Giro d'Italia rider almost wiped out by goat: 'Albania's great – just watch out for the goats!'

Dion Smith of Intermarché-Wanty confirmed it was the first time that a goat had tried to knock him off his bike.

You hear the word ‘goat’ a lot in professional cycling these days – but it’s never referring to the actual animal; instead, it’s the acronym of Greatest of all Time that is used, in reference to Tadej Pogačar.

But on stage three of the Giro d’Italiawon by Mads Pedersen – the hairy white animal finally had its day in the spotlight.

