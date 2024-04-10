I rode every cobble in my city and I found my hidden talent

Riding on cobbles is fun - you should try and find the pavé in your town and go on a silly ride with a club

Adam Becket on cobbles
(Image credit: Mark Hannaford)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Have you ever watched the riders of Paris-Roubaix bounce and judder their way across the pavé of northern France and thought: "I want to do that?"

Well, if you haven't, I suppose that's understandable, given the state of riders at the end of a race that is literally called The Hell of the North. But I have longed to have a go on the cobbles, to see what it is really like.

