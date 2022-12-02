All the 2023 WorldTour kits: Trek-Segafredo go bold, UAE Emirates keep it simple

As the off season continues, teams have begun to share their kit designs for the 2023 season.

WorldTour giants Trek-Segafredo and Tour de France winning, UAE Team Emirates have been the first out into the world.

UAE Team Emirates have switched kit suppliers for the new season, with Italian brand Pissei taking over from their previous kit provider Gobik.

The team’s new kit provider will be making their debut on the WorldTour, but the Tuscany-based company has worked on a design that follows a similar pattern to the UAE kit of previous years.

Meanwhile, Trek-Segafredo have released new kit designs for both its men’s and women’s teams, with both sharing a similar design. Santini will continue as the team’s kit provider for another season.

We will continue to share new designs as they come in.

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

(Image credit: Pissei / Uae Team Emirates)

Two time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, along with new signing Adam Yates, will have a choice of kit depending on the weather next year.

Pissei will be providing the team with different designs, depending on the weather, with ultralight and breathable fabrics available to the squad in hotter weather.The other design has thermal qualities for when the temperature drops and the cold starts to bite, as it did when Pogačar rode away from his rivals at the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico in the snow.

Pissei’s first offering as kit provider is very similar to the UAE Team Emirates design of previous season, with a mainly white jersey with flashes of red and black. The logo of Emirates is still clearly visible in a red band, with the UAE, Whoosh and Colnago logos also being prominently displayed.

The sleeves are predominantly black, similar to the design of 2017 and 18, with a large black section on the rear of the jersey on its middle pocket. The hashtag #WeAreUAE is also present in the middle.

(Image credit: Pissei / UAE Team Emirates)

Pissei have also included a motto on the inner collar, “Race with Heart”.

On the team’s new kit sponsor, CEO Mauro Gianetti said: "We are delighted to start this partnership with Pissei. Modern cycling clothing is advancing and improving continuously and Pissei are an innovative company at the forefront of that progression."

"Their attention to detail with researching new textiles and seeking the best possible mix of comfort and aerodynamics makes them a good fit for UAE Team Emirates.

"We look forward to working with them over the coming years and tasting many victories with the Pissei name on our backs," he added.

TREK-SEGAFREDO

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo / Santini)

The kit produced by Italian giant Santini for Trek-Segafredo is smart and sleek for both men’s and women’s teams and features an eye-catching design on the back of both jerseys.

Both jerseys have a mainly white base, with Trek emblazoned in a red band across the men’s, and in navy for the women’s. The two jerseys share a Trek logo in black down the side of each. They also share a similar pinstripe design on the sleeves, with the men’s being red and the women’s a light, duck-egg blue shade.

The two jerseys both have a prominent Segafredo logo on the front panelling, with the logos of sponsors SRAM, Bontrager and of course, Santini, all clearly visible in the top corners.

But it's the back of both jerseys is what really stands out. A new design has been incorporated into both jerseys, using dark blue as the main colour in a pattern consisting of checkerboard and striped blocks.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo / Santini)

In the men’s, red is the second colour to link together with the red Trek band that also features on the rear. For the women, light blue continues as a secondary colour in order to blend together with the navy Trek logo that features on the shoulders of their jersey.

The shorts for both men and women will stay dark blue, with a red band at the base for the men's, and a light blue line for the women.