UCI Road World Championships 2025 women's elite time trial start times

All the start times for the 44 riders competing in Kigali, including Demi Vollering, Anna Henderson and Chloé Dygert

Demi Vollering riding for the Netherlands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda raise their curtain with the women's elite individual time trial this Sunday.

Starting at the BK Arena, the route stretches 31.2km on a loop south of the city, before returning to finish at the Kigali Convention Centre. The course climbs 460m in total, over three climbs: the Côte de Nyanza, which is ascended from both sides (2.5km at 5.8% on the first ascent, 4.1km at 3.1% on the second) and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura (1.3km at 6.3%).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's elite time trial start times

Start time (BST)

Name

Country

09:22:30

Xaveline Nirere

Rwanda

09:25:00

Kholoud Al-Kuwari

Qatar

09:27:30

Serkalem Watango

Ethiopia

09:30:00

Monica Kiplagat

Kenya

09:32:30

Lobopo Kono

Botswana

09:35:00

Natalia Frolova

Individual Neutral Athlete

09:37:30

Jamila Abdullah

Tanzania

09:40:00

Namukasa Trinitah

Uganda

09:42:30

Faina Potapova

Kazakhstan

09:45:00

Kendra Tabu

Kenya

09:47:30

Hermionne Ahouissou

Benin

09:50:00

Soraya Paladin

Italy

09:52:30

Hao Zhang

China

09:55:00

Yulduz Hashimi

Afghanistan

09:57:30

Lolwa Al Marri

Qatar

10:00:00

Brhan Abrha

Ethiopia

10:02:30

Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset

Norway

10:05:00

Lucie de Marignylagesse

Mauritius

10:07:30

Marthe Goossens

Belgium

10:10:00

Aurelie Halbwachs

Mauritius

10:12:30

Olivia Baril

Canada

10:15:00

Akpeiil Ossim

Kazakhstan

10:17:30

Teniel Campbell

Trinidad and Tobago

10:20:00

Anna van der Breggen

Netherlands

10:22:30

Kasia Niewiadoma

Poland

10:25:00

Cédrine Kerbaol

France

10:27:30

Monica Trinca Colonel

Italy

10:30:00

Ruth Edwards

United States

10:32:30

Diane Ingabire

Rwanda

10:35:00

Nora Jenčušova

Slovakia

10:37:30

Wing Yee Leung

Hong Kong

10:40:00

Mireia Benito

Spain

10:42:30

Diana Peñuela

Colombia

10:45:00

Anna Kiesenhofer

Austria

10:47:30

Urška Žigart

Slovenia

10:50:00

Katrine Aalerud

Norway

10:52:30

Yuliia Biriukova

Ukraine

10:55:00

Marlen Reusser

Switzerland

10:57:30

Brodie Chapman

Australia

11:00:00

Antonia Niedermaier

Germany

11:02:30

Juliette Labous

France

11:05:00

Anna Henderson

Great Britain

11:07:30

Chloe Dygert

United States

11:10:00

Demi Vollering

Netherlands

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1