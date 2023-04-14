Lizzie Deignan a possibility for Trek-Segafredo at Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège
Trek-Segafredo yet to finalise rosters for the Ardennes Classics, although Deignan told to prepare for both races in case she is needed
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Lizzie Deignan could potentially be back in action for Trek-Segafredo as soon as next week at Flèche Wallonne and Liège–Bastogne–Liège on April 19 and April 23 respectively.
The British rider announced that she was expecting another child last year, and took time away from racing. After giving birth, Deignan was initially anticipated to be returning to the peloton in Spain at La Vuelta Femenina in early May.
However, a press release from ASO, the organiser of La Flèche Wallonne, hinted at the possible appearance of the former winner of Paris-Roubaix in next Wednesday’s race.
“The field of champions is notably completed by Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), returning to competition after giving birth to her second child,” the press release read.
According to a report from Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), Trek-Segafredo had told Deignan to prepare for both races in case she is needed.
Cycling Weekly understands that a decision is still yet to be made on her potential inclusion. Although with Flèche Wallonne fast-approaching, it's likely that a decision will have been reached by the end of the weekend.
Deignan won Liège-Bastogne-Liège femmes in 2020, and has finished second at Flèche Wallonne in both 2014 and 2017.
Trek-Segafredo are yet to announce their full rosters for the three Ardennes Classics, which begin with the Amstel Gold race on Sunday. However, ASO has listed Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in the team's squad for Flèche Wallonne.
Longo Borghini has past experience of the Flèche Wallonne podium, finishing third in 2014 and 2021. After recovering from a bout of Covid earlier this spring, she will be a hot favourite for the podium once again next week.
Deignan gave birth to her first child in 2018, and then made her return to racing during the Ardennes Classics in April 2019. After the birth of her second child, she was initially expected to skip the Ardennes this time around, making a return to racing at La Vuelta Feminina in May.
The Spanish stage race has moved on the calendar from its traditional September spot to May.
Her team's initial plan for her was to build form with seven days of racing at the beginning of her comeback, but that may now be extended to include two of the three Ardennes Classics due to rider availability at Trek-Segafredo.
Deignan will then build her season around the Tour de France Femmes in July, before turning her attention to the World Championships road race in Glasgow in August.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
'How much time do you have?': The untold story of the Tour de France Femmes
With 100 days to go until this year's edition, Cycling Weekly uncovers a decade-long battle for a women's Tour de France
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Thule Smartphone Bike Mount review - simple, effective and very secure
Functionality is great, but an out-front option would be appreciated and it is quite chunky
By Andy Turner • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar to ride Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, Julian Alaphilippe ruled out due to injury
Frenchman also a doubt for Liège-Bastogne-Liège due to knee problem picked up at Tour of Flanders
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lizzie Deignan: Remembering Paris-Roubaix
Ahead of the 2022 edition of Paris-Roubaix Cycling Weekly caught up with Lizzie Deignan to reflect on her victory in the first ever women’s edition of the race.
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Lizzie Deignan: 'It’s a shame someone can’t see the value of the Women’s Tour'
The Women’s Tour’s only double winner expresses her disappointment after the cancellation of the 2023 race
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023: Everything you need to live stream the oldest of the five Monuments
The key information for Liège-Bastogne-Liège, taking place on 23 April
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023: Route information and start list
All you need to know about the route of the oldest of cycling's five Monuments
By CyclingWeekly Staff • Published
-
Women’s Tour fundraising campaign receives public backing from Alastair Campbell
Tony Blair's former comms director highlights major role played by race in growth of women’s cycling
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Three weeks to save the Women’s Tour as organiser launches crowdfunding campaign
Race is looking for £100,000 to fill funding hole
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig eyes Ardennes podiums and Tour de France Femmes result after strong start
The FDJ Suez rider is building up her form towards her season targets
By Tom Davidson • Published