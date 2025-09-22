UCI Road World Championships 2025 under-23 time trial start times

The full order and start times for the 49 women and 61 men competing

Callum Thornley
Callum Thornley is the only Brit taking part in the men's under-23 time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
last updated

After Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) were crowned world champions in the elite categories on Sunday, the 2025 UCI Road World Championships continue on Monday with the under-23 individual time trials.

The women's event begins first, at 9:50 (BST), and is set on a 22.6km route with 350m elevation. The course counts two climbs: the Côte de Nyanza (2.5km at 5.8%) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%) which leads up towards the finish line.

The men's event starts later in the afternoon, at 12:50 (BST). Its course is exactly the same as women's elite time trial on Sunday, stretching out 31.2km on a loop south of Kigali. The riders will climb 460m in total, over three climbs: the Côte de Nyanza, which is ascended from both sides, and the Côte de Kimihurura.

Women's start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's under-23 time trial start list

Start Time

Rider Name

Country

09:51:30

Claudette Nyirarukundo

Rwanda

09:53:00

Carla de Araujo

Angola

09:54:30

Alaliaa Ahmed Benbella Darwish

Egypt

09:56:00

Anastasiya Samsonova

Independent Athlete

09:57:30

Abra Nomessi

Togo

09:59:00

Asnath Jason

Tanzania

10:00:30

Dahimata Yabre

Côte d'Ivoire

10:02:00

Mandiswa Fakudze

Eswatini

10:03:30

Therese Diamelia Obiloma Buana

Cameroon

10:05:00

Nantume Miria

Uganda

10:06:30

Alma Abroud

Tunisia

10:08:00

Y Vanette Houssou

Benin

10:09:30

Delfina Dibella Latorre

Argentina

10:11:00

Mentalla Belal

Egypt

10:12:30

Alena Ivanchenko

Independent Athlete

10:14:00

Yelizaveta Sklyarova

Kazakhstan

10:15:30

Sofia Ungerova

Slovakia

10:17:00

Ava Holmgren

Canada

10:18:30

Yelyzaveta Holod

Ukraine

10:20:00

Sonica Klopper

South Africa

10:21:30

Charlotte Metoevi

Benin

10:23:00

Lore de Schepper

Belgium

10:24:30

Mia Aseltine

United States

10:26:00

Alli Anderson

Australia

10:27:30

Mary Aleper

Uganda

10:29:00

Natalia Garzon Cifuentes

Colombia

10:30:30

Linda Riedmann

Germany

10:32:00

Violetta Kazakova

Kazakhstan

10:33:30

Elisabeth Ebras

Estonia

10:35:00

Monique du Plessis

Namibia

10:36:30

Gwen Nothum

Luxembourg

10:38:00

Viktoria Chladoňova

Slovakia

10:39:30

Jazmine Lavergne

Canada

10:41:00

Millie Couzens

Great Britain

10:42:30

Fariba Hashimi

Afghanistan

10:44:00

Qing Zhao

China

10:45:30

Fleur Moors

Belgium

10:47:00

Martha Ntakirutimana

Rwanda

10:48:30

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden

Australia

10:50:00

Julie Bego

France

10:51:30

Malwina Mul

Poland

10:53:00

Justyna Czapla

Germany

10:54:30

Federica Venturelli

Italy

10:56:00

Paula Blasi Cairol

Spain

10:57:30

Laura Lizette Sander

Estonia

10:59:00

Tabea Huys

Austria

11:00:30

Stina Kagevi

Sweden

11:02:00

Marie Schreiber

Luxembourg

11:03:30

Julia Kopecky

Czech Republic

11:05:00

Zoe Bäckstedt

Great Britain

Men's start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's under-23 time trial start times

Start Time

Rider Name

Country

12:50:00

Etienne Tuyizere

Rwanda

12:52:00

Said Malale

Tanzania

12:54:00

Tiemoko Diamoutene

Mali

12:56:00

Ivan Malakwen

Kenya

12:58:00

Jahdel Gabriel

Seychelles

13:00:00

Aditya Prasetyo

Qatar

13:02:00

Tekle Alemayo

Ethiopia

13:04:00

Oumarou Moussa

Cameroon

13:06:00

You Li

China

13:08:00

Gomolemo Kelaotswe

Botswana

13:10:00

Jaka Marolt

Slovenia

13:12:00

Tural Israfilov

Azerbaijan

13:14:00

Ahmed Said

Tanzania

13:16:00

Andrei Belyanin

Independent Athlete

13:18:00

Tiemoko Diallo

Mali

13:20:00

Edward Ngunu

Kenya

13:22:00

Emmanuel Sesi

Ghana

13:24:00

Danylo Kozoriz

Ukraine

13:26:00

Shafik Mugalu

Uganda

13:28:00

Chin Pok Kam

Macao

13:30:00

Jeroff Ted Yao Tossavi

Benin

13:32:00

Geremedhin Hailemaryam

Ethiopia

13:34:00

Mansur Beisembay

Kazakhstan

13:36:00

Oussama Abdellah Mimouni

Algeria

13:38:00

Ferhat Emisci

Turkey

13:40:00

Mohamed Aziz Dellai

Tunisia

13:42:00

Nejc Komac

Slovenia

13:44:00

Jadian Neaves

Trinidad and Tobago

13:46:00

Ramazan Yilmaz

Turkey

13:48:00

Mateusz Gajdulewicz

Poland

13:50:00

Samuel Niyonkuru

Rwanda

13:52:00

Driss El Alouani

Morocco

13:54:00

Joshua Dike

South Africa

13:56:00

Semen Simon

Ukraine

13:58:00

Lawrence Lorot

Uganda

14:00:00

William Piat

Mauritius

14:02:00

Paul Fietzke

Germany

14:04:00

Glorad Saizonou

Benin

14:06:00

Alessandro Borgo

Italy

14:08:00

Hector Alvarez Martinez

Spain

14:10:00

Adam Gross

Slovakia

14:12:00

Jarno Widar

Belgium

14:14:00

Zachary Marriage

Australia

14:16:00

Rudolf Remkhi

Kazakhstan

14:18:00

Jonas Walton

Canada

14:20:00

Alberto Carlo Monti

Czech Republic

14:22:00

Mohammad Almutaiwei

United Arab Emirates

14:24:00

Pedri Crause

South Africa

14:26:00

Mateo Kalejman Quiroga

Argentina

14:28:00

Nate Pringle

New Zealand

14:30:00

Jan Huber

Switzerland

14:32:00

Louis Leidert

Germany

14:34:00

Callum Thornley

Great Britain

14:36:00

Lorenzo Finn

Italy

14:38:00

Cole Kessler

United States

14:40:00

Adria Pericas Capdevila

Spain

14:42:00

Maxime Decomble

France

14:44:00

Matthias Schwarzbacher

Slovakia

14:46:00

Jonathan Vervenne

Belgium

14:48:00

Hamish McKenzie

Australia

14:50:00

Jakob Söderqvist

Sweden

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1