The Paris Olympics start in 7 days: Here’s how and when to watch the cycling action
Don’t miss a second of Olympic cycling whether you’re tuning in from the U.S. or U.K.
The Paris Olympics are just a week away! The opening ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics are held on Friday, July 26, and the first cycling event —the time trial— gets the cycling action going straightaway the following day.
For those in the U.S., NBC is the official broadcaster of the Olympics, and all cycling can be viewed via NBC’s live streaming service, Peacock.
If you’re in the U.K., BBC is the official broadcaster of the Olympics and they will provide live TV coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer of all events including cycling.
However, the BBC will not air every 2024 Olympic cycling event and session. You'll need Discovery Plus (£6.99 per month) to watch all of the cycling from the Paris Games in the U.K. and across Europe. Likewise, Peacock TV will host live streams of all the Olympic cycling in the States but again, is subscription-based at $7.99 per month.
The cycling fans in Australia are luckiest because they can watch all of the 2024 Olympic cycling free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.
There are also free Olympic 2024 live streams on CBC Canada with almost every event available live and on demand.
CBC and 9Now are only available in Canada and Australia. If you're a Canadian or Australian trying to tune into your regular streaming services while away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch free Olympic cycling from abroad.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
NordVPN is one of the very best VPNs around for streaming and allows you to select from hundreds of different country locations. You can get 60% off NordVPN through this link.
The Olympic Cycling Schedule
Time Trials
July 27 - Men’s and Women’s Time Trials
Time: 2:30-6:30 p.m. CEST / 1:30-5:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Start point: Invalides
End point: Pont Alexandre III
Road Racing
August 3 - Men’s Road Race
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. CEST / 10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET
Location: Pont d'Iéna
August 4 - Women's Road Race
Time: 2:00-6:45 p.m. CEST / 1:00-5:45 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. ET
Location: Pont d'Iéna
Track
August 5
Events: Women’s Team Sprint, Men’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Sprint
Time: 5 p.m. CEST / 6 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET to 7:58 p.m. CEST / 6:58 p.m. BST / 1:58 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
August 6
Events: Women’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Sprint, Men’s Team Pursuit
Time: 5:30 p.m. CEST / 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET to 8:07 p.m. CEST / 7:07 p.m. BST / 2:07 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
August 7
Events: Men’s Sprint, Women’s Keirin, Women’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Pursuit
Time: 12:45 p.m. CEST / 11:45 a.m. BST / 6:45 a.m. ET to 8:14 p.m. CEST / 7:14 p.m. BST / 2:15 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
August 8
Events: Men’s Omnium, Women’s Keirin, Men’s Sprint
Time: 5 p.m. CEST / 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET to 8:04 p.m. CEST / 7:04 p.m. BST / 2:04 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
August 9
Events: Women’s Sprint, Men’s Sprint, Women’s Madison
Time: 6 p.m. CEST / 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET to 7:58 p.m. CEST / 6:58 p.m. BST / 1:58 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
August 10
Events: Women’s Sprint, Men’s Keirin, Men’s Madison
Time: 5 p.m. CEST / 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET to 8:14 p.m. CEST / 7:14 p.m. BST / 2:14 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
August 11
Events: Women’s Omnium, Women’s Sprint, Men’s Keirin
Time: 11 a.m. CEST / 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET to 1:56 p.m. CEST / 12:56 p.m. BST / 7:56 a.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
-
-
‘Drink a glass of wine and throw the bottle against the wall, if that makes you feel better’ - after breaking half my torso in a car-bike collision, a sports psychologist made sense of the emotional turbulence of a long recovery
Dr. Kristin Keim explains why being sidelined is so hard for athletes and what you can do now to be better prepared when injury strikes.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Canyon Aeroad first ride review: easy to live with, fast to ride
The new Canyon Aeroad is fast and more refined - there's just one thing holding it back...
By Joe Baker Published
-
Team USA's Olympic kit unveiled: design elements unite all 5 cycling disciplines
A partnership with CUORE, the kits were wind tunnel tested and optimised for the predicted hot Paris summer
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Katie Archibald out of Paris Olympics after tripping in garden and breaking lower leg
Team GB's star rider breaks two bones in fall, out of games
By Adam Becket Published
-
Team USA's Olympic hopes land on the shoulders of its female athletes
For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, USA Cycling has set the ambitious goal of securing 7-10 medals, placing their hopes squarely on the shoulders of their female athletes.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Team GB’s Paris Olympics track bike officially unveiled
British Cycling reveal the bike that it hopes will power riders to medals in Paris this summer
By Adam Becket Published
-
'We'll have rounder wheels than everyone else' - Team GB confident in new Olympics tech
Updated Hope-Lotus bike won't feature until Paris, confirms performance director Stephen Park
By Tom Davidson Published