'I'm probably the worst bike handler out there': Taylor Knibb crashes four times in Olympic time trial

American jokes that she 'might not be allowed back' to time trialling after crash-stricken performance

Taylor Knibb at the Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Despite crashing four times in a rain-soaked Paris Olympics time trial, Taylor Knibb was surprisingly jolly when she described herself as "probably the worst bike handler" in the field. 

The American, better known for her triathlon career, finished 19th out of 34 riders on Saturday, in what was only her third-ever time trial event. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

