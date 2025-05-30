Our choice as the best road bike helmet on the market has a massive $90 off – grab this brilliant Amazon cycling deal before it's gone

When choosing a cycling helmet, there is a wide range of performance characteristics and safety features to consider. If speed is your goal, then you'll want one of the best aero helmets, or if you're a multi-disciplined rider, one of the best gravel helmets may be on your radar.

Your shortlist of helmets may also come down to price, and a helmet that offers plenty of bang for the buck, which the brand claims is the fastest aero helmet around, is the Giro Eclipse Spherical helmet.

Putting its aero claims to one side, it's still our choice as the best road bike helmet, and it scored a perfect 5 out of 5 in our review. Right now, you can pick it up at one of its lowest prices ever, currently on sale at Amazon with 36% off. This equates to a fantastic saving of $90 off the RRP of $299.99.

Get the Giro Eclipse Spherical Helmet at Amazon for just $159.17.

In our testing, we thought the Giro Eclipse Spherical ticked all the boxes when it came to performance and safety. Without proper wind tunnel testing we couldn't verify the aero capabilities, however, our tester did achieve his fastest-ever downhill speed and upped his average overall speed while wearing it.

The Eclipse Spherical is also one of the most stylish-looking helmets around and one of the most advanced in terms of safety. The Giro features, like most of the market-leading helmets, the MIPS safety system – the protection system designed to address rotational motion for an added measure of protection in certain impacts. The MIPS system is paired with a dual-density EPS foam liner, designed to address high and low-speed impacts for more comprehensive energy management.

Elsewhere, the Eclipse Spherical has plenty of vents with internal channelling that allow air to flow through the helmet to enhance cooling. In-mould construction keeps it light, and it weighs in at just 270g. The far more costly Specialized S-Works Evade III weighs in at 295g and costs $300.

With the current Amazon discount on a helmet that our experts rate as the best helmet for road cycling, it's a very attractive option worth grabbing fast.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Giro Eclipse Spherical Helmet deals in your territory.