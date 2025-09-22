UCI Road World Championships 2025 under-23 time trial start times
The full order and start times for the 49 women and 61 men competing
After Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) were crowned world champions in the elite categories on Sunday, the 2025 UCI Road World Championships continue on Monday with the under-23 individual time trials.
The women's event begins first, at 9:50 (BST), and is set on a 22.6km route with 350m elevation. The course counts two climbs: the Côte de Nyanza (2.5km at 5.8%) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%) which leads up towards the finish line.
The men's event starts later in the afternoon, at 12:50 (BST). Its course is exactly the same as women's elite time trial on Sunday, stretching out 31.2km on a loop south of Kigali. The riders will climb 460m in total, over three climbs: the Côte de Nyanza, which is ascended from both sides, and the Côte de Kimihurura.
One rider to look out for on the women's under-23 start list is Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt, a three-time junior world champion, who will roll down the ramp last, at 11:05 (BST). Speaking ahead of the race, the 20-year-old said she is going to "give it 200% to try and go for that gold medal".
In the men's event, the last rider to start will be Sweden's Jakob Söderqvist, who finished runner-up to Spaniard Iván Romeo last year, and will ride for Lidl-Trek in 2026.
There are no defending champions in Monday's under-23 time trials in Rwanda, as Romeo and Antonia Niedermaier, last year's women's title winner, both stepped up to the elite category.
Other Brits competing on Monday include the national road champion Millie Couzens, who will begin her effort at 10:41 (BST), and Callum Thornley, the only Brit in the under-23 men's event, starting at 14:34 (BST).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Below are all the start times for all 110 riders competing across the women's and men's under-23 time trials, listed in British Summer Time. The local time in Kigali (Central African Time) is one hour ahead. All the riders will set off at 1:30 intervals.
Women's start list
Start Time
Rider Name
Country
09:51:30
Claudette Nyirarukundo
Rwanda
09:53:00
Carla de Araujo
Angola
09:54:30
Alaliaa Ahmed Benbella Darwish
Egypt
09:56:00
Anastasiya Samsonova
Independent Athlete
09:57:30
Abra Nomessi
Togo
09:59:00
Asnath Jason
Tanzania
10:00:30
Dahimata Yabre
Côte d'Ivoire
10:02:00
Mandiswa Fakudze
Eswatini
10:03:30
Therese Diamelia Obiloma Buana
Cameroon
10:05:00
Nantume Miria
Uganda
10:06:30
Alma Abroud
Tunisia
10:08:00
Y Vanette Houssou
Benin
10:09:30
Delfina Dibella Latorre
Argentina
10:11:00
Mentalla Belal
Egypt
10:12:30
Alena Ivanchenko
Independent Athlete
10:14:00
Yelizaveta Sklyarova
Kazakhstan
10:15:30
Sofia Ungerova
Slovakia
10:17:00
Ava Holmgren
Canada
10:18:30
Yelyzaveta Holod
Ukraine
10:20:00
Sonica Klopper
South Africa
10:21:30
Charlotte Metoevi
Benin
10:23:00
Lore de Schepper
Belgium
10:24:30
Mia Aseltine
United States
