UCI Road World Championships 2025 men's elite road race start list
Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock among 165 riders competing in Rwanda
The UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda come to a close this Sunday with the elite men's road race.
In total, 165 riders from 57 countries will take part in the event, which starts and finishes in the capital city, Kigali.
The route has widely been hailed as one of the hardest World Championships courses in history, climbing 5,475m over 267.5km. It's expect to be one for the climbers, of which there are many on the start list.
Headlining the list of favourites is defending champion Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), a four-time Tour de France champion and the current top-ranked cyclist in the world.
Speaking ahead of the race, Pogačar said "expectations are high", and that he'll be aiming "for the best".
"I think we have one of the strongest teams here, so we should be considered as top contenders," he said.
Asked who he sees as potential rainbow jersey challengers, the Slovenian singled out Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), the winner of the individual time trial last Sunday, as well as his UAE Team-Emirates team-mate Isaac del Toro (Mexico), who finished runner-up at the Giro d'Italia, and has won 13 races this year.
"Then you have [Tom] Pidcock – he’s coming off a good Vuelta, so maybe he still has really good legs," Pogačar added, pointing to one of Great Britain's gold medal hopes, who will lead his squad alongside Oscar Onley.
Other contenders on the start list include Juan Ayuso (Spain), Thymen Arensman (Netherlands), Matthias Skjelmose (Denmark) and Ben Healy (Ireland).
There are three former road world champions competing in the road race in Rwanda: Pogačar, Evenepoel and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, who won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.
The official start list, including each rider's bib number and country, is published below.
For more information on the course, visit our route guide.
Men's elite road race start list
Bib number
Rider
Country
1
Tadej Pogačar
Slovenia
2
Gal Glivar
Slovenia
3
Matevž Govekar
Slovenia
4
Luka Mezgec
Slovenia
5
Matej Mohorič
Slovenia
6
Domen Novak
Slovenia
7
Jaka Primožič
Slovenia
8
Primož Roglič
Slovenia
9
Matic Žumer
Slovenia
10
Victor Campenaerts
Belgium
11
Remco Evenepoel
Belgium
12
Quinten Hermans
Belgium
13
Xandro Meurisse
Belgium
14
Cian Uijtdebroeks
Belgium
15
Ilan Van Wilder
Belgium
16
Florian Vermeersch
Belgium
17
Louis Vervaeke
Belgium
18
Anthon Charmig
Denmark
19
Anders Foldager
Denmark
20
Asbjørn Hellemose
Denmark
21
Mikkel Honoré
Denmark
22
Christopher Jensen
Denmark
23
Mattias Skjelmose
Denmark
24
Alexander Kamp
Denmark
25
Casper Pedersen
Denmark
26
Andrea Bagioli
Italy
27
Mattia Cattaneo
Italy
28
Giulio Ciccone
Italy
29
Lorenzo Fortunato
Italy
30
Marco Frigo
Italy
31
Fausto Masnada
Italy
32
Gianmarco Garofoli
Italy
33
Matteo Sobrero
Italy
34
Joseph Blackmore
Great Britain
35
Mark Donovan
Great Britain
36
Oliver Knight
Great Britain
37
James Knox
Great Britain
38
Bjoern Koerdt
Great Britain
39
Oscar Onley
Great Britain
40
Tom Pidcock
Great Britain
41
Fred Wright
Great Britain
42
Julian Alaphilippe
France
43
Louis Barre
France
44
Julien Bernard
France
45
Jordan Jegat
France
46
Valentin Madouas
France
47
Valentin Paret Peintre
