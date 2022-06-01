Women's Tour 2022: Start list, route and where to watch

The need to know on the race, which begins on Monday June 6

Demi Vollering Women's Tour
By
published

The Women's Tour is a six-stage race taking place in Great Britain, and the 2022 edition gets underway in Colchester on Monday 6 June, before finishing in Oxford on Saturday 11 June. 

The race kicks off in Colchester, with a relatively flat stage, finishing in Bury St Edmunds - where Marianne Vos won back in 2014.

Stage two, starting and finishing in Harlow, is the shortest of the race at 92 kilometres, and it's once again likely to yield a sprint finish. 

The climbs begin to rear their head from day three, where riders set off in Tewkesbury and complete a loop to Gloucester - the start and finish lines are just 10 miles apart, but there will be two Queen of the Mountains opportunities at Worrall Hill and Speech House.

Stage four introduces new locations to the race, with North Wales' Wrexham hosting the depart, and the finish in Welshpool. Climbs include Hirnant Bank and the cat 1 classified Bryn-y-Fedwen.

However, it's stage five which functions as the Queen stage, with the 106.6km route from Pembrey Country concluding with a summit finish at Black Mountain - which measures 7.2km in length, and averages 5.3%, notably, featuring 21% ramps along the way.

It's highly likely that we'll see the GC competition cemented atop of Black Mountain, but there is still one stage left - with what's likely to be a sprinter's race from Chipping Norton to Oxford.

Women's Tour 2022 route

Stage one (Monday, June 6): Colchester to Bury St Edmunds, 142.1km

women's tour 2022 route stage one

Stage two (Tuesday, June 7): Harlow to Harlow, 92.1km 

stage two womens tour 2022

Stage three (Wednesday, June 8): Tewkesbury to Gloucester, 107.9km

Womens tour 2022 stage 3

Stage four (Thursday, June 9): Wrexham to Welshpool, 144.7km

Womens tour 2022 stage four

Stage five (Friday, June 10): Pembrey Country Park to Black Mountain, 106.6km

womens tour 2022 stage five

Stage six (Saturdaay, June 11): Chipping Norton to Oxford, 142.9km

Womens tour 2022 route

Where can I watch the Women's Tour 2022?

For the first time in the race's history, the Women's Tour will be broadcast live on Eurosport Player and GCN+, with a highlights show each evening on ITV4 in the UK.

Who is riding the Women's Tour 2022?

Thirteen of the 14 UCI Women's WorldTour teams will compete in this year's race, for what is set to be the joint largest field ever, with 102 cyclists riding for 17 teams. 

Among the competitors are former champions Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) and Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), who won in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Niewiadoma is among the favourites to take the overall win, with stage five specifically tailored to climbing abilities, as the stage finishes atop the Black Mountain in Carmarthenshire. 

Meanwhile, Labecki is an accomplished rider who has triumphed at both the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Tour of Flanders. Women's Tour stage winners Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Christine Marjerus (SD Worx) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) are all set to join the duo on the start line as well, as they look to add to their palmarès this time out. 

Wiebes is fresh off of winning all three stages and the general classification at the RideLondon Classique, too, meaning she is in top form to compete at the WorldTour event. Newly-crowned UCI World Hour Record holder Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) will also be racing across the six stages, as she looks to showcase her incredible power on the bike once again, just weeks after her last successful effort. 

However, last year's winner Demi Vollering isn't scheduled to start the race on June 6. 

The Women's Tour begins with a stage concluding in Bury St Edmunds, after starting in Colchester. Stage two will start and finish in Harlow, with the third day a race around Gloucestershire. Two subsequent legs will visit Wales, with Oxford and the Cotswolds hosting the finale. 

Women's Tour 2022 provisional start list

SD Worx
VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
CECCHINI Elena
FOURNIER Roxane
MAJERUS Christine
MOOLMAN Ashleigh
REUSSER Marlen

Team DSM
GEORGI Pfeiffer
WIEBES Lorena
JASTRAB Megan
KIRCHMANN Leah
KOCH Franziska
KOOL Charlotte

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
COPPONI Clara
BROWN Grace
DUVAL Eugénie
GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
GUAZZINI Vittoria
LE NET Marie

Movistar
GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
ERIĆ Jelena
GONZÁLEZ Alicia
GUARISCHI Barbara
OYARBIDE Lourdes
RODRÍGUEZ Gloria

Canyon//SRAM
NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
BARNES Alice
BOSSUYT Shari
CHABBEY Elise
CROMWELL Tiffany
HARVEY Mikayla

Le Col-Wahoo
VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein
HOLDEN Elizabeth
TACEY April
VAN DER DUIN Maike
VANDENBULCKE Jesse
VERHULST Gladys

BikeExchange-Jayco
MANLY Alexandra
CAMPBELL Teniel
FAULKNER Kristen
FIDANZA Arianna
KESSLER Nina
WILLIAMS Georgia

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
SMITH Abi
BORGHESI Letizia
DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
EWERS Veronica
HAMMES Kathrin
SHAPIRA Omer

Coop-Hitec Products
ROBERTS Jessica
IVERSEN Ane
GÅSKJENN Ingvild
MOHR Mari Hole
NELSON Josie
JØRGENSEN Tiril

UAE Team ADQ
BERTIZZOLO Sofia
BOOGAARD Maaike
PATUELLI Alessia
TOMASI Laura
TREVISI Anna
WRIGHT Sophie

CAMS-Basso
BARKER Megan
LEECH Madelaine
SCOTT Katie
SHROSBREE Danielle
STORRIE Becky

Trek-Segafredo
LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
HANSON Lauretta
HOSKING Chloe
VAN DIJK Ellen

Liv Racing Xstra
JACKSON Alison
BARBIERI Rachele
BUURMAN Eva
JASKULSKA Marta
NEUMANOVA Tereza
RAGUSA Katia

Human Powered Health
KRÖGER Mieke
BUIJSMAN Nina
CHRISTIE Henrietta
KUIJPERS Evy
RAAIJMAKERS Marit
WILLIAMS Lily

Jumbo-Visma
LABECKI Coryn
BEEKHUIS Teuntje
HENDERSON Anna
KASPER Romy
MARKUS Riejanne
SWINKELS Karlijn

Uno-X Pro Cycling
ANDERSEN Susanne
LOWDEN Joss
LETH Julie
OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
YSLAND Anne Dorthe

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
BRAUßE Franziska
CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
LACH Marta
SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli
SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin

