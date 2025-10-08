Tom Pidcock, Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes, but no Mathieu van der Poel: UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 start lists confirmed

Tom Pidcock riding Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In the wake of the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, focus now shifts to the UCI Gravel World Championships, where rainbow jerseys will be awarded this weekend.

The fourth edition of the event is scheduled to take place in Limburg, the southernmost province of the Netherlands, with start lists packed full of road WorldTour talent.

There will still, however, be two previous winners in the men's race in Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) and Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), as well as a raft of WorldTour riders, such as: Tim Merlier (Belgium), Tim Wellens (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) and Nils Politt (Germany).

Notable retired road pros listed on the men's start list include Romain Bardet (France), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Zdeněk Štybar (Czech Republic).

Men's elite start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Bib number

Rider name

Country

1

Thomas Pidcock

Great Britain

2

Mathijs Loman

Netherlands

3

Petr Vakoč

Czech Republic

4

Tim Merlier

Belgium

5

Niels Vandeputte

Belgium

6

Toon Aerts

Belgium

7

Florian Vermeersch

Belgium

8

Mads Würtz Schmidt

Denmark

9

Kevin Panhuyzen

Belgium

10

Felix Stehli

Switzerland

11

Tibor Del Grosso

Netherlands

12

Laurens Sweeck

Belgium

13

Quinten Hermans

Belgium

14

Adne Koster

Netherlands

15

Tim Wellens

Belgium

16

Romain Bardet

France

17

Daan Soete

Belgium

18

Wout Alleman

Belgium

19

Hugo Drechou

France

20

Daan Grosemans

Belgium

21

Magnus Bak Klaris

Denmark

22

Lukas Malezsewski

Belgium

23

Gianni Vermeersch

Belgium

24

Matej Mohoric

Slovenia

25

Emiel Verstrynge

Belgium

26

Jasper Ockeloen

Netherlands

27

Seppe Rombouts

Belgium

28

Connor Swift

Great Britain

29

Brent Clé

Belgium

30

Matthew Holmes

Great Britain

31

Aaron Van Der Beken

Belgium

32

Matteo Fontana

Italy

33

Rick Ottema

Netherlands

34

Tiago Ferreira

Portugal

35

Paul Voss

Germany

36

Simon Schneller

Germany

37

Timo Kielich

Belgium

38

Sascha Weber

Germany

39

Emil Hasund Eid

Norway

40

Georg Egger

Germany

41

Andrew Lydic

United States

42

Olivier Godfroid

Belgium

43

Jenson Young

Great Britain

44

Corne Van Kessel

Netherlands

45

Alexander Miller

Namibia

46

Jordan Habets

Netherlands

47

