UCI Road World Championships 2025 men's elite road race start list

The UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda come to a close this Sunday with the elite men's road race.

In total, 165 riders from 57 countries will take part in the event, which starts and finishes in the capital city, Kigali.

The route has widely been hailed as one of the hardest World Championships courses in history, climbing 5,475m over 267.5km. It's expect to be one for the climbers, of which there are many on the start list.

Headlining the list of favourites is defending champion Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), a four-time Tour de France champion and the current top-ranked cyclist in the world.

Speaking ahead of the race, Pogačar said "expectations are high", and that he'll be aiming "for the best".

"I think we have one of the strongest teams here, so we should be considered as top contenders," he said.

Asked who he sees as potential rainbow jersey challengers, the Slovenian singled out Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), the winner of the individual time trial last Sunday, as well as his UAE Team-Emirates team-mate Isaac del Toro (Mexico), who finished runner-up at the Giro d'Italia, and has won 13 races this year.

"Then you have [Tom] Pidcock – he’s coming off a good Vuelta, so maybe he still has really good legs," Pogačar added, pointing to one of Great Britain's gold medal hopes, who will lead his squad alongside Oscar Onley.

Other contenders on the start list include Juan Ayuso (Spain), Thymen Arensman (Netherlands), Matthias Skjelmose (Denmark) and Ben Healy (Ireland).

There are three former road world champions competing in the road race in Rwanda: Pogačar, Evenepoel and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

The official start list, including each rider's bib number and country, is published below.

For more information on the course, visit our route guide.

Men's elite road race start list