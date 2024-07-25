Star triathlete Taylor Knibb to take on world's fastest cyclists in the Olympic time trial
Taylor Knibb will be representing Team USA in both cycling and triathlon at the Paris Olympics
Qualifying for the Olympics in one sport is hard enough, but a rare breed of athletes have been known to pursue two sports at the elite level. One such athlete is Colorado-based triathlete and cyclist Taylor Knibb.
The 26-year-old returning Olympian became the first American athlete to qualify in two sports for the Paris 2024 Olympics when she won the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in May. The victory earned her a trip to Paris, where she was already scheduled to compete in a triathlon.
She's now got a busy schedule ahead, with the Olympic time trial on July 27, the individual triathlon on July 31 and the mixed relay triathlon on August 5.
This gives her three chances to expand her trophy collection, which already contains a silver Olympic medal from her part in the triathlon mixed team relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While still relatively unknown in the cycling world, Knibb is no stranger to world-class competition.
A star triathlete, Knibb is a two-time Ironman 70.3 world champion, an Olympic medalist, and a multi-time World Triathlon Championship Series medalist.
Knibb grew up in the triathlon world. Her mother, Leslie Knibb was an Ironman competitor, and Knibb herself started dabbling in triathlon at an early age and enjoyed a stellar junior and U23 career. She belongs to a select club of female triathletes who have won the Junior, U23 and Elite World Championships. In college, Knibb competed in Division 1 level Track and Field and swimming for Cornell University. In 2017, at the age of 19, Knibb became the youngest athlete ever to be selected for the U.S. national triathlon and again took that honour when she qualified for the Olympic team at Tokyo 2020.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Looking to take her talent to new arenas, Knibb joined the Trek-Segafredo cycling team (now Lidl-Trek) in 2023 as a way to ‘test herself at the highest level of professional cycling and learn all about the ways I can continue to improve and develop.’
She made her pro cycling debut at the 2023 U.S. National Road Racing Championships, where she finished fourth in the individual time trial behind Chloe Dygert, Lauren Stephens and Amber Neben.
Since then, Knibb has only grown in both cycling and triathlon. She has spent the last two seasons racking up a series of wins and podium finishes in both short-course and long-course triathlons. She is especially dominant in the bike leg of a triathlon and often out-bikes other formidable professional female triathletes.
She is currently ranked first in the world in the Professional Triathlete Organization rankings. In Paris, Knibb is favoured to win gold in the women's individual triathlon and play a big part in Team USA's medal candidacy in the mixed team relay.
On the cycling side, Knibb was originally also scheduled to compete in the Olympic road race. However, with a busy schedule as is, Knibb chose to bow out, and Kristen Faulkner was called up to take Knibb’s place.
Knibb's first race takes place the morning after the opening ceremonies. Follow along as she takes her chance to make history. See the Olympic cycling schedules and streaming services here.
Knibb’s schedule of Olympic events:
- July 27: Individual time trial
- July 31: Women’s individual triathlon
- August 5: Triathlon mixed team relay
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
-
-
Ellen van Dijk 'can't unclip from pedals' after breaking ankle, but will still race Olympic time trial
'Walking is more difficult than cycling,' said Dutchwoman who fractured ankle six weeks ago
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Wout van Aert spotted training with front disc ahead of Paris Olympics time trial
They're almost never used outside, but can make the difference between winning and losing
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'We see war everywhere, people are losing their dreams': Olympic cyclist who fled Afghanistan aims to inspire hope
Aged just 16, Amir Ansari fled his home and embarked on a 3,000-mile journey in search of safety. Eight years on, he’s about to become an Olympian. Dan Challis hears his story
By Dan Challis Published
-
Going for Gold: Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Brandon McNulty and Team USA’s top medal contenders in the Olympic cycling events
The US national federation has set the ambitious goal of securing 7-10 medals; here are the athletes to contribute to the count
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
The Paris Olympics start this weekend: Here’s how and when to watch the cycling action
Don’t miss a second of Olympic cycling action whether you’re tuning in from the U.S. or U.K.
By Kristin Jenny Last updated
-
Two debutants in final Olympic squad for Team GB after Katie Archibald injury
Women's road team also announced, with Lizzie Deignan competing at fourth Olympic Games
By Adam Becket Published
-
Team USA's Olympic kit unveiled: design elements unite all 5 cycling disciplines
A partnership with CUORE, the kits were wind tunnel tested and optimised for the predicted hot Paris summer
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Katie Archibald out of Paris Olympics after tripping in garden and breaking lower leg
Team GB's star rider breaks two bones in fall, out of games
By Adam Becket Published
-
Olympic cycling medal reassigned from Great Britain to France 124 years after event
Over a century on, British citizen Lloyd Hildebrand has had his race nationality switched to French
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Team USA's Olympic hopes land on the shoulders of its female athletes
For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, USA Cycling has set the ambitious goal of securing 7-10 medals, placing their hopes squarely on the shoulders of their female athletes.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published