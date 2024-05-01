Drama at UK road bike time trial champs as protest launched against provisional winner

Riders wait for results as Cycling Time Trials investigates alleged rule infringement

George Fox competing in the 2024 CTT road bike championships
George Fox competing in Sunday's championships
(Image credit: Michael Dobbs Photography)
By James Shrubsall
published

Riders from the weekend's CTT UK Road Bike Championship are still waiting for a result, as the governing body considers a complaint launched against the performance of provisional fastest men's rider, George Fox.

Cycling Weekly understands that a complaint under Section 29 of Cycling Time Trials's regulations – which governs road bike position and the machine itself – has been made.

