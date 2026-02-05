Pas Normal Studios Launches SS26 Off-Race Collection - including an update to its 'Tech Skirt'

If you like to identify as a cyclist at all times (even when meeting friends for a 0% craft beer), you'll be interested to know that Pas Normal Studios is introducing its SS26 Off-Race collection.

They already have a thoughtful range of off-bike gear, and this new drop, they say, is all about adaptability. Every piece, they claim, has subtle, useful features inspired by cycling—think smart pockets, zippered storage, easy layering, and weather protection—but is designed to keep you looking good for everyday wear. What they seem to be shooting for is clothing that feels purposeful, is wearable, and works for more than just race day.

The Off-Race line is more than the usual logo hoody and t-shirt; it takes cues from cycling’s practical side, using premium materials and smart construction. And, being PNS, it’s also about looking sharp when you’re off the bike. Based on my experience with the existing collection, they really do seem to deliver on that, even when I'm the middle-aged clothes horse.

(Image credit: Pas Normal Studios)

I've been sampling a couple of items from the previous range for a few months and to be honest, wearing them to death. We do regularly review PNS cycling kit, but full reviews for casual wear are always tricky since it's so subjective.

In the case of these more thoughtful casual lines, I have to say I’ve been very impressed with the Off-Race tech overshirt and Off-Race pile fleece vest I’ve been using.

Not only are both items cut nicely—which you'd expect for the price, as this gear definitely isn't cheap—but I’m impressed with how well they’ve stood up to abuse. I work in a workshop regularly, and using the Tech Overshirt as a final and mid-layer, with the Fleece Vest over the top, they've both got me through the worst of the winter.

The C0 DWR Coating on the overshirt and fleece means they’ve picked up zero greasy marks from the workshop, and both items have stayed smart and presentable despite regular washing. They’ve also been on plenty of dog walks and a few bike rides to the pub without taking any serious damage. The boxy fit will definitely appeal to the 'cool kids,' and the cavernous pockets mean I can carry Allen keys, phones, and massive bunches of keys in complete stealth, all without the pulling and stretching you might expect over time.

It’s worth noting, though, that the overshirt is breathable, but not as much as a normal shirt. So while it's been spookily warm at times, you can get a bit hot under the collar in a warmer café. It might not be ideal as the weather warms up into spring, but it’s great for right now. That's worth bearing in mind with the similarly constructed items in this new drop, even though they are designed for lengthening days.

Regarding the new collection, there’s a ton of new bits to pick through, but a few hero pieces really stand out to me.

First is the Off-Race 3-layer Poncho. Not only is an item like this probably perfect for a rainy car park while you’re kitting up before a ride, but this one looks just as useful for commuting in unpredictable weather. It’s made from a 3-layer woven fabric with a hydrophobic membrane and fully taped seams. It has a loose, extended fit for coverage while you're riding, and we’re told the adjustable hood is helmet-compatible but still lets you see what's going on around you. There's a zippered front pocket for on-the-go storage, plus reflective logos front and back for visibility. And with the familiar PNS logo on the back, you can count on finding the right kind of friends when you pull up to unload the car.

The Off-Race Utility Jacket caught my eye too. It’s a lightweight, weather-resistant layer designed for those in-between conditions. It’s 100% nylon with a water-repellent finish. Features include a magnetic chest pocket, a larger zippered back pocket, a two-way front zip, a rear vent for airflow, an adjustable hem, and snap cuffs. The slightly extended back length presumably gives you extra coverage when riding, and reflective heat transfer logos enhance visibility.

Lastly, the Off-Race Light Fleece Half-Zip looks cool. I’m a huge fan of my full-zip fleece vest, so I’m not sure I’d rush to swap it for the new half-zip version, but they’re selling it as “a versatile mid-layer perfect for changing weather.” The front panel uses windproof, water-repellent nylon stretch treated with C0 DWR coating. The sleeves and back are 207gsm Polartec® microfleece (100% recycled polyester) for warmth, breathability, and quick-drying performance. It features zippered hand pockets, a sleeve utility pocket, a key loop, an adjustable hem, and reflective logos.

Lastly, an item I definitely can’t test or comment on with any depth is the new Women’s Off-Race Tech Skirt. A tech skirt, no less. You heard that right! It is, as they say, a “functional utility skirt designed for movement on and off the bike.” And you would assume they've sold a few given this is the latest version. It features an A-line wrap construction with an elasticated waistband and an internal hook system to secure the skirt while riding a bike. The C0 DWR coating is present on this item too, and there are zippered pockets. If you’re in the market for an A-line skirt, this is perhaps the most bike-friendly one I’ve come across—though I’m not sure how much attention I've been paying. Still, I thought the design was worth a mention.

The collection also includes smaller items like a tech bucket hat, woven nylon caps, a bandana, and cotton t-shirts. These items really cross the line into the very subjective world of 'fash-un,' and are entirely up to you. As always, this is Pas Normal Studios, so expect to drop some serious money for any of these items.

Pas Normal Studios' SS26 Off-Race collection is available globally via pasnormalstudios.com and selected retail partners.