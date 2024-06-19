Anna Henderson powers to second victory at British National Time Trial Championships

Josie Nelson wins under-23 event

Anna Henderson
Adam Becket
By
published

Anna Henderson powered to victory in the elite women's time trial at the British National Road Championships on Wednesday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider took her second national title on the roads of North Yorkshire, beating Claire Steels (Movistar) by 33 seconds. Elinor Barker (Uno-X Mobility) came third, 1:02 behind Henderson.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

