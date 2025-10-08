Tom Pidcock, Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes, but no Mathieu van der Poel: UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 start lists confirmed
274 men and 122 women will race in the elite categories this weekend, including a raft of WorldTour talent
In the wake of the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, focus now shifts to the UCI Gravel World Championships, where rainbow jerseys will be awarded this weekend.
The fourth edition of the event is scheduled to take place in Limburg, the southernmost province of the Netherlands, with start lists packed full of road WorldTour talent.
As first revealed by Cycling Weekly in June, Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) will make his Gravel Worlds debut this year, and leads the men's elite start list in the absence of the reigning champion, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), who has chosen to rest ahead of the cyclo-cross season.
There will still, however, be two previous winners in the men's race in Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) and Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), as well as a raft of WorldTour riders, such as: Tim Merlier (Belgium), Tim Wellens (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) and Nils Politt (Germany).
Notable retired road pros listed on the men's start list include Romain Bardet (France), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Zdeněk Štybar (Czech Republic).
In the women's elite race, last year's champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) will defend her rainbow bands, against her predecessor Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), who won in 2023.
The women's start list also packs a wealth of WorldTour road pros. Fresh from her 25th victory of the season, Lorena Wiebes will be part of a strong Dutch squad alongside Mischa Bredewold, Puck Pieterse, Pauliena Rooijakkers and Shirin van Anrooij.
Silvia Persico (Italy), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (South Africa) and Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) are also all set to take part.
There is only one previous winner of gravel cycling's marquee event, Unbound Gravel 200, across both start lists: Rosa Klöser (Germany).
The UCI Gravel World Championships, set across shorter distances, tend not to attract the leading gravel pros, who instead focus on the Life Time Grand Prix series. "It's a question of logistics, money, and career sustainability," US rider Lauren de Crescenzo wrote in an article on Cyclingnews.
The championships begin on Saturday 11 October with the 131km women's elite race, scheduled to start at 11:00 CET.
The men's elite race is 180km, and will begin on Sunday 12 October at 11:45 CET.
Men's elite start list
Bib number
Rider name
Country
1
Thomas Pidcock
Great Britain
2
Mathijs Loman
Netherlands
3
Petr Vakoč
Czech Republic
4
Tim Merlier
Belgium
5
Niels Vandeputte
Belgium
6
Toon Aerts
Belgium
7
Florian Vermeersch
Belgium
8
Mads Würtz Schmidt
Denmark
9
Kevin Panhuyzen
Belgium
10
Felix Stehli
Switzerland
11
Tibor Del Grosso
Netherlands
12
Laurens Sweeck
Belgium
13
Quinten Hermans
Belgium
14
Adne Koster
Netherlands
15
Tim Wellens
Belgium
16
Romain Bardet
France
17
Daan Soete
Belgium
18
Wout Alleman
Belgium
19
Hugo Drechou
France
20
Daan Grosemans
Belgium
21
Magnus Bak Klaris
Denmark
22
Lukas Malezsewski
Belgium
23
Gianni Vermeersch
Belgium
24
Matej Mohoric
Slovenia
25
Emiel Verstrynge
Belgium
26
Jasper Ockeloen
Netherlands
