonas Abrahamsen’s 167.5mm SRAM crankarms, but all in all, Classics riders don't appear too bothered by the current rhetoric surrounding shorter crank lengths.

Image 1 of 3 Reap Components providing the goods for Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) UAE Team Emirates XRG also uses 3D-printed computer cradles, that play nicely with the Y1Rs' unique gullwing handlebar arrangement (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Carbon-Ti supplied thru-axles, direct-mount hangers, and carbon chain rings for UAE Team Emirates XRG (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

3. 3D-printed computer mounts and weight-saving hacks

There were some custom 3D-printed goodies seen on some team bikes, mainly pertaining to the computer mounts and cradles. While most teams seemed happy using K-Edge and other standard mounts, UAE Team Emirates XRG continued to run the custom Wahoo cradle first seen on Tadej Pogacar's Y1Rs at last year's Tour de France. UAE Team Emirates was also using Carbon-Ti direct-mount hangers.

Lidl-Trek was also using 3D-printed computer mounts supplied by the Dutch company, Leap Components, while Uno-X was running team-branded 3D-printed out-front mounts and custom race number holders on the seatpost.