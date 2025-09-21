'I almost can't believe it' - Swiss Marlen Reusser finally wins World Championship time trial

After three trips to the time trial World Championship podium without a win, Marlen Reusser finally took to the top step this morning with victory in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Swiss rider looked in control throughout and displayed extraordinary power on the day’s final steep cobbled climb to take the rainbow jersey.

She saw off early leader Anna van der Breggen, who took second, and Demi Vollering, who came in third after fading in the final kilometres.

Reusser completed the hilly course in 43.09 and had a margin of 51 seconds to van der Breggen.

Speaking to the BBC at the finish, it was clear the win was a huge relief, she said: “I almost can't believe it. I know it’s real and it happened but I’ve tried so many times and it didn’t work out and now I’ve made it. It’s really special.”

The Swiss has been one of the world’s best time trialists for years but this victory has alluded her, despite coming close on three occasions. She said it felt like she’d had ten near-misses, such was the frustration.

Reusser had finished 15 minutes before the final rider crossed the line, and her win could be confirmed, but she was still recovering from the effort. “I’m still breathing heavily. I’m not usually that type of high lactic acid rider but this course you could pace it polarised.

“I went really hard on the climbs and on the final climb I think I went too hard in the beginning so I was full of lactic acid but I think it was the right way to pace it.”

She added: “I have an advantage as I’m quite a heavy rider so without a lot of effort I can go downhill pretty fast and then I can put in all my efforts in on the climbs.”

Reusser, beaming, was keen to thank her team around her who have helped her to those three World Championship podiums and now a win. “It [the win] now makes me happy for myself but even more for the whole group around me. Even if the sport wasn’t here, I’m full of love for these people,” she said.

Vollering, who had set off last, had looked like she might challenge Reusser but faded in the final kilometres, which featured the steep cobbled climb of Côte de Kimihurura and slotted into third place.

How it happened

Heralded by the sound of a Rwandan drum troop, Xaverine Nirere, the Rwandan time trial national champion, a little smile never far from her face, was first to roll down the start ramp.

The 23 year old likely had few hopes of victory but was given a rapturous reception from the deep crowds that lined the course. Nierere could at least be confident of spending some time on the hotseat, not least of all because of her proven record at the discipline but also because she sported some of the best equipment of the early runners.

With a proper skinsuit and a top-of-the-range Factor time trial bike complete with a disc wheel on the rear she had an advantage over many of the early runners from fellow African nations who had baggy jerseys, shallow rimmed wheels (Lobopo Kono of Botswana) and road bikes with no aero extensions (Monica Kiplagat of Kenya). It was a stark reminder of the relative differences in resources between the different nations present and likely to cause minutes of difference between times over the 31km course.

She crossed the line in 50.07 and sat atop the leader board for some time before she was deposed by Soraya Paladin from Italy, who knocked nearly a minute and a half off her time with a 48.36.

Paladin didn’t get any time to enjoy her stint atop the leader board as just moments later Hao Zhang from China set a 47.23 to go top. The Chinese woman did get to take her spot on the winners chair for a few minutes before Sigrid Haugset from Norway knocked almost a minute off that with a 46.24.

By now, it was becoming clear that the biggest single difference maker on the course was the final cobbled climb of Côte de Kimihurura, despite being just 1.2km at 5.9% as several riders had gained time on this final ascent, as fatigue was at its highest.

The Norwegian’s time in the hot seat was swiftly looking like it’d be limited as former road race World Champion Anna van der Breggen was lighting up the timing sheets out on the course at every checkpoint. The first rider to tackle the cobbled climb on the TT bars she crossed the line in 44.01, putting 2.23 into Haugset.

As she crossed the line Britain’s only hope Anna Hendersen, who had realistic hopes of a medal, sped out of the BK Arena as the drums rolled on.

Meanwhile, at the finish Kasia Niewiadoma came in with the third best time, two and half minutes down on Van der Breggen giving some perspective on just how impressive the Dutchwoman’s ride had been.

Further back down the Kigali roads Swiss rider Marlen Reusser, among the favourites for the title, had gone 15 seconds faster than Van der Breggen.

Things were starting to heat up as the big names hit the first time check, Henderson went third fastest, faster than Van der Breggen at that point, while Demi Vollering, who had been the last rider off, went second quickest by less than a second.

At the finish, Norwegian Katrine Aalerud did enough to take the second place spot, 32 seconds down on Van der Breggen.

Reusser, displaying extraordinary power and control rolled into the finish in 43.09 to set the fastest time by a margin of 51 seconds. She gained half of her advantage on the final climb and out on the course only Vollering looked in a position to challenge her, but even that looked like a long shot.

Of the podium contenders, Henderson was the first to hit the crucial Kimihurura climb and looked laboured as she pushed a bigger gear than most of her rivals on the cobbles. Despite an impressive ride she came in in seventh place.

Next was American Chloé Dygert, who had already spent a lot of time out on the course and came in eighth.

Vollering, was the final rider to come home but could do nothing to challenge the Swiss and slotted into third place. Henderson and Dygert were bumped down to eighth and ninth, respectively.

Results World Championship time trail, Kigali > Kigali (31.2km)

1. Marlen Reusser, Switzerland in 43.09

2. Anna van der Breggen, Netherlands, +51s

3. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, +1.04

4. Brodie Chapman, Australia, +1.20

5. Katrine Aalerud, Norway, +1.24

6. Antonia Niedermaier, Germany, +1.29

7. Juliette Labous, France, +1.32

8. Anna Henderson, Great Britain, +1.37

9. Chloé Dygert, USA, +2.25

10. Mireia Benito, Spain, +2.32