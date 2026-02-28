'Have fun, eat carbs': training advice from Tadej Pogačar and blue sky team rides in this week's cycling social media roundup

One of the biggest events to have hit the British news cycle this week has been the weather. Spring is here (kind of), and that first burst of blue sky after 40 days of persistent rain felt good.

In the same vein, much of my Instagram newsfeed has been filled with posts highlighting moments of unexpected whimsy at the Winter Olympics, embodied most notably by the figure skater, Alysa Liu. The 20-year-old took gold in a performance dominated by joyful movement and musicality, after retiring from the sport aged 16 to prioritise her mental and physical health. Her triumphant return to the sport has captivated the internet, and kick-started a conversation about the role play and joy have in performance - and success.

This week’s social media offerings show a dose of this newfound interest in the softer side of sport, as riders train under blue skies before a weekend of Belgian races. Enjoy!

1. Tadej Pogačar made a surprise appearance on Greg James’ Radio 1 Breakfast Show this week when Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman called the Tour de France winner live on air. His advice for the show’s host set to ride 1000km in eight days? "Have fun, eat carbs."

2. Sweaty bib-shorts and the post-ride couch-collapse: a cyclist's paradise? Can't say I'm 100% on board...

3. Sam Watson attempts to describe his teammates in one word.

4. Lotto Intermarché's women's team enjoy an early-spring bluebird day on this team ride on the Belgian cobbles.

5. Lotto Intermarché aren’t the only ones enjoying our recent burst of spring sun over in Belgium. Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) is in full training mode ahead of Opening Weekend.

6. Cat Ferguson (Movistar), Imogen Wolff (Visma-Lease a Bike), Imogen Francis (Team Farto - Kiroot) and Alberte Greve (Uno-X Mobility) took a training ride turned trip to France on the hunt for pastries.

7. In a flashback to muddier times, cross-country rider Evie Richards shares a month in her life, full of snowy training rides and cosy home renovations: "I’m just out here wearing every waterproof and base layer I own."

8. Go Daisy! The seven-year-old hill-climber tackled one of Bristol’s steepest climbs last weekend, with a 13.2% average incline. Legend.

9. From a near-vertical Bristol incline to Mathieu van der Poel sprinting uphill - all to the sound of a Pogačar team radio transmission. "I am happy(scared) I motivate you for your trainings," Pogačar wrote in the comments.

10. Other Pogačar fans have been caught in the wilds of Calpe.

10. Ahead of Omloop Nieuwsblad this weekend, help Laboral Kutxa find the perfect tune to open their team presentation. 'The Final Countdown' is currently a commenter favourite. And 'Baby Shark'. What are you choosing?