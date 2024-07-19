The Paris Olympics start in 7 days: Here’s how and when to watch the cycling action

Don’t miss a second of Olympic cycling whether you’re tuning in from the U.S. or U.K.

Podium at the last Olympic road race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

The Paris Olympics are just a week away! The opening ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics are held on Friday, July 26, and the first cycling event —the time trial— gets the cycling action going straightaway the following day. 

For those in the U.S., NBC is the official broadcaster of the Olympics, and all cycling can be viewed via NBC’s live streaming service, Peacock.

Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

