There'll be no celebrations, says new road bike time trial champ after disciplinary hearing upholds his ride

George Fox describes a long and stressful wait for a result after a complaint about his set-up was investigated

George Fox competing in the 2024 CTT road bike championships
(Image credit: Michael Dobbs Photography)
The winner of the 2024 National Road Bike Time Trial Championships is George Fox, it has been confirmed – seven weeks after the race was originally held.

But the wait and the commentary around his ride has taken its toll, Fox says, and it isn't something he feels like celebrating.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

