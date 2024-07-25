Star triathlete Taylor Knibb to take on world's fastest cyclists in the Olympic time trial

Taylor Knibb will be representing Team USA in both cycling and triathlon at the Paris Olympics

Taylor Knibb
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Qualifying for the Olympics in one sport is hard enough, but a rare breed of athletes have been known to pursue two sports at the elite level. One such athlete is Colorado-based triathlete and cyclist Taylor Knibb.

The 26-year-old returning Olympian became the first American athlete to qualify in two sports for the Paris 2024 Olympics when she won the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in May. The victory earned her a trip to Paris, where she was already scheduled to compete in a triathlon. 

