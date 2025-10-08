Tom Pidcock, Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes, but no Mathieu van der Poel: UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 start lists confirmed

In the wake of the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, focus now shifts to the UCI Gravel World Championships, where rainbow jerseys will be awarded this weekend.

The fourth edition of the event is scheduled to take place in Limburg, the southernmost province of the Netherlands, with start lists packed full of road WorldTour talent.

As first revealed by Cycling Weekly in June, Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) will make his Gravel Worlds debut this year, and leads the men's elite start list in the absence of the reigning champion, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), who has chosen to rest ahead of the cyclo-cross season.

There will still, however, be two previous winners in the men's race in Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) and Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), as well as a raft of WorldTour riders, such as: Tim Merlier (Belgium), Tim Wellens (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) and Nils Politt (Germany).

Notable retired road pros listed on the men's start list include Romain Bardet (France), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Zdeněk Štybar (Czech Republic).

In the women's elite race, last year's champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) will defend her rainbow bands, against her predecessor Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), who won in 2023.

The women's start list also packs a wealth of WorldTour road pros. Fresh from her 25th victory of the season, Lorena Wiebes will be part of a strong Dutch squad alongside Mischa Bredewold, Puck Pieterse, Pauliena Rooijakkers and Shirin van Anrooij.

Silvia Persico (Italy), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (South Africa) and Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) are also all set to take part.

There is only one previous winner of gravel cycling's marquee event, Unbound Gravel 200, across both start lists: Rosa Klöser (Germany).

The UCI Gravel World Championships, set across shorter distances, tend not to attract the leading gravel pros, who instead focus on the Life Time Grand Prix series. "It's a question of logistics, money, and career sustainability," US rider Lauren de Crescenzo wrote in an article on Cyclingnews.

The championships begin on Saturday 11 October with the 131km women's elite race, scheduled to start at 11:00 CET.

The men's elite race is 180km, and will begin on Sunday 12 October at 11:45 CET.

Men's elite start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bib number Rider name Country 1 Thomas Pidcock Great Britain 2 Mathijs Loman Netherlands 3 Petr Vakoč Czech Republic 4 Tim Merlier Belgium 5 Niels Vandeputte Belgium 6 Toon Aerts Belgium 7 Florian Vermeersch Belgium 8 Mads Würtz Schmidt Denmark 9 Kevin Panhuyzen Belgium 10 Felix Stehli Switzerland 11 Tibor Del Grosso Netherlands 12 Laurens Sweeck Belgium 13 Quinten Hermans Belgium 14 Adne Koster Netherlands 15 Tim Wellens Belgium 16 Romain Bardet France 17 Daan Soete Belgium 18 Wout Alleman Belgium 19 Hugo Drechou France 20 Daan Grosemans Belgium 21 Magnus Bak Klaris Denmark 22 Lukas Malezsewski Belgium 23 Gianni Vermeersch Belgium 24 Matej Mohoric Slovenia 25 Emiel Verstrynge Belgium 26 Jasper Ockeloen Netherlands 27 Seppe Rombouts Belgium 28 Connor Swift Great Britain 29 Brent Clé Belgium 30 Matthew Holmes Great Britain 31 Aaron Van Der Beken Belgium 32 Matteo Fontana Italy 33 Rick Ottema Netherlands 34 Tiago Ferreira Portugal 35 Paul Voss Germany 36 Simon Schneller Germany 37 Timo Kielich Belgium 38 Sascha Weber Germany 39 Emil Hasund Eid Norway 40 Georg Egger Germany 41 Andrew Lydic United States 42 Olivier Godfroid Belgium 43 Jenson Young Great Britain 44 Corne Van Kessel Netherlands 45 Alexander Miller Namibia 46 Jordan Habets Netherlands 47 Jenno Berckmoes Belgium 48 Lukas Pöstlberger Austria 49 Benjamin Perry Canada 50 Joel Roth Switzerland 51 Fabio Christen Switzerland 52 Anton Stensby Norway 53 Tom Martin Great Britain 54 Nils Brun Switzerland 55 Ben Thomas Great Britain 56 Julian Siemons Belgium 57 Kevin Suarez Fernandez Spain 58 Arne Janssens Belgium 59 Lars Sommer Switzerland 60 Matevž Govekar Slovenia 61 Luis Neff Germany 62 Andreas Schrottenbaum Germany 63 Frederik Rassmann Germany 64 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz Spain 65 Greg Van Avermaet Belgium 66 Thomas Armstrong Great Britain 67 Jordy Bouts Belgium 68 Victor Broex Netherlands 69 Pierre-Pascal Keup Germany 70 Ingvar Omarsson Iceland 71 Arno Van Den Broeck Belgium 72 Enrique Morcillo Vergara Spain 73 Frits Biesterbos Netherlands 74 Floris Van Tricht Belgium 75 Arne Baers Belgium 76 Michael Tjulander Sweden 77 Jan Bakelants Belgium 78 Piotr Havik Netherlands 79 Thomas Chester Australia 80 Zak Coleman Great Britain 81 Jonathan Couanon France 82 Emile Hamm Canada 83 Tim Mcbirney United States 84 Yehor Volkov Ukraine 85 Roger Kluge Germany 86 Justin Mcquerry United States 87 Kyle Kalish United States 88 Darren Fahy United States 89 Johnny Hoogerland Netherlands 90 Oscar Mauricio Pachon Melo Colombia 91 Stef Krul Netherlands 92 Davíð Jónsson Iceland 93 Senna Remijn Netherlands 94 Connor Sens Australia 95 Finn Crockett Ireland 96 Markus Pajur Estonia 97 Max Kroonen Netherlands 98 Edoardo Bolzan Italy 99 Emeric Turcat France 100 Alexys Brunel France 101 Ramon Sinkeldam Netherlands 102 Harry Tanfield Great Britain 103 Jake Griffin Netherlands 104 Nick Kleban Canada 105 Mads Mondrup Denmark 106 Francisco Moreira Portugal 107 Matthias Alberti Germany 108 Wolfgang Krenn Austria 109 Martin Zehnle Germany 110 Aleix Espargaro Villa Spain 111 Bas Luca De Vries Netherlands 112 Alden Copley United States 113 Xavier Jove Riart Andorra 114 Filip Adel Czech Republic 115 Rob Vanden Haesevelde Belgium 116 Silas Koech Germany 117 James Mckay Great Britain 118 Diego Llosa Mieres Spain 119 Twan Altorf Netherlands 120 Lars Loohuis Netherlands 121 Maciej Kojro Poland 122 Lennart Lein Germany 123 Francesco Carollo Italy 124 Andrea Candeago Italy 125 Erwann Guenneugues France 126 Declan Thomas Irvine Australia 127 Ole Theiler Germany 128 Luca Bockelmann Germany 129 Lars Van Ark Netherlands 130 Vojtěch Neradil Czech Republic 131 Aleksandr Grigorev (AIN – Authorised Neutral Athlete) 132 Torsten Demeyere Belgium 133 Tomasz Tomera Poland 134 Jason Osborne Germany 135 Dylan Humber-Kelly Great Britain 136 Jonas Orset Norway 137 Aurélien Philibert France 138 Louis Vaissiere France 139 Luke Verburg Netherlands 140 Noé Ury Luxembourg 141 Jasper Britz Germany 142 Alexander Hansen Denmark 143 Christian Gorm Albrechtsen Denmark 144 Len Dejonghe Belgium 145 Michiel Hillen Belgium 146 Sebastian Breuer Germany 147 Kévin Besson France 148 Stef Scharre Belgium 149 Sven Olivetti Switzerland 150 Simone Pederiva Italy 151 Timothy Ruedlinger Rodriguez Chile 152 Nils Politt Germany 153 Gerhard-Cristin Moldansky Romania 154 Mattia De Marchi Italy 155 Ruud Junior Nagengast Netherlands 156 Samuel Couture Canada 157 Markus Auvinen Finland 158 Loïc Bettendorff Luxembourg 159 Jo Pirotte Belgium 160 Nils Sinschek Netherlands 161 Jean Pierre Lloyd South Africa 162 Venantas Lašinis Lithuania 163 Eric Muhoza Rwanda 164 Heiko Homrighausen Germany 165 Mathias Pedersen Denmark 166 Sampo Malinen Finland 167 Lucas Serrieres France 168 Dominik Bauer Germany 169 Simone Galbusera Italy 170 Pietro Dutto Italy 171 Joe Griffiths Great Britain 172 Ignas Ambrazas Lithuania 173 Jesse Kramer Netherlands 174 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez Colombia 175 Håvard Gjeldnes Norway 176 Sander De Vet Belgium 177 Thomas Champion France 178 Gilles De Wilde Belgium 179 Michel Gießelmann Germany 180 Kristian Klevgård Norway 181 Remon Delnoije Netherlands 182 Tijmen Eising Netherlands 183 Stan Godrie Netherlands 184 Kevin Nooijen Netherlands 185 Facundo Jesus Perez Costa Argentina 186 Christopher Schwab Austria 187 Benedek Kiss Hungary 188 Žygimantas Matuzevičius Lithuania 189 Victor Vercouillie Belgium 190 Andre Eduardo Gohr Brazil 191 Robin Willemsen Germany 192 Kristers Kovgers Latvia 193 Metheven Bond Great Britain 194 Marek Bartůněk Czech Republic 195 Vladyslav Makogon Finland 196 Giacomo Garavaglia Italy 197 Thibault Dely Belgium 198 Gusts Lapins Latvia 199 Maël Guegan France 200 Pepijn Reinderink Netherlands 201 Niki Terpstra Netherlands 202 Marcel Fröse Germany 203 Håkon Wisløff Norway 204 Taavi Kannimäe Estonia 205 Kyle Laing South Africa 206 Joshua Huppertz Germany 207 Adam Kelly Ireland 208 Adam Ťoupalík Czech Republic 209 John De Schutter Belgium 210 Eric Weckerle Switzerland 211 Martin Pluto Latvia 212 Campo Schmitz Germany 213 Bert Van Lerberghe Belgium 214 Silas Graf Germany 215 Gert Kivistik Estonia 216 Henrique Da Silva Avancini Brazil 217 Rokas Kmieliauskas Lithuania 218 Michael Garrison United States 219 Oscar Cabanas Quintela Andorra 220 David Paumann Austria 221 Coen Vermeltfoort Netherlands 222 Temesgen Buru Ethiopia 223 Roman Duckert Germany 224 Robbe Mellaerts Belgium 225 Emil Åberg Norway 226 Cole Davis United States 227 Paul Viehböck Austria 228 Eyjólfur Guðgeirsson Iceland 229 Matthias Gusner Austria 230 Jan Sommer Switzerland 231 Thijs Wemmers Netherlands 233 Dylan Vandenstorme Belgium 234 Albert Gathemann Germany 235 Ayco Bastiaens Belgium 236 Espen Helgesen Norway 237 Jan-Frederik Finoulst Belgium 238 Sven Thurau Germany 239 Chun Yin Choi Hong Kong 240 Sam Gademan Netherlands 241 Toinne Vriezen Netherlands 242 Jacob Peter Heß Germany 243 Felix Dierking Germany 244 Thomas Luc Hudson South Africa 245 Victor Papon France 246 Sebastiaan Oranje Netherlands 247 Hein Biemans Netherlands 248 Jose Eduardo Tijerina Cuesta Mexico 249 Paul Cremers Aruba 250 Joey Koevermans Aruba 251 Martin Chren Slovakia 252 Matias More Retamal Chile 253 Nicolas Reyes Morgado Chile 254 Luboš Pelánek Czech Republic 255 Zdeněk Štybar Czech Republic 256 Tomáš Kalojíros Czech Republic 257 Noah Köppel Switzerland 258 Joe Holt Great Britain 259 Vebjørn Rønning Norway 260 Nicola Schleuniger Switzerland 261 Robin Kull Switzerland 262 Jaume Villar Vinade Spain 263 Martynas Tomkus Lithuania 264 Mikkel Kastrup Denmark 265 Kaspar Neemesto Estonia 266 Mats Omloop Belgium 267 Tauri Jürisaar Estonia 268 Jenson Brown Great Britain 269 Casper Ingerslev Denmark 270 Morten Örnhagen Denmark 271 Finn Borstmayer Canada 272 Michal Dvořák Czech Republic 273 Nicolai Henriksen Denmark 274 Jacob Winneche Denmark

Women's elite start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bib number Rider name Country 350 Marianne Vos Netherlands 351 Lorena Wiebes Netherlands 352 Puck Pieterse Netherlands 353 Nicole Frain Australia 354 Wendy Oosterwoud Netherlands 355 Jade Treffeisen Germany 356 Rosa Klöser Germany 357 Sophie Wright Great Britain 358 Tessa Neefjes Netherlands 359 Mischa Bredewold Netherlands 360 Katarzyna Anna Niewiadoma Poland 361 Debora Piana Italy 362 Mariëlle Trouwborst Netherlands 363 Tiffany Cromwell Australia 364 Romy Kasper Germany 365 Femke Markus Netherlands 366 Cassia Boglio Australia 367 Letizia Borghesi Italy 368 Larissa Hartog Netherlands 369 Yara Kastelijn Netherlands 370 Irina Lützelschwab Switzerland 371 Silvia Persico Italy 372 Hanna Nilsson Sweden 373 Sofia Schugar United States 374 Varvara Fasoi Greece 375 Hanne Van Loock Belgium 376 Theresa Rindler Bachl Austria 377 Paula Blasi Cairol Spain 378 Anna Gabrielle Traxler Canada 379 Madeleine Nutt Great Britain 380 Nathalie Eklund Sweden 381 Marjet Groen Netherlands 382 Quinty Ton Netherlands 383 Marthe Truyen Belgium 384 Geertje Schreurs Netherlands 385 Annabel Fisher Great Britain 386 Danni Shrosbree Great Britain 387 Lizi Brooke Great Britain 388 Sabine Sommer Austria 389 Violette Irakoze Neza Rwanda 390 Clara Lundmark Sweden 391 Amelia Mitchell Great Britain 392 Jana Gigele Austria 393 Esmée Peperkamp Netherlands 394 Noemie Thomson Great Britain 395 Seraina Leugger Switzerland 396 Elena Cecchini Italy 397 Pauliena Rooijakkers Netherlands 398 Ilse Pluimers Netherlands 399 Maria Giulia Confalonieri Italy 400 Lotte Claes Belgium 401 Marla Sigmund Germany 402 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio South Africa 403 Rachel Mcbride Canada 404 Charlotte Clarke New Zealand 405 Femke De Vries Netherlands 406 Tamires Fanny Radatz Brazil 407 Nathalie Bex Belgium 408 Lauren Stephens United States 409 Giada Specia Italy 410 Julie Sap Belgium 411 Clara Sommer Austria 412 Anna Flynn Great Britain 413 Julia Kopecký Czech Republic 414 Nele Laing Germany 415 Femke Gerritse Netherlands 416 Mie Pedersen Denmark 417 Judith Krahl Germany 418 Elena Hartmann Switzerland 419 Devon Clarke Canada 420 Jennifer Tave United States 421 Heidi Franz United States 422 Maaike Coljé Netherlands 423 Caroline Livesey Great Britain 424 Elisa Sassmann Germany 425 Teuntje Beekhuis Netherlands 426 Anne-Sophie Hébert Canada 427 Abi Smith Great Britain 428 Giulia Alberti Switzerland 429 Kim Baptista Great Britain 430 Amelia Durst United States 431 Erin Shillaw South Africa 432 Hannah Simms Canada 433 Laura King United States 434 Karoline Schmidt Denmark 435 Francesca Seal Canada 436 Elizabeth Hermolle Great Britain 437 Shirin Van Anrooij Netherlands 438 Emilia Fahlin Sweden 439 Hayley Simmonds Great Britain 440 Björg Hákonardóttir Iceland 441 Jil Brünger Germany 442 Antonia Gröndahl Finland 443 Kitija Siltumena Latvia 444 Babette Van Der Wolf Netherlands 445 Valeria Kleiner Germany 446 Loes Sels Belgium 447 Aidi Gerde Tuisk Estonia 448 Lucy Hempstead Canada 449 Oliwia Majewska Poland 450 Celia Le Mouel France 451 Fauve Bastiaenssen Belgium 452 Hafdís Sigurðardóttir Iceland 453 Annabel Ramsay Great Britain 454 Maud Rijnbeek Netherlands 455 Elena Dušková Slovakia 456 Kate Macleod Great Britain 457 Nina Kessler Netherlands 458 Anna Csenge Vass Hungary 459 Mira Winkelhag Germany 460 Viktoria Dehler Germany 461 Sóley Svansdóttir Iceland 462 Wilma Aintila Finland 463 Florence Normand Canada 464 Moniek Tenniglo Netherlands 465 Kirstie Van Haaften Netherlands 466 Noëlle Rüetschi Switzerland 467 Gabrielle Fox Ireland 468 Alba Puig Font Spain 469 Sabrina Schär Switzerland 470 Evelina Kamasheva Germany 471 Signe Andersen Denmark