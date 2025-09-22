UCI Road World Championships 2025 under-23 time trial start times

After Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) were crowned world champions in the elite categories on Sunday, the 2025 UCI Road World Championships continue on Monday with the under-23 individual time trials.

The women's event begins first, at 9:50 (BST), and is set on a 22.6km route with 350m elevation. The course counts two climbs: the Côte de Nyanza (2.5km at 5.8%) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%) which leads up towards the finish line.

The men's event starts later in the afternoon, at 12:50 (BST). Its course is exactly the same as women's elite time trial on Sunday, stretching out 31.2km on a loop south of Kigali. The riders will climb 460m in total, over three climbs: the Côte de Nyanza, which is ascended from both sides, and the Côte de Kimihurura.

One rider to look out for on the women's under-23 start list is Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt, a three-time junior world champion, who will roll down the ramp last, at 11:05 (BST). Speaking ahead of the race, the 20-year-old said she is going to "give it 200% to try and go for that gold medal".

In the men's event, the last rider to start will be Sweden's Jakob Söderqvist, who finished runner-up to Spaniard Iván Romeo last year, and will ride for Lidl-Trek in 2026.

There are no defending champions in Monday's under-23 time trials in Rwanda, as Romeo and Antonia Niedermaier, last year's women's title winner, both stepped up to the elite category.

Other Brits competing on Monday include the national road champion Millie Couzens, who will begin her effort at 10:41 (BST), and Callum Thornley, the only Brit in the under-23 men's event, starting at 14:34 (BST).

Below are all the start times for all 110 riders competing across the women's and men's under-23 time trials, listed in British Summer Time. The local time in Kigali (Central African Time) is one hour ahead. All the riders will set off at 1:30 intervals.

Women's start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's under-23 time trial start list Start Time Rider Name Country 09:51:30 Claudette Nyirarukundo Rwanda 09:53:00 Carla de Araujo Angola 09:54:30 Alaliaa Ahmed Benbella Darwish Egypt 09:56:00 Anastasiya Samsonova Independent Athlete 09:57:30 Abra Nomessi Togo 09:59:00 Asnath Jason Tanzania 10:00:30 Dahimata Yabre Côte d'Ivoire 10:02:00 Mandiswa Fakudze Eswatini 10:03:30 Therese Diamelia Obiloma Buana Cameroon 10:05:00 Nantume Miria Uganda 10:06:30 Alma Abroud Tunisia 10:08:00 Y Vanette Houssou Benin 10:09:30 Delfina Dibella Latorre Argentina 10:11:00 Mentalla Belal Egypt 10:12:30 Alena Ivanchenko Independent Athlete 10:14:00 Yelizaveta Sklyarova Kazakhstan 10:15:30 Sofia Ungerova Slovakia 10:17:00 Ava Holmgren Canada 10:18:30 Yelyzaveta Holod Ukraine 10:20:00 Sonica Klopper South Africa 10:21:30 Charlotte Metoevi Benin 10:23:00 Lore de Schepper Belgium 10:24:30 Mia Aseltine United States 10:26:00 Alli Anderson Australia 10:27:30 Mary Aleper Uganda 10:29:00 Natalia Garzon Cifuentes Colombia 10:30:30 Linda Riedmann Germany 10:32:00 Violetta Kazakova Kazakhstan 10:33:30 Elisabeth Ebras Estonia 10:35:00 Monique du Plessis Namibia 10:36:30 Gwen Nothum Luxembourg 10:38:00 Viktoria Chladoňova Slovakia 10:39:30 Jazmine Lavergne Canada 10:41:00 Millie Couzens Great Britain 10:42:30 Fariba Hashimi Afghanistan 10:44:00 Qing Zhao China 10:45:30 Fleur Moors Belgium 10:47:00 Martha Ntakirutimana Rwanda 10:48:30 Felicity Wilson-Haffenden Australia 10:50:00 Julie Bego France 10:51:30 Malwina Mul Poland 10:53:00 Justyna Czapla Germany 10:54:30 Federica Venturelli Italy 10:56:00 Paula Blasi Cairol Spain 10:57:30 Laura Lizette Sander Estonia 10:59:00 Tabea Huys Austria 11:00:30 Stina Kagevi Sweden 11:02:00 Marie Schreiber Luxembourg 11:03:30 Julia Kopecky Czech Republic 11:05:00 Zoe Bäckstedt Great Britain

Men's start list