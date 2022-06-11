Despite giving up sprinting for signs third place earns Longo Borghini Women’s Tour victory

The Italian champion finished third in the bunch sprint in Oxford earning enough bonus seconds to take the overall

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates after winning the 2022 Women's Tour
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates after winning the 2022 Women's Tour
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix)
By
published

Despite giving up sprinting for village signs, Elisa Longo Borghini’s fast finish earned her overall victory in the Women’s Tour on Saturday. 

After starting the final stage level on time with Grace Brown, the Italian champion needed to find time in the final bunch kick to take the win.

In was an exciting finish to what was the tightest edition in the Women’s Tour’s eight year history, the Trek-Segafredo rider rode into Oxford needing to finish third or better to take the honours. 

And she duly obliged. Her third place behind Lorena Wiebes (DSM) won her four bonus seconds and overall victory by one solitary second.

It might have been easier for the Trek-Segafredo rider had the first of two intermediate sprints gone to plan. There she benefited from an excellent lead out from her team, but could not convert the chance, finishing out of the bonuses. Brown took all three seconds and the general classification seemed settled.

“We decided to go for the intermediate sprint and I was fourth, so I was like, okay, that’s the second place,” Longo Borghini told journalists after the race.

“But then my team mates kept me up, and they said we try at the finish line and we do the lead out for you.” The 30 year-old is not renowned as a sprinter and is happier climbing or against the clock. In April she soloed to victory at Paris-Roubaix and she has taken plenty of other victories in similar style. 

But the hurly burly of bunch kicks is not normally her natural habitat, even if we do often see her late in a lead out for her team mates. “I was really doubting but when you see such a team that is motivated and really believing in you, you just want to give them back everything.

“Audrey [Cordon-Ragot] led me at 500m and I know in corners I am pretty good, so I let some riders go in to take the draft and I sprinted on my own.”

Longo Borghini’s has sprint improved in recent seasons, on stage three of the Women’s Tour last Wednesday she placed fifth, once again behind Wiebes. However, the next day she raced into Welshpool as part of a three woman group, with Brown and Kasia Niewdiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), but finished third in the sprint.

So, despite the win there’s clearly work to do. “I was sprinting with my boyfriend for town signs, but we stopped. We regretted that in stage four when I was third out of three and he was joking with me.

“We will be back sprinting for town signs soon.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.