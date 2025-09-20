UCI Road World Championships 2025 women's elite time trial start times

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda raise their curtain with the women's elite individual time trial this Sunday.

Starting at the BK Arena, the route stretches 31.2km on a loop south of the city, before returning to finish at the Kigali Convention Centre. The course climbs 460m in total, over three climbs: the Côte de Nyanza, which is ascended from both sides (2.5km at 5.8% on the first ascent, 4.1km at 3.1% on the second) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%).

Among the contenders for the event are two-time winner Chloé Dygert (USA), who earned titles in 2019 and 2023, Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Olympic silver medallist Anna Henderson (Great Britain).

In total, 44 riders will compete in the women's elite time trial for the first rainbow jersey of this year's championships. The event will be followed by the men's elite individual time trial later the same day.

Below are all the start times for the women's event, listed in British Summer Time. The local time in Kigali (Central African Time) is one hour ahead.

All of the title favourites will be among the last to begin their efforts. Some of the times to look out for are: Reusser at 10:55, Henderson at 11:05, Dygert at 11:07:30 and Vollering, the last rider down the ramp, at 11:10.

Germany's Antonia Niedermaier, twice a winner in the under-23 category, is the youngest rider participating in the event, aged 22.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are the only two previous elite time trial world champions on the start list: Dygert and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands).

Make sure you have read our guide on how to watch the Worlds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's elite time trial start times Start time (BST) Name Country 09:22:30 Xaveline Nirere Rwanda 09:25:00 Kholoud Al-Kuwari Qatar 09:27:30 Serkalem Watango Ethiopia 09:30:00 Monica Kiplagat Kenya 09:32:30 Lobopo Kono Botswana 09:35:00 Natalia Frolova Individual Neutral Athlete 09:37:30 Jamila Abdullah Tanzania 09:40:00 Namukasa Trinitah Uganda 09:42:30 Faina Potapova Kazakhstan 09:45:00 Kendra Tabu Kenya 09:47:30 Hermionne Ahouissou Benin 09:50:00 Soraya Paladin Italy 09:52:30 Hao Zhang China 09:55:00 Yulduz Hashimi Afghanistan 09:57:30 Lolwa Al Marri Qatar 10:00:00 Brhan Abrha Ethiopia 10:02:30 Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset Norway 10:05:00 Lucie de Marignylagesse Mauritius 10:07:30 Marthe Goossens Belgium 10:10:00 Aurelie Halbwachs Mauritius 10:12:30 Olivia Baril Canada 10:15:00 Akpeiil Ossim Kazakhstan 10:17:30 Teniel Campbell Trinidad and Tobago 10:20:00 Anna van der Breggen Netherlands 10:22:30 Kasia Niewiadoma Poland 10:25:00 Cédrine Kerbaol France 10:27:30 Monica Trinca Colonel Italy 10:30:00 Ruth Edwards United States 10:32:30 Diane Ingabire Rwanda 10:35:00 Nora Jenčušova Slovakia 10:37:30 Wing Yee Leung Hong Kong 10:40:00 Mireia Benito Spain 10:42:30 Diana Peñuela Colombia 10:45:00 Anna Kiesenhofer Austria 10:47:30 Urška Žigart Slovenia 10:50:00 Katrine Aalerud Norway 10:52:30 Yuliia Biriukova Ukraine 10:55:00 Marlen Reusser Switzerland 10:57:30 Brodie Chapman Australia 11:00:00 Antonia Niedermaier Germany 11:02:30 Juliette Labous France 11:05:00 Anna Henderson Great Britain 11:07:30 Chloe Dygert United States 11:10:00 Demi Vollering Netherlands