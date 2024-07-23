'People love to hate it': Cyclist breaks 10-mile time trial record on controversial road bike

George Fox's triathlon frame has raised eyebrows but is approved for use

George Fox competing in the 2024 CTT road bike championships
(Image credit: Michael Dobbs Photography)
Tom Davidson
By
published

A British time trialist has set a new road bike record over 10 miles, using a machine that garnered him "a load of stick".  

George Fox knocked two seconds off the existing benchmark last Thursday, when he rode 18 minutes and 33 seconds on a course in Northamptonshire, averaging 32.3mph (52km/h).

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

