Mathieu van der Poel dominates in Leuven to win Gravel World Championships

The Dutchman adds another World Championship title to his palmarès as he solos to victory in the Flemish Brabant

Mathieu van der Poel holds his bike aloft at the finish of the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships
(Image credit: SWPix)
Joseph Lycett
By
published
in News

After 182km of racing along the gravel roads of the Flemish Brabant around Leuven, Mathieu van der Poel emerged victorious with a dominant performance to seal the Gravel World Championship title.

The Dutchman was part of an elite early breakaway that quickly cemented an advantage over the rest of the field at the start of the race. He then whittled down the leading group with an attack, before going clear in a decisive move instigated by Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) with 40km to go.