Jenno Berckmoes

Belgium

48

Lukas Pöstlberger

Austria

49

Benjamin Perry

Canada

50

Joel Roth

Switzerland

51

Fabio Christen

Switzerland

52

Anton Stensby

Norway

53

Tom Martin

Great Britain

54

Nils Brun

Switzerland

55

Ben Thomas

Great Britain

56

Julian Siemons

Belgium

57

Kevin Suarez Fernandez

Spain

58

Arne Janssens

Belgium

59

Lars Sommer

Switzerland

60

Matevž Govekar

Slovenia

61

Luis Neff

Germany

62

Andreas Schrottenbaum

Germany

63

Frederik Rassmann

Germany

64

Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz

Spain

65

Greg Van Avermaet

Belgium

66

Thomas Armstrong

Great Britain

67

Jordy Bouts

Belgium

68

Victor Broex

Netherlands

69

Pierre-Pascal Keup

Germany

70

Ingvar Omarsson

Iceland

71

Arno Van Den Broeck

Belgium

72

Enrique Morcillo Vergara

Spain

73

Frits Biesterbos

Netherlands

74

Floris Van Tricht

Belgium

75

Arne Baers

Belgium

76

Michael Tjulander

Sweden

77

Jan Bakelants

Belgium

78

Piotr Havik

Netherlands

79

Thomas Chester

Australia

80

Zak Coleman

Great Britain

81

Jonathan Couanon

France

82

Emile Hamm

Canada

83

Tim Mcbirney

United States

84

Yehor Volkov

Ukraine

85

Roger Kluge

Germany

86

Justin Mcquerry

United States

87

Kyle Kalish

United States

88

Darren Fahy

United States

89

Johnny Hoogerland

Netherlands

90

Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo

Colombia

91

Stef Krul

Netherlands

92

Davíð Jónsson

Iceland

93

Senna Remijn

Netherlands

94

Connor Sens

Australia

95

Finn Crockett

Ireland

96

Markus Pajur

Estonia

97

Max Kroonen

Netherlands

98

Edoardo Bolzan

Italy

99

Emeric Turcat

France

100

Alexys Brunel

France

101

Ramon Sinkeldam

Netherlands

102

Harry Tanfield

Great Britain

103

Jake Griffin

Netherlands

104

Nick Kleban

Canada

105

Mads Mondrup

Denmark

106

Francisco Moreira

Portugal

107

Matthias Alberti

Germany

108

Wolfgang Krenn

Austria

109

Martin Zehnle

Germany

110

Aleix Espargaro Villa

Spain

111

Bas Luca De Vries

Netherlands

112

Alden Copley

United States

113

Xavier Jove Riart

Andorra

114

Filip Adel

Czech Republic

115

Rob Vanden Haesevelde

Belgium

116

Silas Koech

Germany

117

James Mckay

Great Britain

118

Diego Llosa Mieres

Spain

119

Twan Altorf

Netherlands

120

Lars Loohuis

Netherlands

121

Maciej Kojro

Poland

122

Lennart Lein

Germany

123

Francesco Carollo

Italy

124

Andrea Candeago

Italy

125

Erwann Guenneugues

France

126

Declan Thomas Irvine

Australia

127

Ole Theiler

Germany

128

Luca Bockelmann

Germany

129

Lars Van Ark

Netherlands

130

Vojtěch Neradil

Czech Republic

131

Aleksandr Grigorev

(AIN – Authorised Neutral Athlete)

