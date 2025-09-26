UCI Road World Championships 2025 men's elite road race start list

Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock among 165 riders competing in Rwanda

Peloton at the men&#039;s elite road race championships in Zurich
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
The UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda come to a close this Sunday with the elite men's road race.

In total, 165 riders from 57 countries will take part in the event, which starts and finishes in the capital city, Kigali.

Speaking ahead of the race, Pogačar said "expectations are high", and that he'll be aiming "for the best".

"Then you have [Tom] Pidcock – he’s coming off a good Vuelta, so maybe he still has really good legs," Pogačar added, pointing to one of Great Britain's gold medal hopes, who will lead his squad alongside Oscar Onley.

There are three former road world champions competing in the road race in Rwanda: Pogačar, Evenepoel and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

Men's elite road race start list

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Bib number

Rider

Country

1

Tadej Pogačar

Slovenia

2

Gal Glivar

Slovenia

3

Matevž Govekar

Slovenia

4

Luka Mezgec

Slovenia

5

Matej Mohorič

Slovenia

6

Domen Novak

Slovenia

7

Jaka Primožič

Slovenia

8

Primož Roglič

Slovenia

9

Matic Žumer

Slovenia

10

Victor Campenaerts

Belgium

11

Remco Evenepoel

Belgium

12

Quinten Hermans

Belgium

13

Xandro Meurisse

Belgium

14

Cian Uijtdebroeks

Belgium

15

Ilan Van Wilder

Belgium

16

Florian Vermeersch

Belgium

17

Louis Vervaeke

Belgium

18

Anthon Charmig

Denmark

19

Anders Foldager

Denmark

20

Asbjørn Hellemose

Denmark

21

Mikkel Honoré

Denmark

22

Christopher Jensen

Denmark

23

Mattias Skjelmose

Denmark

24

Alexander Kamp

Denmark

25

Casper Pedersen

Denmark

26

Andrea Bagioli

Italy

27

Mattia Cattaneo

Italy

28

Giulio Ciccone

Italy

29

Lorenzo Fortunato

Italy

30

Marco Frigo

Italy

31

Fausto Masnada

Italy

32

Gianmarco Garofoli

Italy

33

Matteo Sobrero

Italy

34

Joseph Blackmore

Great Britain

35

Mark Donovan

Great Britain

36

Oliver Knight

Great Britain

37

James Knox

Great Britain

38

Bjoern Koerdt

Great Britain

39

Oscar Onley

Great Britain

40

Tom Pidcock

Great Britain

41

Fred Wright

Great Britain

42

Julian Alaphilippe

France

43

Louis Barre

France

44

Julien Bernard

France

45

Jordan Jegat

France

46

Valentin Madouas

France

47

Valentin Paret Peintre

France

48

Paul Seixas

France

49

Pavel Sivakov

France

50

Thymen Arensman

Netherlands

51

Menno Huising

Netherlands

52

Bauke Mollema

Netherlands

53

Sam Oomen

Netherlands

54

Wouter Poels

Netherlands

55

Frank van den Broek

Netherlands

56

Christopher Hamilton

Australia

57

Jai Hindley

Australia

58

Damien Howson

Australia

59

Michael Matthews

Australia

60

Lucas Plapp

Australia

61

Callum Scotson

Australia

62

Michael Storer

Australia

63

Jay Vine

Australia

64

William Barta

United States

65

Luke Lamperti

United States

66

Quinn Simmons

United States

67

Kevin Vermaerke

United States

68

Lawrence Warbasse

United States

69

Roger Adrià

Spain

70

Juan Ayuso

Spain

71

Abel Balderstone

Spain

72

Carlos Canal

Spain

73

Raul García Pierna

Spain

74

Iván Romeo

Spain

75

Marc Soler

Spain

76

Carlos Verona

Spain

77

Ivo Oliveira

Portugal

78

Tiago Antunes

Portugal

79

Afonso Eulálio

Portugal

80

Tomas Morgado

Portugal

81

Fabio Christen

Switzerland

82

Jan Christen

Switzerland

83

Marc Hirschi

Switzerland

84

Mauro Schmid

Switzerland

85

Fabian Weiss

Switzerland

86

Sven Erik Bystrøm

Norway

87

Andreas Leknessund

Norway

88

Johannes Staune-Mittet

Norway

89

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng

Norway

90

Felix Engelhardt

Germany

91

Marius Mayrhofer

Germany

92

Jonas Rutsch

Germany

93

Georg Zimmermann

Germany

94

Egan Bernal

Colombia

95

Brandon Rivera

Colombia

96

Harold Tejada

Colombia

97

Walter Vargas

Colombia

98

Jonathan Caicedo

Ecuador

99

Richard Carapaz

Ecuador

100

Harold Lopez Granizo

Ecuador

101

Isaac Del Toro

Mexico

102

Frayre Moctezuma

Mexico

103

David Ruvalcaba

Mexico

104

Eddie Dunbar

Ireland

105

Ben Healy

Ireland

106

Ryan Mullen

Ireland

107

Darren Rafferty

Ireland

108

Rory Townsend

Ireland

109

Nahom Araya

Eritrea

110

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier

Eritrea

111

Biniam Girmay

Eritrea

112

Merhawi Kudus

Eritrea

113

Henok Mulubrhan

Eritrea

114

Natnael Tesfazion

Eritrea

115

Laurent Gervais

Canada

116

Michael Leonard

Canada

117

Michael Boroš

Czech Republic

118

Šimon Vaníček

Czech Republic

119

Rein Taaramäe

Estonia

120

Penuela Sandoval

Venezuela

121

Martin Svrček

Slovakia

122

Kristians Belohvosciks

Latvia

123

Krists Neilands

Latvia

124

Martin Pluto

Latvia

125

Toms Skujins

Latvia

126

Byron Munton

South Africa

127

Yuhi Todome

Japan

128

Slimane Badlis

Algeria

129

Nikolaos Michail Drakos

Greece

130

Tegshbayar Batsaikhan

Mongolia

131

Attila Valter

Hungary

132

Archibold Castillo

Panama

133

Peerapol Chawchiangkwang

Thailand

134

Anatolii Budiak

Ukraine

135

Muradjan Khalmuratov

Uzbekistan

136

Nadav Raisberg

Israel

137

Chumil Gonzalez

Guatemala

138

Haoyu Su

China

139

Mattew-Denis Piciu

Romania

140

Ognjen Ilić

Serbia

141

Alexandre Mayer

Mauritius

142

Gabriel Rojas Campos

Costa Rica

143

Jyven Gonzalez

Belize

144

Victor Langellotti

Monaco

145

Charles Kagimu

Uganda

146

Da Silva Avancini

Brazil

147

Ahmet Orken

Turkey

148

Eric Manizabayo

Rwanda

149

Vainqueur Masengesho

Rwanda

150

Patrick Byukusenge

Rwanda

151

Eric Muhoza

Rwanda

152

Eric Nkundabera

Rwanda

153

Shemu Nsengiyumva

Rwanda

154

Red Walters

Grenada

155

Edwin Ndungu

Kenya

156

Briton John

Guyana

157

Djandouba Diallo

Mali

158

Siriki Diarra

Mali

159

Ahmad Badreddin Wais

Refugee Team

160

Chiekhouna Cisse

Senegal

161

Mauro Alfredo

São Tomé and Príncipe

162

Ediney Do Rosario

São Tomé and Príncipe

163

Artem Nych

Individual Neutral Athlete

164

Ibrahim Jalloh

Sierra Leone

165

Mustapha Koroma

Sierra Leone

