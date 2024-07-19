The Paris Olympics start in 7 days: Here’s how and when to watch the cycling action

The Paris Olympics are just a week away! The opening ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics are held on Friday, July 26, and the first cycling event —the time trial— gets the cycling action going straightaway the following day.

For those in the U.S., NBC is the official broadcaster of the Olympics, and all cycling can be viewed via NBC’s live streaming service, Peacock.

If you’re in the U.K., BBC is the official broadcaster of the Olympics and they will provide live TV coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer of all events including cycling.

However, the BBC will not air every 2024 Olympic cycling event and session. You'll need Discovery Plus (£6.99 per month) to watch all of the cycling from the Paris Games in the U.K. and across Europe. Likewise, Peacock TV will host live streams of all the Olympic cycling in the States but again, is subscription-based at $7.99 per month.

The cycling fans in Australia are luckiest because they can watch all of the 2024 Olympic cycling free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

There are also free Olympic 2024 live streams on CBC Canada with almost every event available live and on demand.

CBC and 9Now are only available in Canada and Australia. If you're a Canadian or Australian trying to tune into your regular streaming services while away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch free Olympic cycling from abroad.

The Olympic Cycling Schedule

Time Trials

July 27 - Men’s and Women’s Time Trials

Time: 2:30-6:30 p.m. CEST / 1:30-5:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Start point: Invalides

End point: Pont Alexandre III

Road Racing

August 3 - Men’s Road Race

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. CEST / 10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET

Location: Pont d'Iéna

August 4 - Women's Road Race

Time: 2:00-6:45 p.m. CEST / 1:00-5:45 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Pont d'Iéna

Track

August 5

Events: Women’s Team Sprint, Men’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Sprint

Time: 5 p.m. CEST / 6 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET to 7:58 p.m. CEST / 6:58 p.m. BST / 1:58 p.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome

August 6

Events: Women’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Sprint, Men’s Team Pursuit

Time: 5:30 p.m. CEST / 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET to 8:07 p.m. CEST / 7:07 p.m. BST / 2:07 p.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome

August 7

Events: Men’s Sprint, Women’s Keirin, Women’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Pursuit

Time: 12:45 p.m. CEST / 11:45 a.m. BST / 6:45 a.m. ET to 8:14 p.m. CEST / 7:14 p.m. BST / 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome

August 8

Events: Men’s Omnium, Women’s Keirin, Men’s Sprint

Time: 5 p.m. CEST / 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET to 8:04 p.m. CEST / 7:04 p.m. BST / 2:04 p.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome

August 9

Events: Women’s Sprint, Men’s Sprint, Women’s Madison

Time: 6 p.m. CEST / 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET to 7:58 p.m. CEST / 6:58 p.m. BST / 1:58 p.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome

August 10

Events: Women’s Sprint, Men’s Keirin, Men’s Madison

Time: 5 p.m. CEST / 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET to 8:14 p.m. CEST / 7:14 p.m. BST / 2:14 p.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome

August 11

Events: Women’s Omnium, Women’s Sprint, Men’s Keirin

Time: 11 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET to 1:56 p.m. CEST / 12:56 p.m. BST / 7:56 a.m. ET

Location: National Velodrome