France
48
Paul Seixas
France
49
Pavel Sivakov
France
50
Thymen Arensman
Netherlands
51
Menno Huising
Netherlands
52
Bauke Mollema
Netherlands
53
Sam Oomen
Netherlands
54
Wouter Poels
Netherlands
55
Frank van den Broek
Netherlands
56
Christopher Hamilton
Australia
57
Jai Hindley
Australia
58
Damien Howson
Australia
59
Michael Matthews
Australia
60
Lucas Plapp
Australia
61
Callum Scotson
Australia
62
Michael Storer
Australia
63
Jay Vine
Australia
64
William Barta
United States
65
Luke Lamperti
United States
66
Quinn Simmons
United States
67
Kevin Vermaerke
United States
68
Lawrence Warbasse
United States
69
Roger Adrià
Spain
70
Juan Ayuso
Spain
71
Abel Balderstone
Spain
72
Carlos Canal
Spain
73
Raul García Pierna
Spain
74
Iván Romeo
Spain
75
Marc Soler
Spain
76
Carlos Verona
Spain
77
Ivo Oliveira
Portugal
78
Tiago Antunes
Portugal
79
Afonso Eulálio
Portugal
80
Tomas Morgado
Portugal
81
Fabio Christen
Switzerland
82
Jan Christen
Switzerland
83
Marc Hirschi
Switzerland
84
Mauro Schmid
Switzerland
85
Fabian Weiss
Switzerland
86
Sven Erik Bystrøm
Norway
87
Andreas Leknessund
Norway
88
Johannes Staune-Mittet
Norway
89
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng
Norway
90
Felix Engelhardt
Germany
91
Marius Mayrhofer
Germany
92
Jonas Rutsch
Germany
93
Georg Zimmermann
Germany
94
Egan Bernal
Colombia
95
Brandon Rivera
Colombia
96
Harold Tejada
Colombia
97
Walter Vargas
Colombia
98
Jonathan Caicedo
Ecuador
99
Richard Carapaz
Ecuador
100
Harold Lopez Granizo
Ecuador
101
Isaac Del Toro
Mexico
102
Frayre Moctezuma
Mexico
103
David Ruvalcaba
Mexico
104
Eddie Dunbar
Ireland
105
Ben Healy
Ireland
106
Ryan Mullen
Ireland
107
Darren Rafferty
Ireland
108
Rory Townsend
Ireland
109
Nahom Araya
Eritrea
110
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
Eritrea
111
Biniam Girmay
Eritrea
112
Merhawi Kudus
Eritrea
113
Henok Mulubrhan
Eritrea
114
Natnael Tesfazion
Eritrea
115
Laurent Gervais
Canada
116
Michael Leonard
Canada
117
Michael Boroš
Czech Republic
118
Šimon Vaníček
Czech Republic
119
Rein Taaramäe
Estonia
120
Penuela Sandoval
Venezuela
121
Martin Svrček
Slovakia
122
Kristians Belohvosciks
Latvia
123
Krists Neilands
Latvia
124
Martin Pluto
Latvia
125
Toms Skujins
Latvia
126
Byron Munton
South Africa
127
Yuhi Todome
Japan
128
Slimane Badlis
Algeria
129
Nikolaos Michail Drakos
Greece
130
Tegshbayar Batsaikhan
Mongolia
131
Attila Valter
Hungary
132
Archibold Castillo
Panama
133
Peerapol Chawchiangkwang
Thailand
134
Anatolii Budiak
Ukraine
135
Muradjan Khalmuratov
Uzbekistan
136
Nadav Raisberg
Israel
137
Chumil Gonzalez
Guatemala
138
Haoyu Su
China
139
Mattew-Denis Piciu
Romania
140
Ognjen Ilić
Serbia
141
Alexandre Mayer
Mauritius
142
Gabriel Rojas Campos
Costa Rica
143
Jyven Gonzalez
Belize
144
Victor Langellotti
Monaco
145
Charles Kagimu
Uganda
146
Da Silva Avancini
Brazil
147
Ahmet Orken
Turkey
148
Eric Manizabayo
Rwanda
149
Vainqueur Masengesho
Rwanda
150
Patrick Byukusenge
Rwanda
151
Eric Muhoza
Rwanda
152
Eric Nkundabera
Rwanda
153
Shemu Nsengiyumva
Rwanda
154
Red Walters
Grenada
155
Edwin Ndungu
Kenya
156
Briton John
Guyana
157
Djandouba Diallo
Mali
158
Siriki Diarra
Mali
159
Ahmad Badreddin Wais
Refugee Team
160
Chiekhouna Cisse
Senegal
161
Mauro Alfredo
São Tomé and Príncipe
162
Ediney Do Rosario
São Tomé and Príncipe
163
Artem Nych
Individual Neutral Athlete
164
Ibrahim Jalloh
Sierra Leone
165
Mustapha Koroma
Sierra Leone
