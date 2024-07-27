Two broken collarbones and a silver medal: Anna Henderson says 'blood, sweat and tears' went into Olympics time trial

Brit finishes second in Paris, just three months after undergoing surgery

Anna Henderson holding a silver Olympic medal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

What began as a nightmare season for Anna Henderson has turned into the most memorable of her career, as she won herself an Olympic silver medal on Saturday.

The Brit came back from two broken collarbones earlier this year to earn her place on the podium in the time trial in Paris. For Henderson, the feat was the fruit of months of "blood, sweat and tears" shed in a race back to fitness following her latest crash in April.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