10:26:00
Alli Anderson
Australia
10:27:30
Mary Aleper
Uganda
10:29:00
Natalia Garzon Cifuentes
Colombia
10:30:30
Linda Riedmann
Germany
10:32:00
Violetta Kazakova
Kazakhstan
10:33:30
Elisabeth Ebras
Estonia
10:35:00
Monique du Plessis
Namibia
10:36:30
Gwen Nothum
Luxembourg
10:38:00
Viktoria Chladoňova
Slovakia
10:39:30
Jazmine Lavergne
Canada
10:41:00
Millie Couzens
Great Britain
10:42:30
Fariba Hashimi
Afghanistan
10:44:00
Qing Zhao
China
10:45:30
Fleur Moors
Belgium
10:47:00
Martha Ntakirutimana
Rwanda
10:48:30
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden
Australia
10:50:00
Julie Bego
France
10:51:30
Malwina Mul
Poland
10:53:00
Justyna Czapla
Germany
10:54:30
Federica Venturelli
Italy
10:56:00
Paula Blasi Cairol
Spain
10:57:30
Laura Lizette Sander
Estonia
10:59:00
Tabea Huys
Austria
11:00:30
Stina Kagevi
Sweden
11:02:00
Marie Schreiber
Luxembourg
11:03:30
Julia Kopecky
Czech Republic
11:05:00
Zoe Bäckstedt
Great Britain
Men's start list
Start Time
Rider Name
Country
12:50:00
Etienne Tuyizere
Rwanda
12:52:00
Said Malale
Tanzania
12:54:00
Tiemoko Diamoutene
Mali
12:56:00
Ivan Malakwen
Kenya
12:58:00
Jahdel Gabriel
Seychelles
13:00:00
Aditya Prasetyo
Qatar
13:02:00
Tekle Alemayo
Ethiopia
13:04:00
Oumarou Moussa
Cameroon
13:06:00
You Li
China
13:08:00
Gomolemo Kelaotswe
Botswana
13:10:00
Jaka Marolt
Slovenia
13:12:00
Tural Israfilov
Azerbaijan
13:14:00
Ahmed Said
Tanzania
13:16:00
Andrei Belyanin
Independent Athlete
13:18:00
Tiemoko Diallo
Mali
13:20:00
Edward Ngunu
Kenya
13:22:00
Emmanuel Sesi
Ghana
13:24:00
Danylo Kozoriz
Ukraine
13:26:00
Shafik Mugalu
Uganda
13:28:00
Chin Pok Kam
Macao
13:30:00
Jeroff Ted Yao Tossavi
Benin
13:32:00
Geremedhin Hailemaryam
Ethiopia
13:34:00
Mansur Beisembay
Kazakhstan
13:36:00
Oussama Abdellah Mimouni
Algeria
13:38:00
Ferhat Emisci
Turkey
13:40:00
Mohamed Aziz Dellai
Tunisia
13:42:00
Nejc Komac
Slovenia
13:44:00
Jadian Neaves
Trinidad and Tobago
13:46:00
Ramazan Yilmaz
Turkey
13:48:00
Mateusz Gajdulewicz
Poland
13:50:00
Samuel Niyonkuru
Rwanda
13:52:00
Driss El Alouani
Morocco
13:54:00
Joshua Dike
South Africa
13:56:00
Semen Simon
Ukraine
13:58:00
Lawrence Lorot
Uganda
14:00:00
William Piat
Mauritius
14:02:00
Paul Fietzke
Germany
14:04:00
Glorad Saizonou
Benin
14:06:00
Alessandro Borgo
Italy
14:08:00
Hector Alvarez Martinez
Spain
14:10:00
Adam Gross
Slovakia
14:12:00
Jarno Widar
Belgium
14:14:00
Zachary Marriage
Australia
14:16:00
Rudolf Remkhi
Kazakhstan
14:18:00
Jonas Walton
Canada
14:20:00
Alberto Carlo Monti
Czech Republic
14:22:00
Mohammad Almutaiwei
United Arab Emirates
14:24:00
Pedri Crause
South Africa
14:26:00
Mateo Kalejman Quiroga
Argentina
14:28:00
Nate Pringle
New Zealand
14:30:00
Jan Huber
Switzerland
14:32:00
Louis Leidert
Germany
14:34:00
Callum Thornley
Great Britain
14:36:00
Lorenzo Finn
Italy
14:38:00
Cole Kessler
United States
14:40:00
Adria Pericas Capdevila
Spain
14:42:00
Maxime Decomble
France
14:44:00
Matthias Schwarzbacher
Slovakia
14:46:00
Jonathan Vervenne
Belgium
14:48:00
Hamish McKenzie
Australia
14:50:00
Jakob Söderqvist
Sweden
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1