27
Seppe Rombouts
Belgium
28
Connor Swift
Great Britain
29
Brent Clé
Belgium
30
Matthew Holmes
Great Britain
31
Aaron Van Der Beken
Belgium
32
Matteo Fontana
Italy
33
Rick Ottema
Netherlands
34
Tiago Ferreira
Portugal
35
Paul Voss
Germany
36
Simon Schneller
Germany
37
Timo Kielich
Belgium
38
Sascha Weber
Germany
39
Emil Hasund Eid
Norway
40
Georg Egger
Germany
41
Andrew Lydic
United States
42
Olivier Godfroid
Belgium
43
Jenson Young
Great Britain
44
Corne Van Kessel
Netherlands
45
Alexander Miller
Namibia
46
Jordan Habets
Netherlands
47
Jenno Berckmoes
Belgium
48
Lukas Pöstlberger
Austria
49
Benjamin Perry
Canada
50
Joel Roth
Switzerland
51
Fabio Christen
Switzerland
52
Anton Stensby
Norway
53
Tom Martin
Great Britain
54
Nils Brun
Switzerland
55
Ben Thomas
Great Britain
56
Julian Siemons
Belgium
57
Kevin Suarez Fernandez
Spain
58
Arne Janssens
Belgium
59
Lars Sommer
Switzerland
60
Matevž Govekar
Slovenia
61
Luis Neff
Germany
62
Andreas Schrottenbaum
Germany
63
Frederik Rassmann
Germany
64
Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz
Spain
65
Greg Van Avermaet
Belgium
66
Thomas Armstrong
Great Britain
67
Jordy Bouts
Belgium
68
Victor Broex
Netherlands
69
Pierre-Pascal Keup
Germany
70
Ingvar Omarsson
Iceland
71
Arno Van Den Broeck
Belgium
72
Enrique Morcillo Vergara
Spain
73
Frits Biesterbos
Netherlands
74
Floris Van Tricht
Belgium
75
Arne Baers
Belgium
76
Michael Tjulander
Sweden
77
Jan Bakelants
Belgium
78
Piotr Havik
Netherlands
79
Thomas Chester
Australia
80
Zak Coleman
Great Britain
81
Jonathan Couanon
France
82
Emile Hamm
Canada
83
Tim Mcbirney
United States
84
Yehor Volkov
Ukraine
85
Roger Kluge
Germany
86
Justin Mcquerry
United States
87
Kyle Kalish
United States
88
Darren Fahy
United States
89
Johnny Hoogerland
Netherlands
90
Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo
Colombia
91
Stef Krul
Netherlands
92
Davíð Jónsson
Iceland
93
Senna Remijn
Netherlands
94
Connor Sens
Australia
95
Finn Crockett
Ireland
96
Markus Pajur
Estonia
97
Max Kroonen
Netherlands
98
Edoardo Bolzan
Italy
99
Emeric Turcat
France
100
Alexys Brunel
France
101
Ramon Sinkeldam
Netherlands
102
Harry Tanfield
Great Britain
103
Jake Griffin
Netherlands
104
Nick Kleban
Canada
105
Mads Mondrup
Denmark
106
Francisco Moreira
Portugal
107
Matthias Alberti
Germany
108
Wolfgang Krenn
Austria
109
Martin Zehnle
Germany
110
Aleix Espargaro Villa
Spain
111
Bas Luca De Vries
Netherlands
112
Alden Copley
United States
113
Xavier Jove Riart
Andorra
114
Filip Adel
Czech Republic
115
Rob Vanden Haesevelde
Belgium
116
Silas Koech
Germany
117
James Mckay
Great Britain
118
Diego Llosa Mieres
Spain
119
Twan Altorf
Netherlands
120
Lars Loohuis
Netherlands
121
Maciej Kojro
Poland
122
Lennart Lein
Germany
123
Francesco Carollo
Italy
124
Andrea Candeago
Italy
125
Erwann Guenneugues
France
126
Declan Thomas Irvine
Australia
127
Ole Theiler
Germany
128
Luca Bockelmann
Germany
129
Lars Van Ark
Netherlands
130
Vojtěch Neradil
Czech Republic
131
Aleksandr Grigorev
(AIN – Authorised Neutral Athlete)
132
Torsten Demeyere
Belgium
133
Tomasz Tomera
Poland
134
Jason Osborne
Germany
135
Dylan Humber-Kelly
Great Britain
136
Jonas Orset
Norway
137
Aurélien Philibert
France
138
Louis Vaissiere
France
139
Luke Verburg
Netherlands
140
Noé Ury
Luxembourg
141
Jasper Britz
Germany
142
Alexander Hansen
Denmark
143
Christian Gorm Albrechtsen
Denmark
144
Len Dejonghe
Belgium
145
Michiel Hillen
Belgium
146
Sebastian Breuer
Germany
147
Kévin Besson
France
148
Stef Scharre
Belgium
149
Sven Olivetti
Switzerland
150
Simone Pederiva
Italy
151
Timothy Ruedlinger Rodriguez
Chile
152
Nils Politt
Germany
153
Gerhard-Cristin Moldansky
Romania
154
Mattia De Marchi
Italy
155
Ruud Junior Nagengast
Netherlands
156
Samuel Couture
Canada
157
Markus Auvinen
Finland
158
Loïc Bettendorff
Luxembourg
159
Jo Pirotte
Belgium
160
Nils Sinschek
Netherlands
161
Jean Pierre Lloyd
South Africa
162
Venantas Lašinis
Lithuania
163
Eric Muhoza
Rwanda
164
Heiko Homrighausen
Germany
165
Mathias Pedersen
Denmark
166
Sampo Malinen
Finland
167
Lucas Serrieres
France
168
Dominik Bauer
Germany
169
Simone Galbusera
Italy
170
Pietro Dutto
Italy
171
Joe Griffiths
Great Britain
172
Ignas Ambrazas
Lithuania
173
Jesse Kramer
Netherlands
174
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez
Colombia
175
Håvard Gjeldnes
Norway
176
Sander De Vet
Belgium
177
Thomas Champion
France
178
Gilles De Wilde
Belgium
179
Michel Gießelmann
Germany
180
Kristian Klevgård
Norway
181
Remon Delnoije
Netherlands
182
Tijmen Eising
Netherlands
183
Stan Godrie
Netherlands
184
Kevin Nooijen
Netherlands
185
Facundo Jesus Perez Costa
Argentina
186
Christopher Schwab
Austria
187
Benedek Kiss
Hungary
188
Žygimantas Matuzevičius
Lithuania
189
Victor Vercouillie
Belgium
190
Andre Eduardo Gohr
Brazil
191
Robin Willemsen
Germany
192
Kristers Kovgers
Latvia
193
Metheven Bond
Great Britain
194
Marek Bartůněk
Czech Republic
195
Vladyslav Makogon
Finland
196
Giacomo Garavaglia
Italy
197
Thibault Dely
Belgium
198
Gusts Lapins
Latvia
199
Maël Guegan
France
200
Pepijn Reinderink
Netherlands
201
Niki Terpstra
Netherlands
202
Marcel Fröse
Germany
203
Håkon Wisløff
Norway
204
Taavi Kannimäe
Estonia
205
Kyle Laing
South Africa
206
Joshua Huppertz
Germany
207
Adam Kelly
Ireland
208
Adam Ťoupalík
Czech Republic
209
John De Schutter
Belgium
210
Eric Weckerle
Switzerland
211
Martin Pluto
Latvia
212
Campo Schmitz
Germany
213
Bert Van Lerberghe
Belgium
214
Silas Graf
Germany
215
Gert Kivistik
Estonia
216
Henrique Da Silva Avancini
Brazil
217
Rokas Kmieliauskas
Lithuania
218
Michael Garrison
United States
219
Oscar Cabanas Quintela
Andorra
220
David Paumann
Austria
221
Coen Vermeltfoort
Netherlands
222
Temesgen Buru
Ethiopia
223
Roman Duckert
Germany
224
Robbe Mellaerts
Belgium
225
Emil Åberg
Norway
226
Cole Davis
United States
227
Paul Viehböck
Austria
228
Eyjólfur Guðgeirsson
Iceland
229
Matthias Gusner
Austria
230
Jan Sommer
Switzerland
231
Thijs Wemmers
Netherlands
233
Dylan Vandenstorme
Belgium
234
Albert Gathemann
Germany
235
Ayco Bastiaens
Belgium
236
Espen Helgesen
Norway
237
Jan-Frederik Finoulst
Belgium
238
Sven Thurau
Germany
239
Chun Yin Choi
Hong Kong
240
Sam Gademan
Netherlands
241
Toinne Vriezen
Netherlands
242
Jacob Peter Heß
Germany
243
Felix Dierking
Germany
244
Thomas Luc Hudson
South Africa
245
Victor Papon
France
246
Sebastiaan Oranje
Netherlands
247
Hein Biemans
Netherlands
248
Jose Eduardo Tijerina Cuesta
Mexico
249
Paul Cremers
Aruba
250
Joey Koevermans
Aruba
251
Martin Chren
Slovakia
252
Matias More Retamal
Chile
253
Nicolas Reyes Morgado
Chile
254
Luboš Pelánek
Czech Republic
255
Zdeněk Štybar
Czech Republic
256
Tomáš Kalojíros
Czech Republic
257
Noah Köppel
Switzerland
258
Joe Holt
Great Britain
259
Vebjørn Rønning
Norway
260
Nicola Schleuniger
Switzerland
261
Robin Kull
Switzerland
262
Jaume Villar Vinade
Spain
263
Martynas Tomkus
Lithuania
264
Mikkel Kastrup
Denmark
265
Kaspar Neemesto
Estonia
266
Mats Omloop
Belgium
267
Tauri Jürisaar
Estonia
268
Jenson Brown
Great Britain
269
Casper Ingerslev
Denmark
270
Morten Örnhagen
Denmark
271
Finn Borstmayer
Canada
272
Michal Dvořák
Czech Republic
273
Nicolai Henriksen
Denmark
274
Jacob Winneche
Denmark
Women's elite start list
Bib number
Rider name
Country
350
Marianne Vos
Netherlands
