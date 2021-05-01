Time Trial
Looking to race yourself? Check out our advice on getting into and training for time trials here.
Latest
British time trialist might have just broken the solo 100-mile record
A British time trialist might just have broken the solo 100-mile record, with a huge ride through the deserts of Qatar.
Time trial superstar Chloé Dygert set to take on Europe as she joins Women's WorldTour team
Time trialling and track powerhouse Chloé Dygert is set to take the European road scene by storm after signing for Canyon-SRAM Racing.
By Owen Rogers •
Imola 2020 World Championships: What is Alex Dowsett’s unbranded time trial bike?
Alex Dowsett is ready to fight for a medal in the World Championship time trial in Imola.
By Alex Ballinger •
Five things to look out for at the Imola World Championships 2020 time trials
Chloe Dygert’s title defence, Dennis vs Ganna, and the British hopes - watch out for these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
Tour de France 2020 time trial: Roglič vs Pogačar, TT bike or road bike, and how many watts will decide the winner?
After three weeks of brutal racing, the 2020 Tour de France comes down to one final test - an uphill time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles.
By Alex Ballinger •
‘You’d risk becoming deathly ill’: Victor Campenaerts takes altitude training to a new extreme
Victor Campenaerts has already been pushing himself to the limit in preparation for the return of racing, but his latest regime takes things to the extreme.
By Alex Ballinger •
How to prepare for the return of time trials (whenever that may be)
The 2020 time trial season has been unusual to say the least.
By Alex Ballinger •
What does it take to be a time trial world champion? We asked Rohan Dennis’s coach to find out
Neal Henderson has coached Dennis to his biggest successes
By Alex Ballinger •
Groupama-FDJ debut new disc brake time trial bike at Paris-Nice 2020
Groupama-FDJ unveiled a new time trial machine for 2020 on stage four of Paris-Nice.
By Alex Ballinger •
Check out Ilnur Zakarin's stunning Giant time trial bike for 2020
Ilnur Zakarin hasn't quite reached the heights we though he would after his podium at La Vuelta a España in 2017 but now he has moved teams to the Polish squad, CCC Team.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •