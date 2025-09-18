Road World Championships 2025 time trial course guide – individual and mixed relay team time trials are both hilly

Road World Championships 2025 time trial course guide – individual and mixed relay team time trials are both hilly

Anna Henderson time trials at the 2024 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The elite time trials at the UCI Road World Championships 2025 in Rwanda take place on the opening Sunday - 21 September - with the women's race occurring first, followed by the men's.

Both start at the BK Arena, mostly used for basketball and volleyball, but this time, cycling.

Unusually for a time trial, the route also includes a cobbled section. The women’s race includes ascents of the Côte de Nyanza from both sides, first from the north, 2.5km at 5.8%, before 4.1km at 3.1%. There is then a long, reasonably straight, descent towards the cobbles, which come before the Côte de Kimihurura, 1.3km at 6.1%, before a finish at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The men’s race is 9km longer than the women’s race, thanks to a longer return from the Nyanza climb, and then a further climb is tackle, the Côte de Péage, 2km at 6%, before the cobbles and Kimihurura, meaning there will be more opportunities for time gaps to be made towards the end.

Women's individual time trial

The women&#039;s elite time trial course for the 2025 World Championships

The women&#039;s elite time trial course for the 2025 World Championships

31.2km, Sunday 21 September, 9:10am (BST)

Men's individual time trial

The course for the 2025 World Championships time trial

The course for the 2025 World Championships time trial

40.6km, Sunday 21 September, 12:45pm BST

Mixed relay team time trial

The course for the 2025 World Championships time trial

The course for the 2025 World Championships time trial

41.8km, Wednesday 24 September, 11:30am BST

The 42.4km mixed relay TTT, raced after all the individual time trials have taken place, occurs on a similar, but not identical course around Kigali, with the Côte de Nyanza only climbed from the north, and the Côte de Kimihurura making an appearance, but not the cobbles. The men go first, riding 21.2km, before the women set off on the same route. The defending champions are Australia.

Junior and U23 time trials

The course for the 2025 World Championships time trial
Event

Date

Time (BST)

Distance

U23 women

22 September

9:35am

22.6km

U23 men

22 September

12:35am

31.2km

Junior women

23 September

9:45am

18.3km

Junior men

23 September

1pm

22.6km

The under-23 women and junior men tackle the same 22.6km course with 350m of climbing. It's a shorter version of the elites, with just one ascent of the Côte de Nyanza, but still includes the cobbles and then the Côte de Kimihurura.

The under-23 men tackle the same course as the elite women, 31.2km with 460m of climbing, while the junior women don't make it to the Nyanza, riding 18.3km with 225m of climbing.

