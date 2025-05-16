Visma-Lease a Bike settle '100 men v one gorilla' debate, and everything else you missed on social media this week

Our internet round-up returns with answers to the age's most pressing question

Wout van Aert speaking into a microphone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Who would win in a fight between 100 men and one gorilla? That’s the question that’s been doing the rounds on the internet of late.

It’s hypothetical, of course. In the scenario, the men are unarmed, and the gorilla is an adult male silverback, also unarmed, for the sake of fair conditions. No brave army has been bold enough to take on the challenge as yet, so until they do, we’re free to toy with the idea.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.