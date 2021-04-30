Trek-Segafredo
America | Team website
A few years ago, we’d have been suggesting Tour de France stage wins for Fabian Cancellara and podium places for Andy and Fränk Schleck for the American-based WorldTour team.
As it is, Cancellara has been nursing injuries and is now heading towards retirement. Andy Schleck has called it quits and Fränk has faded, though a glimmer of his former self emerged during the 2015 Vuelta a España where he took a stage win.
Trek-Segafredo now place most of their hopes of Grand Tour success on Bauke Mollema, who while having impressed in some shorter stage races, has yet to reach the podium of a three-week stage race.
Usually a more prominent feature in the Classics thanks to Cancellara and Stijn Devolder's presence in the American outfit, Trek-Segafredo are still looking for that final ingredient to make them big race contenders throughout the whole year.
Young Colombian Julian Arredondo might have the answer, winning the King of the Mountains classification in the 2014 Giro d'Italia, but the team might need more than the help of him and veteran Haimar Zubeldia to lift Mollema into the podium spots at the Tour.
