Richard Carapaz joins EF Education-EasyPost from Ineos Grenadiers
Giro d’Italia 2019 winner and reigning Olympic road race champion to move to American team for 2023
Richard Carapaz will ride for EF Education-EasyPost from next season, after joining from Ineos Grenadiers.
Carapaz won the Giro d’Italia in 2019 and took the gold medal in the road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The Ecuadorian rider is due to begin the Vuelta a España with Ineos Grenadiers but will move to the American team next year.
In the announcement made by EF Education-EasyPost, Carapaz said:
“This is a team with a lot of ambition and many things they want to achieve. I’m a piece that can fit into the team really well. I’m motivated and was looking for a team with the same objectives as me.
"I have the focus and want to try to win the Tour de France and I think that’s something we can achieve here together.
Earlier this year Carapaz finished second to Australian Jai Hindley at the Giro d'Italia.
The Olympic Champion will become the third Ecuadorian to ride for the American squad along with current riders Jonathan Caicedo and Alexander Cepeda.
“The team wants to reach its goals and that’s something really valuable to me," he continued. "A team like this that wants to win a grand tour like me. This is something we will have to work a lot for because this is something that takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication, and that’s what this team has.
"I’m motivated to join the team to fight for this dream and the team has confidence in me so we’re going to achieve all that we can together.”
EF's team boss Jonathan Vaughters said that they were excited to "exploit" his "aggressive and crafty racing style".
“Carapaz has always been one of my favorite riders,” he said in the statement. “And not just because he wins. Carapaz wins with intelligence, timing, aggressiveness, and grit.
"He won the Giro because he was really smart and he attacked at exactly the right moment. He was incredibly gritty and willing to take a risk to do it, and he pulled it off. I appreciate that.
“At the Olympics, same thing. He timed his attack perfectly to win the gold medal. For the style of our team, Richard fits in perfectly, because we need a leader who can win races using crafty tactics and not just raw horsepower. That is what Richard brings to us and we are really excited to help him as much as we can to exploit his aggressive and crafty racing style.”
Meanwhile, earlier this afternoon, Jumbo-Visma announced that they had completed the signing of Paris-Roubaix 2022 winner Dylan van Baarle, also from Ineos.
The Dutchman will join the Tour de France winning squad along with Bora-Hansgrohe rider and fellow countryman Wilco Kelderman.
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
