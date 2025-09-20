UCI Road World Championships 2025 women's elite time trial start times
All the start times for the 44 riders competing in Kigali, including Demi Vollering, Anna Henderson and Chloé Dygert
The 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda raise their curtain with the women's elite individual time trial this Sunday.
Starting at the BK Arena, the route stretches 31.2km on a loop south of the city, before returning to finish at the Kigali Convention Centre. The course climbs 460m in total, over three climbs: the Côte de Nyanza, which is ascended from both sides (2.5km at 5.8% on the first ascent, 4.1km at 3.1% on the second) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%).
Among the contenders for the event are two-time winner Chloé Dygert (USA), who earned titles in 2019 and 2023, Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) and Olympic silver medallist Anna Henderson (Great Britain).
In total, 44 riders will compete in the women's elite time trial for the first rainbow jersey of this year's championships. The event will be followed by the men's elite individual time trial later the same day.
Below are all the start times for the women's event, listed in British Summer Time. The local time in Kigali (Central African Time) is one hour ahead.
All of the title favourites will be among the last to begin their efforts. Some of the times to look out for are: Reusser at 10:55, Henderson at 11:05, Dygert at 11:07:30 and Vollering, the last rider down the ramp, at 11:10.
Germany's Antonia Niedermaier, twice a winner in the under-23 category, is the youngest rider participating in the event, aged 22.
There are the only two previous elite time trial world champions on the start list: Dygert and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands).
Start time (BST)
Name
Country
09:22:30
Xaveline Nirere
Rwanda
09:25:00
Kholoud Al-Kuwari
Qatar
09:27:30
Serkalem Watango
Ethiopia
09:30:00
Monica Kiplagat
Kenya
09:32:30
Lobopo Kono
Botswana
09:35:00
Natalia Frolova
Individual Neutral Athlete
09:37:30
Jamila Abdullah
Tanzania
09:40:00
Namukasa Trinitah
Uganda
09:42:30
Faina Potapova
Kazakhstan
09:45:00
Kendra Tabu
Kenya
09:47:30
Hermionne Ahouissou
Benin
09:50:00
Soraya Paladin
Italy
09:52:30
Hao Zhang
China
09:55:00
Yulduz Hashimi
Afghanistan
09:57:30
Lolwa Al Marri
Qatar
10:00:00
Brhan Abrha
Ethiopia
10:02:30
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset
Norway
10:05:00
Lucie de Marignylagesse
Mauritius
10:07:30
Marthe Goossens
Belgium
10:10:00
Aurelie Halbwachs
Mauritius
10:12:30
Olivia Baril
Canada
10:15:00
Akpeiil Ossim
Kazakhstan
10:17:30
Teniel Campbell
Trinidad and Tobago
10:20:00
Anna van der Breggen
Netherlands
10:22:30
Kasia Niewiadoma
Poland
10:25:00
Cédrine Kerbaol
France
10:27:30
Monica Trinca Colonel
Italy
10:30:00
Ruth Edwards
United States
10:32:30
Diane Ingabire
Rwanda
10:35:00
Nora Jenčušova
Slovakia
10:37:30
Wing Yee Leung
Hong Kong
10:40:00
Mireia Benito
Spain
10:42:30
Diana Peñuela
Colombia
10:45:00
Anna Kiesenhofer
Austria
10:47:30
Urška Žigart
Slovenia
10:50:00
Katrine Aalerud
Norway
10:52:30
Yuliia Biriukova
Ukraine
10:55:00
Marlen Reusser
Switzerland
10:57:30
Brodie Chapman
Australia
11:00:00
Antonia Niedermaier
Germany
11:02:30
Juliette Labous
France
11:05:00
Anna Henderson
Great Britain
11:07:30
Chloe Dygert
United States
11:10:00
Demi Vollering
Netherlands
