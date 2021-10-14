Anna Henderson obliterates the field to take the British time trial title by almost a minute
The Jumbo-Visma rider put close to a minute into World Hour Record holder, Joss Lowden
Anna Henderson demolished the field to take the British time trial title in fine fashion by almost a minute over World Hour Record holder, Joss Lowden.
Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) led by just 15 seconds at the half way mark but kicked on during the second lap to really pull out a big advantage on the course. Lowden (Drops-Le Col) beat Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB) by just two seconds on the line to take the runner-up spot.
The riders tackled the laps two times making the route 29.4km long, starting and finishing in the Lincolnshire village of Tealby.
>>> Ethan Hayter powers to British time trial title on the roads of Lincolnshire
Much like the men's race, the final lap proved to really sort out who was the strongest with Henderson changing a 15 second gap to a 56 second gap by the finish over Lowden.
Dixon will likely be pleased with her ride as she was the first of just three to dip under the 45 minute mark with a 44-02 as she took a huge chunk out of the former leader, Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso) who's time was a 45-27.
It was quite clear by the split that Dixon wasn't in the running for the win though, as she was almost 30 seconds down on Henderson on the first passage of the line.
Henderson has been extremely consistent throughout the season for Jumbo-Visma getting wins for herself, but also supporting Marianne Vos for her trade team as well as Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) at the World Championships.
Including today, all four of her career victories came this year, with the other three coming at the Tour de Belle Isle en Terre - Kreiz Breizh Elites Dames, with two stage wins and the overall title.
She also took multiple top 10 results she achieved at the likes of the Challenge by La Vuelta, Baloise Ladies Tour and the GP Plouay, not to mention top 30s in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders.
The women's time trial brought the opening day of the British National Championships to an end with the women's and men's elite, as well as U23, titles decided in the time trial.
Next up, on Saturday, October 16 is the national circuit race championships which take place in the city centre of Lincoln under the floodlights before the road races take place the next day, including multiple passages of the famous cobbled Michaelgate climb.
BRITISH ROAD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021: WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL, TEALBY TO TEALBY (29.4KM)
1. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), in 43-04
2. Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col), at 56s
3. Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB), at 58s
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
