Trek-Segafredo pro fined for shooting former head of state's cat with air rifle

Trek-Segafredo rider Antonio Tiberi is at the centre of a bizarre and unpleasant story after being convicted of killing a cat with an air rifle – which turned out to belong to the former head of state of San Marino, Pedini Amati.

Italian-born Tiberi was handed a €4,000 fine and Amati, who is now the Minister of Tourism, is calling for Tiberi to have his residency in the tax haven rescinded.

The incident took place last summer at Tiberi's San Marino home, after the 21-year-old bought the gun and decided to "test it out", reports Corriere della Sera in Italy.

Shooting from his apartment window, Tiberi first targeted a road sign, before spotting the cat. Tiberi admitted to shooting at the animal, which died from a head wound.

The police were called by Amati himself, who witnessed the incident.

"My intent was simply to measure the shooting capacity of the weapon, so much so that I aimed at a prohibition sign," Tiberi told the court. "I also admit that I just as stupidly and unconsciously tried to hit a cat, and to my surprise I actually hit it. I had no intention of killing the animal, in fact I was convinced that the weapon wasn't lethal."

Had the incident taken place in his home country, Tiberi would likely have been jailed with Corriere della Sera staying that in Italy: "Anyone who, out of cruelty or without necessity, causes the death of an animal is punished with imprisonment from four months to two years".

Amati was clearly unhappy with the punishment, saying: "You cannot kill a pet and get away with a €4,000 fine… We do not need to give residency to these people."

Assuming he still has a job, Tiberi is looking at a promising career as a pro cyclist, having won the junior World Championship time trial at Harrogate in 2019. He signed with Trek-Segafredo for 2021 and has already won a stage of the Tour of Hungary. Most recently he was in action at the UAE Tour, where he finished seventh overall.