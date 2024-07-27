'I'm probably the worst bike handler out there': Taylor Knibb crashes four times in Olympic time trial
American jokes that she 'might not be allowed back' to time trialling after crash-stricken performance
Despite crashing four times in a rain-soaked Paris Olympics time trial, Taylor Knibb was surprisingly jolly when she described herself as "probably the worst bike handler" in the field.
The American, better known for her triathlon career, finished 19th out of 34 riders on Saturday, in what was only her third-ever time trial event.
After the race, Knibb walked through the media zone with a towel around her shoulders, two bandaged knees, and an unexpected smile on her face.
How had she found it? "It was an experience," the 26-year-old told Cycling Weekly. "The first third was great. The middle one, that's where it all went wrong. And then the third one it was more survival than anything else. I was fully blind, my Garmin fell off on the first one. I'm like, 'Well, here we go!'"
Rain fell throughout the day in the French capital, making the already bumpy roads even more treacherous to navigate.
Knibb's first crash came around the 14km mark, on the same roundabout where Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig hit the floor moments before. The big screens by the finish line on Pont Alexandre III then kept cutting back to the American, each the victim of a different tumble.
Even Knibb herself was unsure about how many times she crashed during her effort. "We can count them," she said. "Number one, I went around the roundabout, I got up, went into the motorbike immediately. Is that one or two [crashes]? I went around on a turn, then I think I came down a fourth time, I guess, and then I changed my bike."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"On the first one, my left brake was gone, back brake wasn't really working. So whenever I'd go into a turn, it would kind of fishtail. Then at that point, I was like, 'This isn't safe for me to ride.' I was scared to stop, but you have to slow down, I guess."
Knibb then went on to reveal some advice her coach had given her, which, in hindsight, she found "very ironic".
"He said, 'Taylor, you do not want to try and go around the corner too fast and end up falling down, because that will make you go slower, obviously.' So I didn't really heed his advice super, super well," she laughed. "But you get up and you keep going."
The American will now take that attitude into Wednesday's triathlon, an event for which she is among the favourites. Pointing down at her bloodied leg, she smiled and said: "This will test out the water quality [of the Seine].
"Regardless of what happened today, hopefully I'll continue the sport [of road cycling]. But who knows, I might not be allowed back."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Remco Evenepoel flies to Olympic time trial gold medal ahead of Ganna and Van Aert
Belgian navigates the tricky wet conditions best as GB's Tarling suffers front wheel puncture
By Dan Challis Published
-
Grace Brown takes gold in rain-soaked women's Olympic time trial ahead of Anna Henderson
Australian avoids danger as wet roads cause several high profile crashes in Paris
By Dan Challis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel flies to Olympic time trial gold medal ahead of Ganna and Van Aert
Belgian navigates the tricky wet conditions best as GB's Tarling suffers front wheel puncture
By Dan Challis Published
-
Grace Brown takes gold in rain-soaked women's Olympic time trial ahead of Anna Henderson
Australian avoids danger as wet roads cause several high profile crashes in Paris
By Dan Challis Published
-
Paris Olympics individual time trial start times - men's and women's
The best riders against the clock take to the streets of Paris on Saturday 27 July
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tarling, Finucane, Pidcock and more: Eight British riders to watch out for at the Paris Olympics
The cycling events start this weekend, we’ve picked out a handful of riders to keep an eye on in the French capital this summer
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock criticises 'bland' mountain bike course at Paris Olympics
'When you just gravel over a nice hillside, it's not really mountain bike,' says reigning champion
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Ellen van Dijk 'can't unclip from pedals' after breaking ankle, but will still race Olympic time trial
'Walking is more difficult than cycling,' said Dutchwoman who fractured ankle six weeks ago
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'We'd get McDonald's on the way home': Inside Josh Tarling's rise from determined 8-year-old to Olympic favourite
Ahead of his Olympic debut, the European champion and his dad, Michael, look back at the scene that made him
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'We've both cried during blocks': Inside the Olympic preparations of GB's track sprinting stars
Counting down the days to the sprint finals at the Olympics, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell tell Tom Davidson about their final push to find that decisive tenth of a second
By Tom Davidson Published