132

Torsten Demeyere

Belgium

133

Tomasz Tomera

Poland

134

Jason Osborne

Germany

135

Dylan Humber-Kelly

Great Britain

136

Jonas Orset

Norway

137

Aurélien Philibert

France

138

Louis Vaissiere

France

139

Luke Verburg

Netherlands

140

Noé Ury

Luxembourg

141

Jasper Britz

Germany

142

Alexander Hansen

Denmark

143

Christian Gorm Albrechtsen

Denmark

144

Len Dejonghe

Belgium

145

Michiel Hillen

Belgium

146

Sebastian Breuer

Germany

147

Kévin Besson

France

148

Stef Scharre

Belgium

149

Sven Olivetti

Switzerland

150

Simone Pederiva

Italy

151

Timothy Ruedlinger Rodriguez

Chile

152

Nils Politt

Germany

153

Gerhard-Cristin Moldansky

Romania

154

Mattia De Marchi

Italy

155

Ruud Junior Nagengast

Netherlands

156

Samuel Couture

Canada

157

Markus Auvinen

Finland

158

Loïc Bettendorff

Luxembourg

159

Jo Pirotte

Belgium

160

Nils Sinschek

Netherlands

161

Jean Pierre Lloyd

South Africa

162

Venantas Lašinis

Lithuania

163

Eric Muhoza

Rwanda

164

Heiko Homrighausen

Germany

165

Mathias Pedersen

Denmark

166

Sampo Malinen

Finland

167

Lucas Serrieres

France

168

Dominik Bauer

Germany

169

Simone Galbusera

Italy

170

Pietro Dutto

Italy

171

Joe Griffiths

Great Britain

172

Ignas Ambrazas

Lithuania

173

Jesse Kramer

Netherlands

174

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez

Colombia

175

Håvard Gjeldnes

Norway

176

Sander De Vet

Belgium

177

Thomas Champion

France

178

Gilles De Wilde

Belgium

179

Michel Gießelmann

Germany

180

Kristian Klevgård

Norway

181

Remon Delnoije

Netherlands

182

Tijmen Eising

Netherlands

183

Stan Godrie

Netherlands

184

Kevin Nooijen

Netherlands

185

Facundo Jesus Perez Costa

Argentina

186

Christopher Schwab

Austria

187

Benedek Kiss

Hungary

188

Žygimantas Matuzevičius

Lithuania

189

Victor Vercouillie

Belgium

190

Andre Eduardo Gohr

Brazil

191

Robin Willemsen

Germany

192

Kristers Kovgers

Latvia

193

Metheven Bond

Great Britain

194

Marek Bartůněk

Czech Republic

195

Vladyslav Makogon

Finland

196

Giacomo Garavaglia

Italy

197

Thibault Dely

Belgium

198

Gusts Lapins

Latvia

199

Maël Guegan

France

200

Pepijn Reinderink

Netherlands

201

Niki Terpstra

Netherlands

202

Marcel Fröse

Germany

203

Håkon Wisløff

Norway

204

Taavi Kannimäe

Estonia

205

Kyle Laing

South Africa

206

Joshua Huppertz

Germany

207

Adam Kelly

Ireland

208

Adam Ťoupalík

Czech Republic

209

John De Schutter

Belgium

210

Eric Weckerle

Switzerland

211

Martin Pluto

Latvia

212

Campo Schmitz

Germany

213

Bert Van Lerberghe

Belgium

214

Silas Graf

Germany

215

Gert Kivistik

Estonia

216

Henrique Da Silva Avancini

Brazil

217

Rokas Kmieliauskas

Lithuania

218

Michael Garrison

United States

219

Oscar Cabanas Quintela

Andorra

220

David Paumann

Austria

221

Coen Vermeltfoort

Netherlands

222

Temesgen Buru

Ethiopia

223

Roman Duckert

Germany

224

Robbe Mellaerts

Belgium

225

Emil Åberg

Norway

226

Cole Davis

United States

227

Paul Viehböck

Austria

228

Eyjólfur Guðgeirsson

Iceland

229

Matthias Gusner

Austria

230

Jan Sommer

Switzerland

231

Thijs Wemmers

Netherlands

233

Dylan Vandenstorme

Belgium

234

Albert Gathemann

Germany

235

Ayco Bastiaens

Belgium

236

Espen Helgesen

Norway

237

Jan-Frederik Finoulst

Belgium

238

Sven Thurau

Germany

239

Chun Yin Choi

Hong Kong

240

Sam Gademan

Netherlands

241

Toinne Vriezen

Netherlands

242

Jacob Peter Heß

Germany

243

Felix Dierking

Germany

244

Thomas Luc Hudson

South Africa

245

Victor Papon

France

246

Sebastiaan Oranje

Netherlands

247

Hein Biemans

Netherlands

248

Jose Eduardo Tijerina Cuesta

Mexico

249

Paul Cremers

Aruba

250

Joey Koevermans

Aruba

251

Martin Chren

Slovakia

252

Matias More Retamal

Chile

253

Nicolas Reyes Morgado

Chile

254

Luboš Pelánek

Czech Republic

255

Zdeněk Štybar

Czech Republic

256

Tomáš Kalojíros

Czech Republic

257

Noah Köppel

Switzerland

258

Joe Holt

Great Britain

259

Vebjørn Rønning

Norway

260

Nicola Schleuniger

Switzerland

261

Robin Kull

Switzerland

262

Jaume Villar Vinade

Spain

263

Martynas Tomkus

Lithuania

264

Mikkel Kastrup

Denmark

265

Kaspar Neemesto

Estonia

266

Mats Omloop

Belgium

267

Tauri Jürisaar

Estonia

268

Jenson Brown

Great Britain

269

Casper Ingerslev

Denmark

270

Morten Örnhagen

Denmark

271

Finn Borstmayer

Canada

272

Michal Dvořák

Czech Republic

273

Nicolai Henriksen

Denmark

274

Jacob Winneche

Denmark

Women's elite start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Bib number

