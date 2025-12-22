'The whole situation was really tough on me': Giro d'Italia stage winner lifts the lid on his battle with Lyme disease

One-time vanquisher of Tadej Pogačar Georg Steinhauser caught the disease from a tick bite but is now back on track

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
Georg Steinhauser
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Giro d'Italia stage winner and, at 23, with a whole heap of potential ahead of him, EF Education-EasyPost rider Georg Steinhauser was at a loss. Training on the bike had become like riding through treacle and, now, he had spent three full days sitting in his apartment feeling down, seeing no one and "without even opening a single window". Something had to change.

To a casual onlooker, it might have appeared that Steinhauser was suffering from a depressive episode. But, as he found out after a series of tests, his low mood was actually a symptom of Lyme disease and caused by a tick bite.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.