No Covid positives at Tour de France after testing, 165 riders head into second week
All riders return negative covid tests done on Sunday evening
All 165 riders at the Tour de France tested negative for Covid after testing performed on Sunday evening
The rest day covid tests were performed after the finish of stage nine, and were administered by the UCI and the Tour's organisers, the ASO.
A statement from the UCI (opens in new tab) confirmed the news on Monday morning, saying that all tests had come back as negative.
On Sunday, riders were immediately tested as they made their way back from the stage finish, a stage which was won by Bob Jungels.
The statement reads: “In accordance with the "Rules for the organisation of road cycling competitions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic" established by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and recently updated for the Grand Tours, all riders participating in the Tour de France were tested on the evening of 10 July.
"All tests were negative.”
With the statement there was also a reminder to all race participants of the wider covid rules put in place.
"However, the UCI reminds all participants that the rules introduced over the last two years in the interests of everyone's health and safety continue to apply. These include the obligation to wear a mask, to maintain sufficient physical distance and to disinfect hands frequently.”
Race leader Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates teammates all returned negative results. This comes despite the news that Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) tested positive last week and was sent home from the race as a result. Matteo Trentin, who was scheduled to ride for UAE, also tested positive and did not make the start in Copenhagen.
Guillame Martin (Cofidis) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) both did not start stage nine yesterday due to returning positive covid test results over the weekend. Laengen, Martin and Bouchard are the only withdrawals so far which are due to the virus.
Monday's news will come as a relief to race organisers, as there was worry that Covid would impact the Tour with numerous riders being forced to go home. The race will therefore resume as expected on Tuesday.
Under the new UCI rules introduced before the Tour, a team no longer has to head home if two riders test positive, and the door has been opened to asymptomatic people to remain in the race if they are not transmitting it, as is the case of Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën).
Teams will now not be obliged to test their riders until the next rest day, at which time the nerves about Covid positives will creep up again. Some teams are doing rapid tests every other day, but most are not.
"We're not," Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock said. "There's no point testing if you don't have symptoms, it's a normal illness. If you're ill, you're ill. It's simple. It's not like if you've got Covid and you've got no symptoms you go home. We test when we need to test."
Tuesday will bring stage ten, and a second day in the Alps, without the stress of Covid immediately.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Andy Schleck on how Tadej Pogačar can be beaten at Tour de France: 'You've got to f**king move your arse and risk it'
The former Luxembourg pro knows a thing or two about daring moves
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Five things we learned from the first week of the Tour de France 2022
From the shape of the GC race to the opaqueness of the sprinters' competition, here's our key conclusions so far
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Andy Schleck on how Tadej Pogačar can be beaten at Tour de France: 'You've got to f**king move your arse and risk it'
The former Luxembourg pro knows a thing or two about daring moves
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Bob Jungels rides the 'rollercoaster of emotions' to bounce back to the top after Tour de France stage win
AG2R Citroën rider has had artery issues for the past two years, but has now returned to be his old self
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 standings: Who is leading the race after stage nine?
Find out who is on top heading into the second rest day, following the first day in the Alps
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels solos for 65km to stage nine victory
AG2R Citroën rider takes first WorldTour win for four years in escape to Châtel
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Waiting for 165 clean bills of health: The Tour de France faces Covid D-Day on Monday
All riders were PCR tested on Sunday, all staff will be on Monday, as the virus affects more riders
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It’s never easy to win a stage of the Tour de France', but Wout van Aert makes it look like it, again
Belgian wins his second stage in five days, and is dominant in the points competition already
By Adam Becket • Published
-
172km out front for 77th place: Fred Wright's long but enjoyable day out at the Tour de France
The Bahrain Victorious rider did not even get the combativity award for his efforts
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It can ruin the whole Tour': Caution for Tadej Pogačar as teammate tests positive at Tour de France
The Slovenian increased his lead by four seconds on stage eight
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published