Rider name

Country

350

Marianne Vos

Netherlands

351

Lorena Wiebes

Netherlands

352

Puck Pieterse

Netherlands

353

Nicole Frain

Australia

354

Wendy Oosterwoud

Netherlands

355

Jade Treffeisen

Germany

356

Rosa Klöser

Germany

357

Sophie Wright

Great Britain

358

Tessa Neefjes

Netherlands

359

Mischa Bredewold

Netherlands

360

Katarzyna Anna Niewiadoma

Poland

361

Debora Piana

Italy

362

Mariëlle Trouwborst

Netherlands

363

Tiffany Cromwell

Australia

364

Romy Kasper

Germany

365

Femke Markus

Netherlands

366

Cassia Boglio

Australia

367

Letizia Borghesi

Italy

368

Larissa Hartog

Netherlands

369

Yara Kastelijn

Netherlands

370

Irina Lützelschwab

Switzerland

371

Silvia Persico

Italy

372

Hanna Nilsson

Sweden

373

Sofia Schugar

United States

374

Varvara Fasoi

Greece

375

Hanne Van Loock

Belgium

376

Theresa Rindler Bachl

Austria

377

Paula Blasi Cairol

Spain

378

Anna Gabrielle Traxler

Canada

379

Madeleine Nutt

Great Britain

380

Nathalie Eklund

Sweden

381

Marjet Groen

Netherlands

382

Quinty Ton

Netherlands

383

Marthe Truyen

Belgium

384

Geertje Schreurs

Netherlands

385

Annabel Fisher

Great Britain

386

Danni Shrosbree

Great Britain

387

Lizi Brooke

Great Britain

388

Sabine Sommer

Austria

389

Violette Irakoze Neza

Rwanda

390

Clara Lundmark

Sweden

391

Amelia Mitchell

Great Britain

392

Jana Gigele

Austria

393

Esmée Peperkamp

Netherlands

394

Noemie Thomson

Great Britain

395

Seraina Leugger

Switzerland

396

Elena Cecchini

Italy

397

Pauliena Rooijakkers

Netherlands

398

Ilse Pluimers

Netherlands

399

Maria Giulia Confalonieri

Italy

400

Lotte Claes

Belgium

401

Marla Sigmund

Germany

402

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

South Africa

403

Rachel Mcbride

Canada

404

Charlotte Clarke

New Zealand

405

Femke De Vries

Netherlands

406

Tamires Fanny Radatz

Brazil

407

Nathalie Bex

Belgium

408

Lauren Stephens

United States

409

Giada Specia

Italy

410

Julie Sap

Belgium

411

Clara Sommer

Austria

412

Anna Flynn

Great Britain

413

Julia Kopecký

Czech Republic

414

Nele Laing

Germany

415

Femke Gerritse

Netherlands

416

Mie Pedersen

Denmark

417

Judith Krahl

Germany

418

Elena Hartmann

Switzerland

419

Devon Clarke

Canada

420

Jennifer Tave

United States

421

Heidi Franz

United States

422

Maaike Coljé

Netherlands

423

Caroline Livesey

Great Britain

424

Elisa Sassmann

Germany

425

Teuntje Beekhuis

Netherlands

426

Anne-Sophie Hébert

Canada

427

Abi Smith

Great Britain

428

Giulia Alberti

Switzerland

429

Kim Baptista

Great Britain

430

Amelia Durst

United States

431

Erin Shillaw

South Africa

432

Hannah Simms

Canada

433

Laura King

United States

434

Karoline Schmidt

Denmark

435

Francesca Seal

Canada

436

Elizabeth Hermolle

Great Britain

437

Shirin Van Anrooij

Netherlands

438

Emilia Fahlin

Sweden

439

Hayley Simmonds

Great Britain

440

Björg Hákonardóttir

Iceland

441

Jil Brünger

Germany

442

Antonia Gröndahl

Finland

443

Kitija Siltumena

Latvia

444

Babette Van Der Wolf

Netherlands

445

Valeria Kleiner

Germany

446

Loes Sels

Belgium

447

Aidi Gerde Tuisk

Estonia

448

Lucy Hempstead

Canada

449

Oliwia Majewska

Poland

450

Celia Le Mouel

France

451

Fauve Bastiaenssen

Belgium

452

Hafdís Sigurðardóttir

Iceland

453

Annabel Ramsay

Great Britain

454

Maud Rijnbeek

Netherlands

455

Elena Dušková

Slovakia

456

Kate Macleod

Great Britain

457

Nina Kessler

Netherlands

458

Anna Csenge Vass

Hungary

459

Mira Winkelhag

Germany

460

Viktoria Dehler

Germany

461

Sóley Svansdóttir

Iceland

462

Wilma Aintila

Finland

463

Florence Normand

Canada

464

Moniek Tenniglo

Netherlands

465

Kirstie Van Haaften

Netherlands

466

Noëlle Rüetschi

Switzerland

467

Gabrielle Fox

Ireland

468

Alba Puig Font

Spain

469

Sabrina Schär

Switzerland

470

Evelina Kamasheva

Germany

471

Signe Andersen

Denmark

