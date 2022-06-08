Lorena Wiebes secures another convincing Women's Tour victory with stage three win
The Team DSM rider powered away from the rest of the field to take her second consecutive stage victory
Lorena Wiebes stamped her authority of the Women’s Tour on Wednesday, taking a second consecutive sprint victory, this time in Gloucester.
The Dutch sprint superstar was perfectly led out by the British champion, Pfeiffer Georgi racing on local roads leading the race for around 600m before her mate opened her sprint. Once again Wiebes was imperious, winning by a decent margin despite a long, uphill sprint.
In form Australian Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) finished second, while Coryn Labecki took third place for Jumbo-Visma.
The win was Wiebes’s 10th of the season, her sixth in the UK, counting the general classification at Ride London, and she has won fourth victory of the last six Women’s Tour stages, after winning two stages in 2021.
Wiebes’s victory takes her to the top of the general classification with three stages to go. Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) has crept into second place, 13 seconds down. However, Thursday’s fourth stage may prove too much for both Wiebes and Bertizzolo, with more tough terrain than on the opening three days.
Indeed stage four could prove decisive for the general classification, some predicting more so than Saturday’s mountain top finish. The 114.7km stage begins in the North Wales city of Wrexham before flirting with the Cambrian Mountains and finishing in Welshpool.
How it happened
After two flat days the Women’s Tour headed for the hills for day three, to Gloucestershire, for a first ever visit to the county in the race’s eighth edition.
While the race began win the relative flat lands of Tewkesbury and finished just down the road by Gloucester’s docks, the middle part of the 107.9km stage dealt up some challenging terrain, heading as it did to the Forest of Dean.
Unlike the previous two days it didn’t take too long for a break to go, Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) heading away. She was pursued briefly but Trek-Segafredo’s sprinter, Chloe Hosking, but the Australian was unable get on terms, and the Dutch rider had a lead of 1-40 with 35km done, the climbing beginning.
As some drifted off the back as soon as that first climb started, Markus’s advantage was down to 40 seconds and two set off in pursuit. Starting the day as the Queen of the Mountains, Christine Majerus (SDWorx) took her nearest challenger, Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) with her, eventually catching the leader, forming a leading trio with a lead of one minute half way through the day.
With 27km to go, at the bottom of Speech House, the day’s final classified climb, the gap was only one minute Verhulst was dropped, leaving Majerus to take the points at the top, though by then the gap was only 20 seconds on a peloton eroded by the gradient.
On a subsequent, steep dig, Canyon-SRAM’s Kasia Niewiadoma launched one of her trademark savage attacks, catching the leaders almost instantly, and making a selection of around 15 women. That group thinned further on the descent, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) putting the pressure on, but then regrouped.
With around 15km to go this group began to attack each other, BikeExchange-Jayco’s Kristen Faulkner heading up the road more than once, but this meant the pace fluctuated and was not enough to hold off a large chasing peloton. With eight kilometres to go a large group of around 30 re-formed and a bunch sprint looked likely.
BikeExchange-Jayco were far from done though, with Georgia Williams now present they set about leading out Alex Manly, and with Canyon-SRAM working for Shari Bossuyt on the other side of the road two trains formed. But as they passed under the flamme rouge Pfeiffer Georgi came to the front and the race was decided.
Result Women’s Tour, stage three: Tewkesbury - Gloucester (107.9km)
1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) DSM in 2-51-27
2. Alex Manley (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
3. Coryn Labecki (USA) Jumbo-Visma
4. Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-SRAM
5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT
7. Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
8. Tereza Neumanova (Cze) Liv-Xstra
9. Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Coop-Hitec Products
10. Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-Tibco-SVB all at same time
General classification after stage three
1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) DSM in 8-50-27
2. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ at 13 sec
3. Alex Manly (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco at same time
4. Elena Cecchini (Ita) SDWorx at 14 sec
5. Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-SRAM at 16 sec
6. Coryn Labecki (USA) Juimbo-Visma at same time
7. Elise Chabbey (Sui) Canyon-SRAM at 17 sec
8. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT at 18 sec
9. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SDWorx
10. Christine Majerus (Lux) SDWorx all at same time
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
No Champs-Élysées for the Tour de France in 2024? Report says race will finish in Nice, not Paris
The 111th Tour de France is rumoured to be starting in Florence, beginning in Italy for the first ever time
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Father's Day gifts for cyclists 2022: thoughtful ideas for road, gravel, commuters and more
For bike-obsessed dads, here's our handy guide to the best Father's Day gifts and where to buy them
By Paul Norman • Published
-
Women's Tour organiser seeking title partner to deliver live coverage of event
SweetSpot is hoping to raise £75,000 from a sponsor so it can broadcast the race live and adhere to UCI rules
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Life through a lens on the Women's Tour
Writer James Shrubsall swapped his pen and paper for a camera and joined Simon Wilkinson at the Women's Tour last year
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour of Britain and Women's Tour generated £34 million in 2021, research reveals
1.3 million spectators also watched 14 days of racing across the two events
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
The Women's Tour will not be broadcast live on TV in 2021
Despite having an agreement with Eurosport GCN the women's Tour of Britain is not able to broadcast live
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Strava survey shows majority of female riders feel there are no barriers to cycling
Sixty per cent of women surveyed by Strava believe there are no barriers to entry for women who want to cycle
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Aviva Women's Tour route revealed with Peak District making first appearance
The Aviva Women's Tour heads to the hills in 2016, with a stage in the Peak District providing possibly the toughest edition of the race to date
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Women's Tour spectator numbers up 22%, report Northamptonshire Council
Crowds of 67,500 turned out to watch stage three of the Aviva Women's Tour in Northamptonshire, generating £1m for the county's economy
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Aviva Women's Tour and RideLondon included in new UCI Women's WorldTour
16 events plus the World Championships will make-up the new professional women's top tier
By Richard Windsor • Published