351
Lorena Wiebes
Netherlands
352
Puck Pieterse
Netherlands
353
Nicole Frain
Australia
354
Wendy Oosterwoud
Netherlands
355
Jade Treffeisen
Germany
356
Rosa Klöser
Germany
357
Sophie Wright
Great Britain
358
Tessa Neefjes
Netherlands
359
Mischa Bredewold
Netherlands
360
Katarzyna Anna Niewiadoma
Poland
361
Debora Piana
Italy
362
Mariëlle Trouwborst
Netherlands
363
Tiffany Cromwell
Australia
364
Romy Kasper
Germany
365
Femke Markus
Netherlands
366
Cassia Boglio
Australia
367
Letizia Borghesi
Italy
368
Larissa Hartog
Netherlands
369
Yara Kastelijn
Netherlands
370
Irina Lützelschwab
Switzerland
371
Silvia Persico
Italy
372
Hanna Nilsson
Sweden
373
Sofia Schugar
United States
374
Varvara Fasoi
Greece
375
Hanne Van Loock
Belgium
376
Theresa Rindler Bachl
Austria
377
Paula Blasi Cairol
Spain
378
Anna Gabrielle Traxler
Canada
379
Madeleine Nutt
Great Britain
380
Nathalie Eklund
Sweden
381
Marjet Groen
Netherlands
382
Quinty Ton
Netherlands
383
Marthe Truyen
Belgium
384
Geertje Schreurs
Netherlands
385
Annabel Fisher
Great Britain
386
Danni Shrosbree
Great Britain
387
Lizi Brooke
Great Britain
388
Sabine Sommer
Austria
389
Violette Irakoze Neza
Rwanda
390
Clara Lundmark
Sweden
391
Amelia Mitchell
Great Britain
392
Jana Gigele
Austria
393
Esmée Peperkamp
Netherlands
394
Noemie Thomson
Great Britain
395
Seraina Leugger
Switzerland
396
Elena Cecchini
Italy
397
Pauliena Rooijakkers
Netherlands
398
Ilse Pluimers
Netherlands
399
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Italy
400
Lotte Claes
Belgium
401
Marla Sigmund
Germany
402
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio
South Africa
403
Rachel Mcbride
Canada
404
Charlotte Clarke
New Zealand
405
Femke De Vries
Netherlands
406
Tamires Fanny Radatz
Brazil
407
Nathalie Bex
Belgium
408
Lauren Stephens
United States
409
Giada Specia
Italy
410
Julie Sap
Belgium
411
Clara Sommer
Austria
412
Anna Flynn
Great Britain
413
Julia Kopecký
Czech Republic
414
Nele Laing
Germany
415
Femke Gerritse
Netherlands
416
Mie Pedersen
Denmark
417
Judith Krahl
Germany
418
Elena Hartmann
Switzerland
419
Devon Clarke
Canada
420
Jennifer Tave
United States
421
Heidi Franz
United States
422
Maaike Coljé
Netherlands
423
Caroline Livesey
Great Britain
424
Elisa Sassmann
Germany
425
Teuntje Beekhuis
Netherlands
426
Anne-Sophie Hébert
Canada
427
Abi Smith
Great Britain
428
Giulia Alberti
Switzerland
429
Kim Baptista
Great Britain
430
Amelia Durst
United States
431
Erin Shillaw
South Africa
432
Hannah Simms
Canada
433
Laura King
United States
434
Karoline Schmidt
Denmark
435
Francesca Seal
Canada
436
Elizabeth Hermolle
Great Britain
437
Shirin Van Anrooij
Netherlands
438
Emilia Fahlin
Sweden
439
Hayley Simmonds
Great Britain
440
Björg Hákonardóttir
Iceland
441
Jil Brünger
Germany
442
Antonia Gröndahl
Finland
443
Kitija Siltumena
Latvia
444
Babette Van Der Wolf
Netherlands
445
Valeria Kleiner
Germany
446
Loes Sels
Belgium
447
Aidi Gerde Tuisk
Estonia
448
Lucy Hempstead
Canada
449
Oliwia Majewska
Poland
450
Celia Le Mouel
France
451
Fauve Bastiaenssen
Belgium
452
Hafdís Sigurðardóttir
Iceland
453
Annabel Ramsay
Great Britain
454
Maud Rijnbeek
Netherlands
455
Elena Dušková
Slovakia
456
Kate Macleod
Great Britain
457
Nina Kessler
Netherlands
458
Anna Csenge Vass
Hungary
459
Mira Winkelhag
Germany
460
Viktoria Dehler
Germany
461
Sóley Svansdóttir
Iceland
462
Wilma Aintila
Finland
463
Florence Normand
Canada
464
Moniek Tenniglo
Netherlands
465
Kirstie Van Haaften
Netherlands
466
Noëlle Rüetschi
Switzerland
467
Gabrielle Fox
Ireland
468
Alba Puig Font
Spain
469
Sabrina Schär
Switzerland
470
Evelina Kamasheva
Germany
471
Signe Andersen
Denmark
