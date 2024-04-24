Ditching the power meter is getting me results, says Alex Dowsett

Ex-WorldTour pro enjoying better pacing and a 'nicer time' after winning two out of two TTs this season

Ale Dowsett returns to UK racing
(Image credit: Future)
By James Shrubsall
published

Alex Dowsett has started his UK time trialling season with a bang after taking the power meter off his Specialized Shiv and instead riding to speed and perceived effort.

The Essex-based former WorldTour pro, who rides for Nopinz, has won two out of two open time trials this season – with the Diss & District '25' last weekend being the most recent. His time of 50.19 was just five seconds off the course record in what were less than ideal conditions. He also won the 22-mile Maldon Hilly last month.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 


Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.


A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.


Latest