Women's Tour 2022: Start list, route and where to watch

The Women's Tour is a six-stage race taking place in Great Britain, and the 2022 edition gets underway in Colchester on Monday 6 June, before finishing in Oxford on Saturday 11 June.

The race kicks off in Colchester, with a relatively flat stage, finishing in Bury St Edmunds - where Marianne Vos won back in 2014.

Stage two, starting and finishing in Harlow, is the shortest of the race at 92 kilometres, and it's once again likely to yield a sprint finish.

The climbs begin to rear their head from day three, where riders set off in Tewkesbury and complete a loop to Gloucester - the start and finish lines are just 10 miles apart, but there will be two Queen of the Mountains opportunities at Worrall Hill and Speech House.

Stage four introduces new locations to the race, with North Wales' Wrexham hosting the depart, and the finish in Welshpool. Climbs include Hirnant Bank and the cat 1 classified Bryn-y-Fedwen.

However, it's stage five which functions as the Queen stage, with the 106.6km route from Pembrey Country concluding with a summit finish at Black Mountain - which measures 7.2km in length, and averages 5.3%, notably, featuring 21% ramps along the way.

It's highly likely that we'll see the GC competition cemented atop of Black Mountain, but there is still one stage left - with what's likely to be a sprinter's race from Chipping Norton to Oxford.

Women's Tour 2022 route

Stage one (Monday, June 6): Colchester to Bury St Edmunds, 142.1km

(Image credit: Women'sTour)

Stage two (Tuesday, June 7): Harlow to Harlow, 92.1km

(Image credit: Womens Tour)

Stage three (Wednesday, June 8): Tewkesbury to Gloucester, 107.9km

(Image credit: Women's Tour)

Stage four (Thursday, June 9): Wrexham to Welshpool, 144.7km

(Image credit: Women's Tour )

Stage five (Friday, June 10): Pembrey Country Park to Black Mountain, 106.6km

(Image credit: Women's Tour)

Stage six (Saturdaay, June 11): Chipping Norton to Oxford, 142.9km

(Image credit: Women's Tour)

Where can I watch the Women's Tour 2022?

For the first time in the race's history, the Women's Tour will be broadcast live on Eurosport Player and GCN+, with a highlights show each evening on ITV4 in the UK.

Who is riding the Women's Tour 2022?

Thirteen of the 14 UCI Women's WorldTour teams will compete in this year's race, for what is set to be the joint largest field ever, with 102 cyclists riding for 17 teams.

Among the competitors are former champions Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) and Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), who won in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Niewiadoma is among the favourites to take the overall win, with stage five specifically tailored to climbing abilities, as the stage finishes atop the Black Mountain in Carmarthenshire.

Meanwhile, Labecki is an accomplished rider who has triumphed at both the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Tour of Flanders. Women's Tour stage winners Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Christine Marjerus (SD Worx) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) are all set to join the duo on the start line as well, as they look to add to their palmarès this time out.

Wiebes is fresh off of winning all three stages and the general classification at the RideLondon Classique, too, meaning she is in top form to compete at the WorldTour event. Newly-crowned UCI World Hour Record holder Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) will also be racing across the six stages, as she looks to showcase her incredible power on the bike once again, just weeks after her last successful effort.

However, last year's winner Demi Vollering isn't scheduled to start the race on June 6.

The Women's Tour begins with a stage concluding in Bury St Edmunds, after starting in Colchester. Stage two will start and finish in Harlow, with the third day a race around Gloucestershire. Two subsequent legs will visit Wales, with Oxford and the Cotswolds hosting the finale.

Women's Tour 2022 provisional start list

SD Worx

VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal

CECCHINI Elena

FOURNIER Roxane

MAJERUS Christine

MOOLMAN Ashleigh

REUSSER Marlen

Team DSM

GEORGI Pfeiffer

WIEBES Lorena

JASTRAB Megan

KIRCHMANN Leah

KOCH Franziska

KOOL Charlotte

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

COPPONI Clara

BROWN Grace

DUVAL Eugénie

GROSSETÊTE Maëlle

GUAZZINI Vittoria

LE NET Marie

Movistar

GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla

ERIĆ Jelena

GONZÁLEZ Alicia

GUARISCHI Barbara

OYARBIDE Lourdes

RODRÍGUEZ Gloria

Canyon//SRAM

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

BARNES Alice

BOSSUYT Shari

CHABBEY Elise

CROMWELL Tiffany

HARVEY Mikayla

Le Col-Wahoo

VAN 'T GELOOF Marjolein

HOLDEN Elizabeth

TACEY April

VAN DER DUIN Maike

VANDENBULCKE Jesse

VERHULST Gladys

BikeExchange-Jayco

MANLY Alexandra

CAMPBELL Teniel

FAULKNER Kristen

FIDANZA Arianna

KESSLER Nina

WILLIAMS Georgia

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

SMITH Abi

BORGHESI Letizia

DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista

EWERS Veronica

HAMMES Kathrin

SHAPIRA Omer

Coop-Hitec Products

ROBERTS Jessica

IVERSEN Ane

GÅSKJENN Ingvild

MOHR Mari Hole

NELSON Josie

JØRGENSEN Tiril

UAE Team ADQ

BERTIZZOLO Sofia

BOOGAARD Maaike

PATUELLI Alessia

TOMASI Laura

TREVISI Anna

WRIGHT Sophie

CAMS-Basso

BARKER Megan

LEECH Madelaine

SCOTT Katie

SHROSBREE Danielle

STORRIE Becky

Trek-Segafredo

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

BÄCKSTEDT Elynor

HANSON Lauretta

HOSKING Chloe

VAN DIJK Ellen

Liv Racing Xstra

JACKSON Alison

BARBIERI Rachele

BUURMAN Eva

JASKULSKA Marta

NEUMANOVA Tereza

RAGUSA Katia

Human Powered Health

KRÖGER Mieke

BUIJSMAN Nina

CHRISTIE Henrietta

KUIJPERS Evy

RAAIJMAKERS Marit

WILLIAMS Lily

Jumbo-Visma

LABECKI Coryn

BEEKHUIS Teuntje

HENDERSON Anna

KASPER Romy

MARKUS Riejanne

SWINKELS Karlijn

Uno-X Pro Cycling

ANDERSEN Susanne

LOWDEN Joss

LETH Julie

OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal

YSLAND Anne Dorthe

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

BRAUßE Franziska

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

LACH Marta

SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli

SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin