Trek-Segafredo has bikes stolen at Women's Tour in second theft in two weeks
American team lose two bikes stolen from their team truck parked at a Swansea hotel
Trek-Segafredo might be flying high at the Women’s Tour, with Elisa Longo Broghini winning stage five and sitting second on GC, but for the second time in two weeks the team have had bikes stolen at a race.
On Thursday night, while the team were parked at the Mercure Hotel in Swansea thieves broke into the mechanics’ truck, and stole two Trek Emonda bikes.
It’s not the first time this summer the team have fallen victim to thieves. In their two-race stay in the UK. Two weeks ago at the final stage of Ride London, staff were unloading bikes for the race while parked in Northumberland Avenue where it joins Trafalgar Square, when one was taken.
Of the two bikes stolen in Wales one belonged to Welsh rider Elynor Bäckstedt, while the other was former French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot’s. Luckily Bäckstedt lives relatively locally and her father, Magnus brought her home bike so she had a spare in the race.
The bikes stolen in Swansea and the one taken in London, which was former world champion Amalie Dideriksen’s, are highly distinctive. Each one has the rider’s name on the top tube and are decked out on the women’s squad’s striking blue colours.
They are equipped all equipped with SRAM Red ETAP AXS 12 speed groupsets and Bontrager Aeolus wheels.
While Bäckstedt’s bike is a 54cm the other two are 52cm frames, though Cordon-Ragot’s is the most distinctive. Not only does it have gear changing blips under the bars, it also sports 37mm deep wheels with yellow valves.
Though far from ideal it is not the worst theft the team have suffered. The night before the 2020 Strade Bianche thieves stole all the team’s bikes, leaving them to beg borrow and steal machines for other teams and their men’s squad.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts if the bikes should contact their local police or the team directly through their website.
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
