Balsamo: 'For every Italian rider it is a dream to wear the pink jersey'
Excellent team work brings the jersey home for Trek-Segafredo’s Italian world champion
As Lauretta Hanson crossed the Giro Donne finish line after stage two the Australian could be heard shouting almost desperately to no one in particular, “Did she get it? Did she get it?”
Hanson had done much of the work to control the day’s six woman breakaway, and, her work done finished 128th of the 138 finishers, so when someone said her Trek-Segafredo team mate Elisa Balsamo had won it was good news. A huge smile cracked her face and she rode off into the throng of riders, photographers and journalists to find the team and celebrate.
After an excellent stage one time trial Balsamo began the second of the 10 day Giro Donne within six seconds of overall leader Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco). With a maximum of 13 seconds available from an intermediate sprint and on the line, meant a career first Giro stage win would have the added benefit of earning the world champion the overall lead. And a coveted pink jersey to replace the rainbow stripes.
Though Balsamo has proved she can cope with a good deal of climbing, the day’s only serious climb came immediately after the start of the 106.5km stage between Villasimius and Tortolì making the world road champion one of the favourites for the stage.
In the end she only needed the finish line bonus seconds, and after her stage victory the 24 year-old could not stop smiling. Even while being interviewed in the sweltering heat of a black tent beside the podium her teeth were still on show through a huge grin.
“It was a really hard sprint,” she told a TV interviewer. “My team gave me a great lead out, they worked the whole day from the first k to the last one.” Podium celebrations done she returned, this time for press interviews, that smile still intact.
“It's a dream becoming true and I'm very happy today,” she said when CW asked how it felt to wear the maglia rosa. “Of course when I was a child I always went to see the Giro, the Women's Giro and men's Giro, and of course for every Italian rider it is a dream to wear the pink jersey. I'm very, very happy.”
And as world champion she has a choice of jersey for stage three; “Of course I will wear the pink one. But yes, I'm very happy we will try to keep this jersey, but we really wanted it today.”
From the outside it was a fairly regulation day, a break getting a gap before the sprinters teams came to control and bring it back. And it was Trek-Segafredo who were first to take responsibility, putting in place a plan made possible by Balsamo’s excellent prologue.
“She had a very impressive prologue and really demonstrated she has great legs and a lot of confidence, so it made great sense for today,” explained American team mate Leah Thomas of Balsamo’s day one performance.
“Our goal for today was to take the stage and try to get Elisa in pink and it feels pretty special because we accomplished that. Originally our plan was to get some seconds at the intermediate sprint but a break went up the road with non GC contenders, so we took control of the race. Lauretta and Amalie [Dideriksen] did a ton of work on the front to keep that break in check and they were able to finish it off so it was a really good day.”
And what of tomorrow? “She’s demonstrated that she can do some pretty hard courses and still have a sprint, but tomorrow’s another day to race for her and defend the jersey.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
Yves Lampaert storms to yellow jersey with Tour de France stage one time trial victory
The Belgian navigated the course with a quickest time of 15-17, with Wout Van Aert second and Tadej Pogačar third
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
The best road bottom bracket upgrades 2022: stainless steel and ceramic bearings for silky smooth miles
The best options to staying creak-free and tapping bonus watts!
By Glen Whittington • Published
-
Balsamo takes pink with sprint win at the Giro Donne
Trek-Segafredo Control the day to ensure Balsamo takes the overall lead in her home tour
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Kristen Faulkner cools down after making a splash at the Giro Donne
The American headed straight for the sea to after winning the stage and taking the Giro Donne overall lead
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Kristen Faulkner blasts to Giro Donne opening stage victory
The American won the short time trial to take her first maglia rosa ahead of BikeExchange-Jayco team mate Georgia Baker
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Giro Donne 2022: Everything you need to know about the 33rd edition
The race, formerly known as the Giro Rosa, will take place across ten stages in Italy
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Despite giving up sprinting for signs third place earns Longo Borghini Women’s Tour victory
The Italian champion finished third in the bunch sprint in Oxford earning enough bonus seconds to take the overall
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
'It’s not the way we want to end it' says Lorena Wiebes after her third Women’s Tour stage victory
Despite the victory equalling the Women’s Tour records of Marianne Vos and Join D’hoore th team worked for Charlotte Kool on the final stage into Oxford
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Elisa Longo Borghini wins the Women’s Tour by slender bonus seconds margin
Bonus seconds taken in the final bunch kick took the Italian to a one second overall win
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
£50K of bikes and kit stolen from Trek-Segafredo in second theft in two weeks
American team lose two bikes and other equipment stolen from their team truck parked at a Swansea hotel
By Owen Rogers • Published