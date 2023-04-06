New Trek Ballista is brand's ‘fastest, most aerodynamic’ helmet yet
Company drew on Trek-Segafredo pros' expertise in designing new lid
US cycling brand Trek has launched its new Ballista road bike helmet, which it claims to be its “fastest, most aerodynamically-advanced” model to date.
Designed with input from the professional riders at Trek-Segafredo, the new Ballista MIPS prioritises aerodynamics, and is said to bring a 5.4 watt power saving compared to the previous generation of the helmet, based on an hour’s riding at 45km/h.
This is the equivalent of saving 17 seconds on a standard hour test at 300 watts.
According to Trek, the helmet’s advantages are a result of its “unique shape” which was conceived following interviews with Trek-Segafredo riders. “Further improvement was gained from the addition of an air trip, vent design, and internal channels,” the press materials detailed. “Together, the whole system makes the Ballista the fastest helmet Trek has ever made.”
Compared to the previous generation of the Ballista, which was released in 2015, the new model has larger front vents and an extended rear part, in a bid to manipulate and improve air flow. It also incorporates a MIPS Air safety system, which is said to reduce rotational forces in the event of a crash.
Trek-Segafredo riders have already been wearing the helmet in races this season, with Elisa Longo Borghini donning it on the flatter stages at the UAE Tour. Likewise, former world champion Mads Pedersen wore the new Ballista during Sunday’s Tour of Flanders, where he finished third.
In tandem with the launch of the Ballista, Trek has also released its third generation Velocis helmet, a more lightweight, all-round race option. The two lids are the first to be released under the company’s name, as part of a re-brand from its Bontrager range.
“Velocis is a versatile, race-ready performer designed to meet the everyday training and racing needs of Trek-Segafredo,” the brand said. Weighing in at 235g in its European version (260g in the US version), the statement continued, “Velocis is the lightest helmet in Trek’s lineup.”
Both helmets are available now in sizes small to large, all priced at $299.99/£229.99.
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
