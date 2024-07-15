Meet the cyclist who's going to the Paris Olympics to row

Canadian Caileigh Filmer of Team Blue Ridge Twenty24 has punched her ticket to go to the Paris Olympics but it won't be on the bike.  Filmer, 27, has rowed for her country in two Olympics already and will be making her third appearance in August. 

In 2016, Filmer was part of an eight-woman shell that finished fifth in the Rio Olympics.  After a break from the sport to focus on her mental health, Filmer made the decision to return to rowing and won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a two-woman shell with Hillary Janssens. This was Canada’s first Olympic medal in rowing since 1992.

