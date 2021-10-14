Anna Henderson obliterates the field to take the British time trial title by almost a minute

Anna Henderson demolished the field to take the British time trial title in fine fashion by almost a minute over World Hour Record holder, Joss Lowden.

Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) led by just 15 seconds at the half way mark but kicked on during the second lap to really pull out a big advantage on the course. Lowden (Drops-Le Col) beat Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB) by just two seconds on the line to take the runner-up spot.

The riders tackled the laps two times making the route 29.4km long, starting and finishing in the Lincolnshire village of Tealby.

>>> Ethan Hayter powers to British time trial title on the roads of Lincolnshire

Much like the men's race, the final lap proved to really sort out who was the strongest with Henderson changing a 15 second gap to a 56 second gap by the finish over Lowden.

Dixon will likely be pleased with her ride as she was the first of just three to dip under the 45 minute mark with a 44-02 as she took a huge chunk out of the former leader, Becky Storrie (CAMS-Basso) who's time was a 45-27.

It was quite clear by the split that Dixon wasn't in the running for the win though, as she was almost 30 seconds down on Henderson on the first passage of the line.

Henderson has been extremely consistent throughout the season for Jumbo-Visma getting wins for herself, but also supporting Marianne Vos for her trade team as well as Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) at the World Championships.

Including today, all four of her career victories came this year, with the other three coming at the Tour de Belle Isle en Terre - Kreiz Breizh Elites Dames, with two stage wins and the overall title.

She also took multiple top 10 results she achieved at the likes of the Challenge by La Vuelta, Baloise Ladies Tour and the GP Plouay, not to mention top 30s in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders.

The women's time trial brought the opening day of the British National Championships to an end with the women's and men's elite, as well as U23, titles decided in the time trial.

Next up, on Saturday, October 16 is the national circuit race championships which take place in the city centre of Lincoln under the floodlights before the road races take place the next day, including multiple passages of the famous cobbled Michaelgate climb.

BRITISH ROAD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021: WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL, TEALBY TO TEALBY (29.4KM)

1. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), in 43-04

2. Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col), at 56s

3. Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB), at 58s