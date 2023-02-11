‘She said she wanted to cry’ - Elisa Longo Borghini lauds team-mate after dominant Jebel Hafeet win
The Italian duo rode clear of the peloton at the UAE Tour to take a memorable 1-2
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
When the podium announcer read out Gaia Realini’s name as the best young rider at the UAE Tour Women, Elisa Longo Borghini punched the air.
Her diminutive Trek-Segafredo team-mate, who she has known since she was a teenager, had given everything for her on stage three’s climb to Jebel Hafeet. So strong were the duo, that from 5km to go, they rode solo up the craggy limestone monolith. They laughed together as they approached the line, where Realini eased off and let Longo Borghini roll her wheel over first.
In her press interview after the race, the Paris-Roubaix winner didn’t want to speak about herself. Immediately, she launched into a eulogy of her 21-year-old compatriot. “Gaia is such a young talent,” she said, “and I really want to have her on my side in the next years, to see her grow as a rider and a person.
“She’s a very strong climber and I’m looking forward to see her climbing up the world rankings.”
For most of the steeply pitched 10km climb, Realini rode with Longo Borghini in tow, leaving their rivals in tatters. First they dropped UAE Team ADQ's Silvia Persico - who eventually fought back to finish third - before young Brit Anna Shackley (SD Worx) lost the wheel. Team DSM’s Esmée Peperkamp held on the longest, but at the halfway point, she couldn’t hold the pace, and watched on as the Trek duo floated away up the road.
With victory guaranteed, Longo Borghini and Realini needed to decide who would take it. “First I said ‘Gaia takes the win, and I take the jersey’,” Longo Borghini said. But with just three seconds separating them in the GC, and bonus seconds on the line, the team bosses intervened.
“The sports director of course did some calculations and said ‘It’s better that Elisa takes the jersey and the victory and we give Gaia an opportunity the next time.
“Gaia was like ‘I really want you to win this race.’ She was really really into it, and then all of a sudden, when I was in the front, she said in a South Italian dialect ‘Oh gosh, I want to cry’. And it was just funny, I had to laugh. She’s always making everybody laugh.”
When Realini came to the press tent, it was Longo Borghini’s turn to look after her team-mate. “Her English is good,” the stage winner told the media, “but only ask simple questions.”
How had the 21-year-old found the day? “Incredible,” she replied. “For me this is the first race in the big team, this team, and for me to arrive in second position… ‘Whoa’. It’s a good day, it’s impossible for me."
Asked what her own career ambitions are, Realini spoke like a true domestique. “For me, my goal in the future is to help Elisa in other races, on the climbs,” she said, “and Elisa will help me on the climbs as well.”
Longo Borghini now leads the the UAE Tour ahead of Sunday's finale in Abu Dhabi. Barring any incidents, Realini should finish in second. The question now is who will join them on the podium, with the final spot currently held by Persico.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
2023 set to be year of bike bargains, according to retailers
Lots of stock vs a dip in demand means potential bargains as industry attempts to right itself post-covid
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
On the anniversary of her tragic death, 'Ride for Mo' event invites community to commemorate Moriah Wilson
Family of the murdered cyclist Moriah Wilson to host a fundraising ride in her memory this May
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes bounces back in UAE Tour sprint battle
The Dutchwoman opened her SD Worx account, beating Charlotte Kool on a wind-stricken second stage
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
‘I’m excited to be in the game myself again’ - Charlotte Kool stuns world's best at UAE Tour
The Team DSM rider sprinted into the spotlight with victory on stage one
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes: ‘I have to prove that I’m again the best sprinter’
The Dutchwoman is ready for three big sprint battles at the UAE Tour
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
UAE Tour Women 2023: Start list and how to watch
Discover the full start list of this year's UAE Tour Women
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
All the 2023 kits: EF Education-EasyPost share latest collaboration with Rapha
American WorldTour team become latest to release their new 2023 kit, here's the rest
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From the World Championships to Paris-Roubaix: Cycling Weekly's wins of 2022
It is hard to look past Annemiek van Vleuten, but we tried, so here is the best win of the year, plus nine more
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From Grand Tour victories to gold medals: The nine best signings of 2022
We look back at the signings that made the biggest impacts during this year's season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Enric Mas drops Tadej Pogačar to prevail in Giro dell’Emilia
Elisa Longo Borghini won the women’s edition of the race earlier in the day
By Tom Davidson • Last updated