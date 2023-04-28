Rider who shot former head of state's cat has Trek-Segafredo contract terminated
Antonio Tiberi was previously suspended without pay, but now fired after his actions during suspension did not meet team's criteria
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Antonio Tiberi, the Trek-Segafredo rider who was was convicted of killing a cat with an air rifle, has had his contract terminated by the American team.
The Italian rider was previously suspended by Trek after the incident where he killed a cat belonging to the former head of state of San Marino, Pedini Amati.
On Friday, the squad released a statement saying that Tiberi's "actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition".
As a result, they have "mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately". The promising 21-year-old is therefore a free agent.
The statement added: " With the rider’s contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team. No further comments will be given at this time."
After the February incident Trek called the incident "reprehensible", it was apparently previously unaware of the incident.
The suspension was supposed to last 20 days, with the team donating the rider's pay from that period to an animal welfare charity.
Italian-born Tiberi was handed a €4,000 fine after killing the cat, and Amati, who is now the Minister of Tourism, called for Tiberi to have his residency in the tax haven rescinded.
At the time the rider said: "I deeply regret my shameful actions... I accept with [a] sense of responsibility and repentance the consquences and the blame for my action."
In February he said he would make donations based on prize money earned this season to San Marino organisations that look after stray cats, and said he would also carry out volunteer work for them.
The incident took place last summer at Tiberi's San Marino home, after the 21-year-old bought the gun and decided to "test it out", Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (opens in new tab) reported.
Shooting from his apartment window, Tiberi first targeted a road sign, before spotting the cat. Tiberi admitted to shooting at the animal, which died from a head wound.
The police were called by Amati himself, who witnessed the incident.
"My intent was simply to measure the shooting capacity of the weapon, so much so that I aimed at a prohibition sign," Tiberi told the court before he was convicted. "I also admit that I just as stupidly and unconsciously tried to hit a cat, and to my surprise I actually hit it. I had no intention of killing the animal, in fact I was convinced that the weapon wasn't lethal."
Amati was clearly unhappy with the punishment, saying: "You cannot kill a pet and get away with a €4,000 fine… We do not need to give residency to these people."
Tiberi signed for Trek-Segafredo in 2021, having won the junior World Championship time trial at Harrogate in 2019. He won a stage of the Tour of Hungary in 2022. His last race for Trek was the UAE Tour, where he finished seventh overall.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Netflix suggestions anyone? Help Tadej Pogačar fill the time during recovery
The Slovenian is off the bike and chilling out after breaking his wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and could do with some TV ideas
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
21 things you didn’t know about Remco Evenepoel
Did you know he used to be a footballer?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
New Trek Ballista is brand's ‘fastest, most aerodynamic’ helmet yet
Company drew on pros expertise in designing new lid
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Trek-Segafredo get excited about kit, and Tadej Pogačar raps
It might be the off season, but there are still a couple of things happening, kind of
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'This was my most beautiful victory' - Giulio Ciccone overwhelmed by Giro d'Italia win
The Italian powered to an impressive solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro on Sunday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2022? We take a look through the wardrobe
Now almost all the kits are out, here are our measured ratings of racing kit ahead of the 2022 season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro and Tour de France double win 'possible' for a 'big champion', says Elisa Longo Borghini
Italian champion says she would like to go to the first Tour de France Femmes with an open role
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lizzie Deignan: Tour de France Femmes will be 'dynamic' compared to men's Tour
Trek-Segafredo rider says that eventually she would like to see a three-week Tour for women
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Van Aert and Van der Poel are not the only ones to beat, says Pedersen
Trek-Segafredo's Danish rider will skip Opening Weekend to perfect form for Paris-Roubaix
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Charlie Quarterman confirms he is not re-signing with Trek-Segafredo for 2022 after 'rough year'
The British rider has struggled since suffering a heavy concussion as well as stress with his contract running out
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published